Although Ligonier Borough ended 2021 with its budget in the red, its six-figure deficit is no cause for alarm.
Councilman Brad Chartier on Thursday night attributed the $163,533 gap to less than expected revenues plus unforeseen road and building repairs last year.
The borough paid Ligonier Construction Company nearly $113,000 to fix a crushed storm sewer pipeline along Burd Alley last summer. Council authorized the emergency repair of the 30-inch terracotta pipe in July and later approved additional work that increased projected costs by more than 25%.
Council also had to deal with restoring its chambers after a runaway garbage truck crashed into Town Hall in fall 2020.
Other necessary projects included paving a section of Summit Avenue after a sewer-tap in and storm drain installation plus updating the electrical system at the borough’s public works building on Bunger Street.
Prior year items coming due for payment in 2021 also factored into the shortfall, according to Chartier, as did snow guards and additional slate for the Town Hall roof, as borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw mentioned.
The borough also lost rentals from the Town Hall second floor offices vacated when GO Laurel Highlands relocated its operations and saw decreased parking meter revenues.
Ligonier Borough netted almost $15,000 in total rent in 2021, an amount less than half of its 2020 income and far from the $52,875 it generated in 2019. That includes Town Hall tenants and building facility leases, according to the Ligonier Borough Combined Budget report made available at Thursday’s council meeting.
However, the borough’s deficit won’t appear as steep when its American Rescue Plan Act federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funding is considered. The municipality received about $79,000 in its initial allocation that was transferred from the general fund into a special funds account, according to Shaw.
Shaw further explained after the meeting she did not transfer any money from the Town Hall Endowment Fund to the general fund, given the borough was able to pay its bills last year and the move would have hurt the endowment.
She added she also spoke with Ligonier Borough’s auditor, who reassured her that the municipality’s money is just in different buckets.
“We’re by no means hurting,” Shaw said.
Chartier, who now chairs the finance committee, said his objective is to examine Ligonier Borough’s annual reports and determine what council can do to avoid any future roadway issues like those encountered last year.
Other obvious goals are to find new tenants for Town Hall and boost parking meter income.
In other business, solicitor George Welty clarified that council will not need to hold a special meeting to approve the sales of the former Ligonier Borough police station and municipal building and a 26-acre Laughlintown property both slated for public auction on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Instead, a quorum of four council members can accept the winning bids following discussion at the auction, which starts at 1 p.m. that day under management of Mark Ferry Auctioneers.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce expects to host a full program of community events in 2022, according to executive director Amy Beitel.
Beitel brought several event requests to council that received full approval, including: the 12th Annual Soup’s On! set for Saturday, March 19; the Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk on Saturday, May 7; Antiques on the Diamond on Saturday, June 4; the Summer in Ligonier arts and crafts show on Saturday, July 16; the Ligonier Night Market on the third Thursday of every month from June through September, and the 72nd Season of Sunday evening band concerts from June 5 through Aug. 21.
Along with resurrecting the popular Summer in Ligonier, which was not held in 2021, Beitel said the chamber planned to launch the first Bark in the Borough pet vendor show on Sunday, Sept. 25.
“We’re really planning a full schedule of events again. We were successful last year with our events and people came, which is always wonderful for our merchants and restaurants. So we’re hoping for another successful year,” Beitel said.
The chamber is currently preparing to display 60 ice sculptures around the Diamond at the 31st Annual Ice Fest set for Jan. 22-23. The event will also feature a free concert in the Town Hall Auditorium both days.
Council briefly discussed plans for the Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk, which required suspending enforcement of Ligonier Borough’s law prohibiting open containers of alcohol, as vendors would be serving samples of spirits to participants walking around the Diamond.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger recalled no issues with the event last year.
Council is now accepting letters of interest for a vacant seat on the Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, as former member Jack Fry is no longer serving on the board. Interested candidates should contact the borough office at 724-238-9852 or ligonierboro@comcast.net.
Other committee reports were brief or absent this month. Councilwoman Mariah Fisher said the parks and recreation committee is working on the Friendship Park Phase Two project and finalizing user agreements with local baseball organizations.
Councilwoman Judy Hoffer said the Town Hall committee is paying close attention to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and would again close the building to the public if a mandate goes into effect.
The next Ligonier Borough Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 10.
