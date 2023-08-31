Ligonier Borough Town Hall

Ligonier Borough officials have formally passed ordinances allowing a regional agency to handle zoning and code enforcement in the municipality.

During a special meeting Tuesday, council voted unanimously to approve two ordinances authorizing Ligonier Borough to participate as a member municipality in both the Cambria County Building Code Enforcement Agency’s property maintenance code program and the agency’s administration and enforcement of Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.