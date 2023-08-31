Ligonier Borough officials have formally passed ordinances allowing a regional agency to handle zoning and code enforcement in the municipality.
During a special meeting Tuesday, council voted unanimously to approve two ordinances authorizing Ligonier Borough to participate as a member municipality in both the Cambria County Building Code Enforcement Agency’s property maintenance code program and the agency’s administration and enforcement of Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code.
The agency now does business under the name of Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency, which is based in Carrolltown, as it provides services through intergovernmental agreements for more than 50 municipalities in Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
Council at its Aug. 10 meeting voted to hire Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency to assume the duties of the borough’s former zoning and code enforcement officer, Karl Horman, who recently resigned due to familial commitments. Horman agreed to stay in the role until the agency could take over.
As the Bulletin previously reported, Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency will provide code and zoning services to Ligonier Borough at a one-time cost of $700, with no additional monthly or yearly fees. It’s additional revenue comes from collected permit fees and all work is done in-house by seven full-time staff members.
The first ordinance authorizes Ligonier Borough’s council to participate and cooperate with the agency in its administration and enforcement of the Uniform Construction Code, which regulates standards for all building projects in Pennsylvania, for an initial two-year term that can be renewed or terminated on a year-to-year basis.
The ordinance also delegates enforcement of the borough’s zoning and property maintenance ordinances to Laurel Municipal Inspections Agency.
The second inter-municipal agreement allows Ligonier Borough to adopt the International Property Maintenance Code and authorizes its council to similarly work with the agency related to its local enforcement of it. According to solicitor George Welty, 49 out of the 52 participating municipalities use the international code.
Laurel Municipal Inspections Agency can also enforce anything unique within the borough’s own property maintenance ordinance, Welty told council members.
The property maintenance program ordinance also assigns enforcement of the borough’s flood hazard areas and stormwater management ordinances to the agency. That intergovernmental cooperation agreement is for a one-year term that can similarly be renewed or terminated yearly.
Welty suggested that council may consider having engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group assist with administering – but not enforcing – the flood plain and stormwater management ordinances.
Council also voted 6-0 to pass a resolution authorizing the Cambria County Building Code Enforcement Agency or the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority to apply on Ligonier Borough’s behalf for any available grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Shared Municipal Services Program. Councilman Nate Sylvester was absent.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, preceded by a public hearing for an inter-municipal liquor license transfer at 6:30 p.m.
