Ligonier Borough must conduct an environmental study of its former police station and municipal building for an appraisal that’s linked to a proposed transfer of the facility to the local fire department.
Council at a special meeting Monday voted 5-0 to approve a proposal from The EADS Group for an environmental survey of the building at 112 North Fairfield St. Council members Mariah Fisher and Nate Sylvester were absent.
The EADS proposal involves two tasks: completing a Phase One environmental site assessment and conducting an asbestos survey of approximately 100 samples from the structure that are potentially identified as containing the fibrous mineral.
The Phase One study is a “standard environmental assessment of a property that’s usually, typically completed with a commercial sale,” EADS engineer Ben Faas said, noting the study would follow an ASTM International technical standard.
Council within the past year decided to divest Ligonier Borough’s ownership of the more than 80-year-old building, first voting in November 2020 to sell the structure, then voting in April to instead gift it to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1.
When the Bulletin asked council to clarify whether the borough was actually selling or donating the building to the fire company, solicitor George Welty replied, “It’s not been determined yet.”
Professional Real Estate Appraisal Services Inc. of Greensburg is conducting the appraisal of the structure.
“Borough council does not need to bid professional services, but in order to be able to determine a value for the building and to take the asbestos into consideration, the appraiser needs the survey that Ben is proposing,” Welty explained.
The EADS proposal will cost Ligonier Borough $10,500 in total, between the initial $9,500 lump sum plus another estimated $1,000 for lab sampling.
The environmental study does not include lead sampling, although the engineering firm can identify that as a concern if it determines the building could possibly contain lead, according to Faas.
The final report from the survey should be completed within two to three weeks.
In related business, council also unanimously approved a subdivision that separates the 8,250-square foot parcel containing the old police station and municipal building from Oak Alley, as Ligonier Borough will retain ownership of the lane.
The 15-foot-wide alley runs between West Church Street and Bank Alley.
The plan will need to be submitted to the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development and recorded at the courthouse, Welty said.
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission recommended approval of the subdivision during a brief session held before the council meeting.
The two-story Colonial Revival-style building at the corner of North Fairfield Street and Bank Alley has been a fixture in Ligonier Borough for more than eight decades.
The structure originally served as the borough’s municipal building until it was replaced by the current Town Hall, erected in 1967-68.
Located in Ligonier’s Historic District, the random ashlar stone veneer building was a Works Progress Administration project designed by architect J.F. (Fred) McWilliams in 1937, according to the district’s National Register of Historic Places registration form. Council met for the first time in the new municipal building in April 1938, following more than a year of construction.
The building replaced the borough’s previous town hall located in the same spot — that frame structure was destroyed by a fire in February 1936.
The building then housed Ligonier Borough’s police department until it merged with Ligonier Township’s department in 2019. It functioned as the police chief’s headquarters after the consolidation until Chief John Berger moved his office to Town Hall that summer.
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, which has long been affiliated with the building, was granted use of a second floor firemen’s room when it first opened. In recent years, the fire department has stored a fire truck and antique Cosmopolitan fire engine there.
After addressing its two agenda items, council adjourned the special meeting into an executive session with no action planned to be taken afterwards.
Its next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
