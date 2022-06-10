For more than a year, Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 (LVHC) officials have pursued a fire service agreement formalizing the expectations of each entity in protecting the citizens of the borough.
Council on Thursday voted unanimously to approve the new agreement, which will now proceed to the fire department and its attorney for review before its membership votes to accept the contract.
In a near split decision, council also voted 4-3 to pass a resolution establishing a $250,000 capital fund to be used for the purchase of or contribution toward the purchase of fire engines and apparatus including for the construction, repair or maintenance of buildings.
LVHC No. 1 would have to request disbursement of funds at least 21 days before a council meeting by application outlining the required amount and reasons for the project and any additional financing sources along with a detailed budget, according to solicitor George Welty.
Council president Matt Smith and members Jordan Frei, Nate Sylvester and Robert Barron voted in favor of the capital fund. Vice president Mariah Fisher and members Judy Hoffer and Brad Chartier – all three of whom attended the meeting remotely via Zoom – were opposed.
“The fire department provides a lot for our community. Fire safety – all residents benefit from that. And I think this is a fair amount. If you look at roughly 1,500 residents, this would be $166 per resident pitching in to help with the longevity of the fire department. So this is a good thing,” Sylvester said.
“I want to thank those members of the fire department that remained open to us, cordial, answered a lot of questions, sometimes the same questions more than once. I want to thank all the members of council, even the ones that couldn’t support the motion based on their own value system. I appreciate it. I’m glad we were able to get it done,” said Frei, who brought the motion to the table as Public Safety Committee chairman.
Hoffer and Chartier declined to comment on their vote when reached by street supervisor Ron Ross, who contacted them by phone immediately after the meeting on the Bulletin’s behalf.
Fisher, who was not immediately available, provided the following comment when reached by email:
“Ligonier Borough is a small municipality with a limited tax base. We have contributed $30,000+ per year to LVHC No. 1 since my tenure on council. I feel that this is already a substantial contribution to our dedicated fire department and that an additional capital fund was not the best use of the taxpayers’ dollars that we are entrusted with. My vote is not a reflection of my opinion of the dedication of our fire department, but rather an attempt to use the funds the borough receives to best serve the entire community and not just one entity.”
Council also voted 7-0 to adopt a second resolution transferring ownership of the LVHC No. 1 headquarters at 115 N. Fairfield St. from Ligonier Borough to the fire company by special warranty deed.
According to Frei, the municipality acquired the land in 1974 on behalf of LVHC No. 1 because at the time the fire department’s charter prevented them from owning property.
“The money spent for that parcel as well as construction of the building was all fronted by the fire department. We didn’t have any real stake in it. At this point, we can go ahead and correct that. So this resolution reverses that, it puts the parcel in the fire company’s name and no longer in the borough’s,” Frei said.
Fire Chief Corey Blystone thanked council for the resolutions that were passed during Thursday’s meeting.
Smith acknowledged the time and effort spent on all three agenda items related to LVHC No. 1, which has served Ligonier Borough for 125 years.
“I’d also like to thank everybody for their hard work on this, the fire service agreement, the resolutions, both of them. It took a lot of time to get it done. Thank you all for working on that,” Smith said.
In other business, council also approved the Platform Group as project designer for the Friendship Park Phase II renovations, at an expected cost of $22,000.
Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee selected the Florida-based firm from four proposals it received for the project that will revamp the existing tennis courts at Friendship Park into a multi-use recreational space including pickle ball courts plus a bicycle and skate park.
The new development will encompass the area between the playground and the Donaldson baseball and softball fields.
By approving the Platform Group, Ligonier Borough can now seek fundraising and grant opportunities for the design cost. Once the concept is complete, the borough will likely submit another request for the actual project build, according to Fisher.
The first phase of the Friendship Park makeover – a more than $300,000 project that revamped the original playground constructed in 1994 – was completed in 2016 thanks to various community volunteers and fundraising efforts.
Council agreed to move forward with pending maintenance of the elevator at Town Hall, slated to cost $10,000, given the Otis Elevator Co. cannot hold its price quote for oil much longer, according to Hoffer.
Officials also approved a request from Quacked Glass Studio to host an “Adopt A Pet Rock” fundraiser for Helping Hearts Healing Tails Animal Rescue in front of the West Main Street store from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Small, creatively painted rocks will be available for adoption, with all proceeds benefiting the Stahlstown-based nonprofit. Quacked Glass owner Dawn Szalay is also planning a pet rock scavenger hunt within a few blocks of her studio. The event will be held indoors in the case of inclement weather.
Council also approved a request from violinist Lydia Hull and Friends to use the bandstand at Diamond Park plus the public address system for musical performances from 2 to 4 p.m. June 19, 25 and 26. A fourth date was not approved given a wedding scheduled for that day.
North Fairfield Street resident Debbie Campayno addressed council during public comment with concerns about illegal fireworks being set off in Ligonier Borough. While her complaint stems from about five years of personal conflict with a neighbor whose fireworks continually hit her home and property, she wanted to raise council’s attention to a problem at large in the municipality.
“I believe anywhere within borough limits, fireworks do not meet the criteria to be set off,” Campayno said. “I’m not opposed to fireworks. It’s part of who we are and what we do to celebrate. But they must be done in the legal, law-abiding way.”
Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Ligonier Town Hall.
