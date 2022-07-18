Ligonier Borough residents could see a brand new fire truck rolling through town later this year.
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 (LVHC) plans to purchase a new multi-use aerial platform truck using the capital fund that Ligonier Borough officials established for the fire department in June.
Council on Thursday voted 5-0 to approve a request from the fire company to withdraw the entire $250,000 from that reserve that will go toward that acquisition. Council members Judy Hoffer and Robert Barron were absent.
The total cost of the custom truck with 70-foot platform and basket is about $990,000, according to LVHC No. 1 fire chief Corey Blystone. In the months since the fire department locked in that price with manufacturer Sutphen Corporation of Ohio, it’s already jumped to about $1.2 million, he told the Bulletin after the meeting.
“It’s a multi-function truck that we’ve tried to do with all our apparatus. It’s not just a tanker, not just an engine, not just a tower. It’s a tower but it can be used as an attack engine, a supply engine, it could be used for aerial operations. It’s pretty versatile. Even water rescues, high angle rescues, stuff like that,” Blystone said.
With ongoing supply chain issues and finance details that still need to be ironed out. Blystone couldn’t give a hard timetable for when LVHC expects to have the truck in service. However, he estimated it could possibly roll out of the factory in mid-September, after which it would be outfitted accordingly, with training to follow.
The truck would replace a 20-year-old unit in the fire company’s fleet, Blystone said.
Council in June voted 4-3 to pass a resolution establishing a capital fund reserved for any purchases or contributions toward purchases of fire engines and apparatus, also including construction, repair or maintenance of the fire department’s buildings.
The fund’s disbursement process requires that LVHC submit any requests at least 21 days before a council meeting by application outlining the required amount and reasons for the project, plus any additional financing sources along with a detailed budget.
Even with a zero balance in the fire department’s capital fund, the guidelines that council set last month would carry over into the future.
“When we created this fund, the intention was to create ongoing support for the fire department – for capital improvements, truck repairs, building repairs, that type of thing – for a longer period of time. So, if the choice is to deplete it now, I think capital requirements in the future will need to be evaluated then. We can’t make a commitment on making future contributions if they want to build a new fire station or anything like that. So, I just wanted to put that out there,” councilman Nate Sylvester said.
In other business, Ligonier Borough also helped secure the Pennsylvania Game Commission Southwestern Region a grant from the Ligonier Valley Endowment used to purchase and outfit two new deputy game wardens with Motorola radios to help them communicate with the Westmoreland County 911 call center and local first responders.
The borough served as a pass-through organization, which enabled the commission’s eligibility for the grant, according to a letter from state game warden William Brehun thanking the municipality for its support.
Both Ligonier Valley assistant police Chief Michael Matrunics and Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas spoke about the great relationship between local law enforcement and the game commission and the latter’s consistent monitoring of emergency calls.
Thursday’s meeting was council’s last session before Ligonier Borough participates in the second annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., as part of a nationwide event aimed to build relationships between communities and their police departments and first responders.
The Ligonier Valley Police Department will be joined by the four volunteer fire departments from Ligonier, Darlington, Waterford and Wilpen, plus the Pennsylvania Game Commission and local Boy Scouts, according to councilwoman Mariah Fisher, who is co-organizing the event once again.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to it. And I just want to remind everyone to put it on the calendar,” Fisher said.
Fisher said activities will include a tug-of-war between the police and fire departments, a demonstration by K-9 officer Kilo, a mock fire rescue, and a dunk tank. The Boy Scouts will be distributing first aid kits for kids and Ligonier Township will sponsor a bounce house as part of its 2022 bicentennial.
The event will primarily be hosted in Ligonier Borough’s Parking Lot A in front of the Ligonier Valley YMCA. Bank Alley and West Church Street will also be blocked off from North Market to North Fairfield streets.
Matrunics joked about volunteering new full-time police officer Jesse Verdill for the dunk tank.
In all seriousness, the assistant chief announced that the force just filled a longtime vacancy with Verdill’s hire, who started his first shift Thursday night and will undergo a 10-week field training officer program recently updated to better the department’s operations.
Council also granted a slew of requests from the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce for upcoming summer and fall events, including Summer in Ligonier (July 16), The Stroll (Aug. 5), the annual Scarecrow Contest (Oct. 21 to Nov. 6), Light-Up Ligonier with Santa Claus’ Arrival (Nov. 25) and Town-Wide Open House (Dec. 4). Its standard requests included permission to bag parking meters, implement traffic detours, and festively decorate the lampposts around the Diamond.
Free metered parking in Ligonier during the winter holiday season is also coming back, with council’s approval. The Chamber is seeking a $1,200 sponsorship to cover parking costs during the four consecutive Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, beginning on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
Sylvester suggested the borough consider sponsoring one of the weeks closer to the time.
Officials approved a request from Common Ground Ministries for a gospel and patriotic concert on the Diamond Park bandstand from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Council also officially gave the green light for town’s biggest event of the year – the three-day Fort Ligonier Days festival – set for Oct. 14-16.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Ligonier Town Hall.
