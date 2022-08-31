Ligonier Borough’s planning commission in a speedy session this week recommended approval of a conditional use request to operate a single family residence within its downtown business district.
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 (LVHC) owns a two-story home at 116 N. Fairfield St., located across from its fire station and next to the former police and municipal building it purchased from the borough earlier this year.
The entire house was originally a single family residence, but most recently contained a State Farm Insurance agent’s office on the first floor with an apartment upstairs – a mixed-use common in the Diamond Commercial (C1) zoning district.
Instead of retaining a ground floor retail presence with a second floor dwelling, the fire department wants to manage the single family home as just that – fully residential – given that the building lies outside of foot traffic to the main C1 retail corridor, as LVHC member Gary Riffle explained to the planning commission Tuesday night.
Most of the pedestrian traffic in the neighborhood flows to and from the Ligonier Valley YMCA and the adjacent house is also residential, according to Riffle.
Riffle argued that this conditional use would not have a greater impact on the property than a permitted use. LVHC received interest in the retail space from a café and a candle shop, he said, but both would involve more traffic and parking. Access from the sidewalk to the first floor using multiple stairs is also difficult.
“We feel that as a single family residence, it would not have a negative impact on the area,” Riffle said, adding that the fire company has worked to improve the property’s condition.
The planning commission quickly and favorably reviewed the LVHC’s request.
“Rental properties in town are in high demand, so I don’t see an issue with it,” planning commission member and Councilman Nate Sylvester pointed out.
The commission’s newest member, Tracey Pelesky, who is a local real estate agent, agreed with Sylvester and confirmed that her office receives daily calls with such inquiries.
Solicitor George Welty, who joined the meeting by Zoom, said after his review, the single family residential use would create less impact and traffic on the neighborhood than the former insurance office or other retail business in that space.
The fire department’s conditional use request will now move to Ligonier Borough Council to consider for final approval after a public hearing on the application.
With no other new or old business, the planning commission’s meeting lasted less than 10 minutes. Although both Chairwoman Peggy Shepler and Vice Chairman Jeff Markle were absent, the commission had a quorum, with member Peter Fitzner presiding over the agenda.
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Ligonier Town Hall.
