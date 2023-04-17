A new face will fill an empty seat on Ligonier Borough Council next month.
Council at its April 13 meeting voted 5-0 to appoint Adriel Ginsburg to complete the remainder of former Councilman Robert Barron’s four-year term through the end of 2023. Vice President Mariah Fisher was absent.
Barron resigned from council in March as he is moving to Ligonier Township.
Ginsburg, 48, originally hails from New Orleans, where he met his wife Amber, a Ligonier native. Following post-Hurricane Katrina stints in Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, the couple settled in Ligonier about five years ago to be closer to Amber’s family after their son Riley was born.
Ginsburg earned his undergraduate degrees in computer science and accounting from Tulane University and the University of New Orleans. He currently heads the cyber security department for Huntsman Corp., a global chemical manufacturer based in Houston, Texas.
“Adriel’s professional experience and financial acumen will make an immediate impact on the council. His passion to preserve and enhance our vibrant main street and residential areas made him a great fit, especially with the perspective that he brings from living in other areas of the country. In addition, politics played no role in the decision. I don’t even know the political party affiliations of all the people we spoke with. We went with the best person for the job,” Councilman Nate Sylvester told the Bulletin when asked what led council to select Ginsburg from the candidate pool.
His desire to help keep Ligonier a great place to live and raise kids like his son spurred Ginsburg to seek the council appointment, he told the Bulletin when reached by phone. He was unable to attend the council meeting due to a family illness.
“I felt like I wanted to have more input and more ability to affect what happens with the town. I want to do what I can to make sure that our little borough here continues to thrive and be a destination for people,” Ginsburg said.
“I’ve always had some interest and I’ve always been kind of a leader and an organizer in my personal life, and even in my professional life,” Ginsburg added. “So, I felt like I could bring a lot of good skills to the borough leadership as well and continue it as a place [where] I would want my son to grow up.”
Ginsburg sees the Friendship Park Phase II expansion of the old tennis courts into a multi-faceted recreational facility as a “tremendous idea” and is very interested in helping bring that project to fruition.
From a high-level budget perspective, Ginsburg noted some spots where he could add value with possible revenue-generating opportunities. He also sees the potential for Ligonier Borough to better advertise community programs such as the free parking Saturdays offered during the Christmas season.
“Just some initial thoughts of where I might want to look and see where we might be able to make some improvements that over time yield some pretty tangible results,” Ginsburg said.
Sylvester said council received three letters of interest from Ligonier Borough residents, who the Personnel Committee subsequently met with before making its recommendation.
“Each candidate had some strengths that we think would have been a great asset to the council, so it kind of made our process challenging. With that, we feel that all three of these candidates will be good candidates for the general election coming up for the openings in January,” Sylvester said.
Ginsburg wasn’t able to make it onto the May primary ballot in time, but he is a possible write-in candidate in the November general election where three four-year council seats will be up for election.
“I’m very happy to have been appointed and I hope I live up to it,” Ginsburg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.