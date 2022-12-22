The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission has recommended a subdivision that will help a local property owner with a future real estate sale.
Kellen Detar wants to divide two residences located on a single parcel between two streets – one at 319 Elm St. and the other at 320 N. Fairfield St. He plans to sell the Elm Street house, while the North Fairfield Street home remains a rental.
Predating Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance, the entire property is grandfathered into current zoning law that prohibits more than one principal structure on a lot.
Subdividing the houses would resolve two of the three nonconforming aspects of the less than quarter-acre tract, according to engineer Tim Fyock of Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, Inc. The property is also a double-frontage lot.
However, as neither home would comply with the zoning ordinance’s 20-foot front yard setback minimum for properties in the two-family residential (R2) district, Detar still needed a variance to proceed with the subdivision.
The Ligonier Borough Zoning Hearing Board at a Dec. 6 session granted Detar’s appeal, allowing an approximate 6-foot front yard setback variance for the North Fairfield Street home and an 18.78-foot front yard setback variance for the Elm Street home.
Fyock on Tuesday night referred to the zoning hearing board’s ruling as he explained Detar’s subdivision application during the planning commission’s final meeting for this year.
When the land is split, both homes will satisfy Ligonier Borough’s side and rear yard setback and lot size requirements, according to Fyock.
“We’re essentially clearing up three non-conformances by doing this subdivision,” he said.
The planning commission voted 3-0 to recommend approval of Detar’s proposed subdivision. Member Tracey Pelesky abstained as she is involved with the Elm Street property transaction. Vice chairman Jeff Markle was absent.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep two homes on the same lot, really,” planning commission member Peter Fitzner said.
The subdivision plan will now move to Ligonier Borough Council for final approval in January.
The planning commission had no other business to discuss during its quick meeting. In 2023 it will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, although meetings are typically moved to the third Tuesday in November and December due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023.
