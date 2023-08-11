The Ligonier Borough Council voted 4-0 Thursday to hire a municipal agency that will handle its zoning and code enforcement after its current officer leaves later this month.
The borough council made its decision after a short executive session. Council members Mariah Fisher, Jordan Frei and Adriel Ginsburg were absent.
Melissa Stiles, an administrator with the Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency, presented a proposal to the council Thursday for its services.
The Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency is a municipal agency based in Carrolltown. It was formed in 2004 with eight municipalities. Today, it serves 52 municipalities throughout Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
The agency will provide code and zoning services at a one-time cost of $700. Its additional source of revenue comes from the fees the agency collects for permits. All work is done in-house by the agency’s seven full-time staff members.
“There’s no yearly fee, there’s no monthly fee,” Stiles said. “You can call me a million times and there’s no fee for that.
“If any of your residents would ever have a question, there is no fee for that.”
The council also considered two applicants to fill the position that will be left empty by Karl Horman when he resigns.
Before the Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency can begin working for the borough, the council must approve a resolution and ordinance for the fees. That approval will happen in the coming weeks during a special meeting. The borough council has not set a date for the special meeting but will advertise it once available.
The borough council also accepted the lowest responsible bid for a new roof on its public works garage. The borough received four bids and awarded the contract to Ligonier-based Fort Construction Group.
Fort Construction Group’s bid came in at least $100,000 less than its three competitors, ranging between $207,937 and $289,000. The approval is contingent on a review by the borough’s engineers to ensure it meets all the specifications.
During public comment, the borough council heard complaints from residents regarding animal and noise nuisances.
Debbie Campayno asked the council for an update on an ongoing skunk and groundhog problem on North Fairfield Street. The animal problem has been going on for nearly five years with the borough aware of the situation, she said.
Campayno told the council there are about six homes on the street that are affected by the “infestation.”
“We see them constantly,” Campayno said. “We can’t go outside, we can’t enjoy a normal life, and we are asking again for something to be done.”
Horman has contacted the owners of the two problem properties, with one recently receiving a certified letter.
If not rectified by the property owners, fines could be issued.
Two residents asked the borough council to consider a change to its noise ordinance to help quell issues they are having with a nearby business.
Both Sandra Podlucky and Dawn Metz said noise from bands playing at Sweet Rust at Thistledown Seger House is affecting their ability to enjoy their home and, in the case of Metz, run a business.
Metz is the owner of the Colonial House on Main, a bed and breakfast.
“Last Fort Ligonier Days (Sweet Rust) had bands from first thing in the morning till 11 o’clock at night for three days,” Metz said. “I had to go out of town to my mom’s and give my guests my cellphone number because I myself was having an anxiety attack because it was constant sound and music.”
Metz added that guests are unable to sit on the porch of the Colonial House due to the noise.
For Podlucky, the noise makes it difficult to have guests over and enjoy her porch as well, she said.
“My windows are shaking,” Podlucky said. “I can’t even have friends over because you can’t hear them. You can’t even speak it’s so loud.”
Podlucky and Metz have asked the borough council to consider lowering its ordinance’s current decibel level of 90 dB to something lower. They would also like to see operating hours not go past 9 p.m.
The Bulletin asked Ligonier Valley Police Chief Mike Matrunics if the department is able to enforce the ordinance as it stands. He said it is something he would have to look at as the department doesn’t have a tool for measuring noise.
The Ligonier Borough Council’s next scheduled meeting will be held 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the town hall.
