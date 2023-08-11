Ligonier Borough Town Hall

The Ligonier Borough Council voted 4-0 Thursday to hire a municipal agency that will handle its zoning and code enforcement after its current officer leaves later this month.

The borough council made its decision after a short executive session. Council members Mariah Fisher, Jordan Frei and Adriel Ginsburg were absent.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

