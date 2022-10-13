Ligonier Borough Council unanimously voted for an ordinance amendment to permanently allow alcohol drinks to be enjoyed al fresco at local restaurants.
Despite the timing – a mere three days prior to Fort Ligonier Days – council president Matt Smith said the amendment doesn’t give visitors a pass to walk around town with alcohol and had a friendly warning for festival attendees.
“Open container laws are in full effect for Fort Days,” said Smith.
The ordinance amended two parts of Section 8 of the borough’s sidewalk café ordinance (No. 544), notably deleting the sentence prohibiting the serving or consumption of alcoholic beverages in outdoor seating areas of restaurants.
It also adds language allowing bistros to extend their permitted sidewalk café areas in front of an adjoining business, as long as permission from the business or property owner and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has been obtained.
Since July 2020, council has continuously suspended the subsection of the ordinance prohibiting alcohol in these outdoor spaces. The move was to help borough restaurants challenged by indoor dining and capacity limits that were imposed during ongoing state COVID-19 restrictions.
The removal of this restriction in the ordinance will mean it won’t have to repeatedly be lifted by a motion seasonally or annually.
In other business, council also unanimously voted to pursue a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection for a rebate on the costs associated with installing two electric vehicle charging stations in a borough parking lot.
The plan is to install the stations in Lot B in two spaces near the electrical service that already exists, although it will need to be upgraded – as will cell service in the area since the stations run off of a mobile application which requires cell service.
Council member Mariah Fisher said she is in favor of the charging station additions because it’s not a huge loss of parking and she believes that while vehicles are charging, visitors may visit restaurants and local shops while they wait.
“It’s a good thing for our town to have,” said Fisher. “I definitely support going forward.”
If the borough should receive the grant, a detailed ordinance will have to be written. Smith suggested forming a committee to handle the details of the ordinance.
In addition, council received a request from the YMCA to possibly close roads for the first SwimRun from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30. After hearing from Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger and other council members, it was decided that volunteers should be used at various intersections instead of full road closures and it was suggested that the organization consult Berger and the police prior to the event.
Council also granted permission to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce to use the community room for Santa to greet children following light up of the Diamond Friday, Nov. 25. Other granted requests included:
• One light be lit green on the Diamond from Nov. 6-12 to show support to veterans, as requested by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 267;
• For Gus Bruegel to use some of the town’s facilities and scenic areas for the filming of a horror film, with Breegle communicating with the borough on the particulars;
• Closure of Fairfield Street from Church to Bank streets and Bank Alley one block in both directions from Fairfield Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 for LVHC #1 and permission for the sale and consumption of alcohol on the closed portion in order to cordon off the street between the two LVHC #1 buildings to sell food and beverages during the witches ride (RAMP certified servers will have appropriate liquor license and insurance).
During the meeting, council reminded residents that Trick-or-Treat is being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. In addition, leaf pickup is scheduled to start next week. Leaves should be placed on the curbs – not on the street.
Prior to the council meeting, a short hearing was held to consider a conditional use request to operate a single family residence within the downtown business district.
The property, owned by the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, is a two-story home at 116 N. Fairfield St. located across from the fire station and next to the former police and municipal building it purchased from the borough earlier this year.
Council unanimously approved the request.
The next meeting of council will be held 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Town Hall.
