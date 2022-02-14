Ligonier Borough Council is tabling several proposed zoning ordinance amendments while it reviews a report from a resident and business owner concerning her interactions with the borough’s zoning officer and solicitor during her year-long pursuit of a privacy fence.
Carmen Quartararo, who moved to Ligonier in 2020 and established her general contracting and interior design business plus opened a second venture in the borough, told council Thursday she was concerned about “unnecessary and capricious” changes in the proposed ordinance, including one that would no longer allow 10-foot-tall fences in the C-2 general commercial district.
The potential revisions include removing a reference to commercial districts from a section on fence regulations for accessory buildings and structures, thus allowing a 10-foot maximum fence height for rear and side yards in the industrial district only.
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission in January recommended approval of this change and others. Council has not yet scheduled a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, but it was on its agenda Thursday night.
Quartararo detailed her multiple attempts since April 2021 to apply for a 6-foot-tall privacy fence for her joint business and residence at 214 West Main St. from the borough’s zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman.
She said Horman rescinded her first approved permit for a wooden fence from the rear of her building to the back lot line after solicitor George Welty indicated she could not have a full fence but rather one that had 50% opacity. She was also advised to file a variance appeal with the borough’s zoning hearing board.
During Quartararo’s second attempt to reapply for a chain link or lattice fence, she said she analyzed Ligonier Borough’s entire zoning ordinance “line by line” and could find no 50% opacity requirements for a rear privacy fence in a residentially-occupied property. Instead, she learned a C-2 property was allowed to have up to a 10-foot-tall fence with no requirements for it to be finished on the outside.
“To be clear, there is nowhere in the borough’s current 175-plus-page zoning and ordinances that mandates a 50% opacity for a privacy fence in a property that I also occupy as my primary residence. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even address owner-occupied primary residences in a C-2 at all,” Quartararo said.
Quartararo further related that in October she told Horman that he and Welty had provided her with “false information” related to her two permits and asked about the process for a 10-foot fence permit. She said when she filed for a third permit, Horman told her if she agreed not to put up a 10-foot fence he would immediately grant her a 6-foot privacy fence only finished on the inside.
“I have to ask why an obvious and apparent quid pro quo is permissible by a zoning official,” she said.
After waiting for a status update on her permit, Quartararo said she received an email and phone call from Horman on Nov. 2, “reneging on his promise of a privacy fence permit being issued.”
She said Horman’s email stated that while their agreement for the 6-foot privacy fence acknowledged that the finished side of the fence did not have to face the adjacent property, this section of the zoning ordinance was under review by the planning commission and council. Under pending ordinance doctrine, he said had been advised not to issue the permit unless the finished side of the fence faces all adjacent properties.
As the Bulletin previously reported, council voted at its Dec. 9 meeting to have the planning commission review the proposed zoning ordinance amendments currently under consideration. The planning commission, in turn, recommended approval of the changes at its Jan. 25 meeting.
“How can I, as a property owner in the borough, trust anyone in authority in any way, shape or form? Their promises are always broken and reneged upon,” Quartararo said.
Quartararo asked council that she be granted the 6-foot full privacy fence only finished on the inside and her property be grandfathered into the current zoning ordinance regulations for 10-foot fences. She also provided council with an information packet related to her grievance.
“To be clear, I am not asking — nor have I ever asked — for a 10-foot fence, even though I’m entitled to one,” Quartararo said. “I’m simply asking that I be given what I have been repeatedly promised so that I can protect myself, my family, home, my pets and my businesses.”
Council president Matt Smith, unsure of how to respond to Quartararo’s speech, delegated the matter to council’s planning committee to review, upon Welty’s advice.
“There’s certainly a lot of information there,” Smith said.
Neither Horman nor Welty had any comment on Quartararo’s remarks after the meeting.
However, Welty on Sunday told the Bulletin via email that Horman was correct when he informed Quartararo that her fence must contain openings that are at least 50% of the area of the fence and that she would need to file for a variance hearing before the zoning hearing board.
He said Quartararo’s statements about being misled by Horman and himself to believe that any fence erected on her property must be 50% open and that nowhere in the zoning ordinance does it require that opacity for any rear privacy fence were both incorrect.
Welty specifically cited Article III, Section 2009-309, which states that in non-residential zoning districts, the maximum fence height shall be six feet unless otherwise defined for commercial or industrial uses or service structure and that fences shall contain openings that are at least 50% of the areas of the fence unless opaque screening fence is otherwise required by the ordinance.
He reiterated that “Quartararo’s property is located in the C-2 district, which is non-residential.”
Quartararo also criticized Horman’s editorial on fences in a recent Ligonier Borough newsletter and a telephone interaction with Welty.
When advised to hire legal counsel, she said contacted locally based Welty and Welty, unaware that George Welty was Ligonier Borough’s solicitor.
She said she provided Welty with information on her situation before he disclosed that he represented the borough and that his son represented Quartararo’s neighbors, the owners of Diamond Theatre of Ligonier.
Other changes in the tabled zoning ordinance amendments would revise the borough’s swimming pool regulations to follow Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code (UCC). That updated section would require an above-ground pool to be enclosed by a fence in accordance with the UCC plus a locking ladder, and an in-ground pool to be bounded by a lockable 6-foot fence.
Other revisions would remove references to and sub-paragraphs regarding service structures like dumpsters, air conditioning units and propane tanks from screening and landscaping requirements.
In other business, council needs to further research the ownership of an undeveloped road segment in the borough before it can give the green light for a Ligonier Valley Trail extension.
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board plans to add another quarter-mile of trail from the bridge at Mill Creek Memorial Park west along the stream and then following Kastner Street.
The board has an easement for the walking trail from West Penn Power up until Kastner Street where it would head south along the overgrown road until the open portion owned by Ligonier Borough.
Recreation board chairman Larry Shew approached council to request permission to extend the trail along Kastner Road, explaining that neither of the two adjacent property owners ever filed a quitclaim deed, so the borough would own that stretch.
However, a Ross Surveying survey notes that the current status of that portion of Kastner Street is yet undetermined.
It is unknown who built the road originally. Typically a developer dedicates a street to the public and then the municipality must accept it as open by ordinance once the road is developed to certain standards, Welty explained.
Council also readdressed its lifting of Ligonier Borough’s open container regulations for the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk on May 7.
About 18-20 insured vendors set up around the Diamond would be serving spirit samples to participants. The board in January approved the event but had some reservations about the open containers.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger was concerned that the suspension as originally passed would open the door to the public to walk around town with alcohol.
Council voted unanimously to amend the open container suspension to only include ticketed participants wearing designated wristbands in the event area around the Diamond and along one block or so of Main and Market streets. No outside alcohol is permitted during the Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk.
Officials also granted the Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association permission to complete stormwater mitigation work at the Donaldson baseball and softball fields on Bouquet Street. The group plans to install French drains along the first and third baselines at Donaldson A field, add dirt to both fields and tap into the storm drain in order to address runoff issues.
The association is funding and providing the labor for the project.
In other business, council also formally appointed Nate Sylvester as its new representative on the planning commission and voted to make public works crew member Tom Burns a regular employee after his three-month probation.
Ligonier Borough also plans to host a two-day spring Dumpster Days recycling event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 30, at the public works garage on Bunger Street.
For a fee, borough residents can drop off items such as electronics, televisions, computer equipment, refrigerant-containing appliances and passenger/light truck tires. No hazardous materials, paint, pressurized cans, fiberglass insulation, household garbage, broken glass or grass clippings will be accepted.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
