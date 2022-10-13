Ligonier Borough Council unanimously voted for an ordinance amendment to permanently allow alcohol drinks to be enjoyed al fresco at local restaurants.

Despite the timing – a mere three days prior to Fort Ligonier Days – council president Matt Smith said the amendment doesn’t give visitors a pass to walk around town with alcohol and had a friendly warning for festival attendees.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

