Ligonier Borough officials have passed a balanced budget for 2023 that avoids a property tax increase.
Council at its Dec. 8 meeting unanimously approved the $1.35 million budget, which offsets employee salary and health insurance hikes by more earned income taxes and investment interest projected for the new year.
Members also voted 6-0 to pass a resolution keeping Ligonier Borough’s real estate tax rate at 24.5 mills for 2023. One mill generates about $17,000 in revenue for the municipality. Councilman Nate Sylvester was absent.
The proposed budget shows a small surplus of $300.76.
Comparing the 2023 budget against what council’s Finance Committee prepared for 2022, Ligonier Borough expects to see about $10,000 more in earned income taxes, plus nearly an additional $7,500 in revenue between cable television franchise permits and parking meter fines.
The biggest jump in income appears to be in interest from Ligonier Borough’s certificate of deposit (CD) investments, projected at $24,000 in the 2023 Profit and Loss Budget Overview, compared to only $4,000 for 2022.
Secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw told the Bulletin before last week’s meeting that because interest rates are up, the borough is seeing more in its savings account at the moment. The combined budget report as of Nov. 30 shows that the CD investments have already generated $18,863.06 in interest this year.
However, Ligonier Borough looks to earn $6,000 less in tenant rent next year. GO Laurel Highlands and state Rep. Leslie Rossi both relocated their offices from Town Hall and the entire second floor plus one office on the first floor remain vacant, according to Shaw.
Increased spending for 2023 includes engineering services, storm drain maintenance, employee salaries and insurances across the board. Health insurance showed the biggest surge in the latter – by about $7,500 – but the borough projects higher costs for general and umbrella insurance, workers compensation insurance and property insurance as well.
Shaw and the Finance Committee didn’t find many expenses to cut, but forecasted the borough will save $3,000 with less needed parking meter replacements next year.
In other financial business, council voted to approve settlement of pending litigation with Loyalhanna LLC, pursuant to the recommendation of Ligonier Borough’s insurance company, AXA XL. Council members and Solicitor George Welty all had no comment when asked for details on this settlement, discussed during a brief executive session toward the end of the meeting.
Council Vice President Mariah Fisher reported that the Parks and Recreation Committee has been working on Friendship Park Phase Two, recently meeting with a community group and architect Richard Rauso, as well as Spohn Ranch, the firm tasked with designing the bike and skate park portion of the future recreational facility.
She said she expected a first round of site sketches likely in early January.
Council approved commissioning a Friendship Park topographical map created by drone data at a cost of $2,400, in addition to the $25,295 overall design proposal it approved in November for the project that will revamp the existing tennis courts at Friendship Park into a multi-use activity space.
“What it does is allows us to really know all of the boundaries of the space and gives them a more detailed view of what we own as well as what we are going to include and use for our park,” Fisher said.
She added that the Parks and Recreation Committee is exploring community fundraising and available grant funding to cover project costs.
After a brief discussion, council agreed to tweak Ligonier Borough’s sidewalk café ordinance, which it amended last month to permanently permit alcoholic drinks to be served and consumed in outdoor dining spaces, given the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s (PLCB) liquor license requirements.
The updated ordinance allows restaurants to extend their approved sidewalk café areas in front of an adjacent business with owner permission as well as written approval from the PLCB. However, the state agency needs the municipality to issue the sidewalk café permit first before granting the liquor license, so the pending revision will remove the reference to the PLCB’s approval.
Council voted to advertise this change for action at its next meeting, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Other agenda items included reappointing Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas to another term on the five-member Ligonier Valley Police Commission as his current term expires at the end of the year.
Council is seeking residents interested in serving on the Ligonier Borough Zoning Hearing Board and as vacancy board chairperson, as a replacement for the outgoing Robert Bell, who filled both seats. Letters of interest should be sent to the borough office at Town Hall.
Council agreed to increase the percentage of parking meter, ticket and permit revenue from 65% to 75% provided to Jeremy Springer, owner of Comity Land LLC, who maintains most of the parking lot he owns behind Town Hall, in exchange for taking on the portion of the lot that’s owned by the borough plus Pine Alley.
It also granted permission to Fort Ligonier to display two temporary 12-foot square signs advertising the historic site’s museum winter hours on the post and rail fence along the parking lot.
“They’re a great asset to our town,” councilwoman Judy Hoffer said as she made the motion to accept the request.
