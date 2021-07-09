Ligonier Borough Council this week held its first meeting at town hall since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced officials to close the building to the public in 2020.
A quorum of council members plus borough staff met Thursday in the reopened council chambers after being further delayed from using the room while repairs were in progress to remediate damage caused by a runaway garbage truck last fall.
The room appeared back to normal pre-accident, with some upgrades including LED lighting and a new sound system, which was already planned outside of the forced renovation.
“If anybody comes down [Bank] Alley, please take a look at the outside of the building, because you can’t tell where it happened,” councilwoman Judy Hoffer said.
She also thanked streets supervisor Ron Ross and borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw for their efforts with the project, from the sound system and carpet to answering continual questions from the public and the contractor.
Despite some technological difficulties as the meeting was also broadcast via the Zoom videoconferencing service, council moved through its agenda, considering a parking meter smart phone application, approving community event requests, and approving resolutions regarding meeting recordings and emergency infrastructure repairs.
By a 4-0 vote, council voted to ratify emergency work to fix a storm sewer pipeline on Burd Alley that backs up during severe rainstorms and is now compromising a nearby house. Council president Sam St. Clair and council members Nate Sylvester and Jeff Craig were absent.
Officials had conducted an emergency meeting to solicit bids from two companies outside of the normally advertised bidding process for purchases and construction projects.
Given borough engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group deemed the crushed 30-inch terracotta pipe an emergency, council was able to escalate the bid acceptance due to an update to Pennsylvania’s Borough Code.
Council voted to award Ligonier Construction Company the $88,000 contract. Faas said the repair work should begin either Monday, July 12 or the following week. Route 711 will be closed during the project.
Council also ratified a landowner letter to commitment signed by Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas in June allowing the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) access to borough property behind the sewage treatment plant on Route 30 to improve the water quality on Mill Creek.
Bellas explained that the agreement was necessary for a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant LWA is pursuing for its proposed project to increase the water depth and flow of the waterway in order to prevent silt buildup around the confluence of Mill Creek and Loyalhanna Creek.
The mayor said he had council’s approval to sign the letter at the time.
Ligonier Borough will delete audio recordings of council meetings following approval of the meeting minutes, according to a new resolution passed by council.
The resolution declares the borough’s intent to use an audio recording device to record meetings of its municipal agencies that the secretary – Shaw – will only use to prepare the publicly available meeting minutes. The recordings will be destroyed afterwards rather than becoming part of the borough’s permanent records.
Council’s public safety committee plans to discuss a potential ordinance or setting a timeframe for fireworks in Ligonier Borough after receiving an emailed complaint from a longtime resident about an ongoing situation with a neighbor on McColly Street since consumer-grade fireworks became legal to purchase in Pennsylvania a few years ago.
Debbie Campayno inquired if enacting a new local provision might help the Ligonier Valley Police Department in enforcing Pennsylvania’s fireworks regulations. While not opposed to legal and organized displays, Campayno in her email cited impacts on her home and dog by her neighbor’s fireworks, most recently on the Fourth of July.
Pennsylvania’s Act 43 of 2017 allows residents to purchase consumer-grade fireworks that contain no more than 50 milligrams of explosives, but also prohibits them within 150 feet of an occupied structure.
Council will also consider investing in the MeterFeeder application that would enable residents and visitors to add money to parking meters in Ligonier Borough through their smart phones.
Officials approved councilman Robert Barron’s request to explore the pros and cons of the system for its August meeting.
Other nearby municipalities use the same or similar applications; the city of Greensburg has MeterFeeder, while Latrobe chose Pango.
Council approved a request from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fort Ligonier Post 734 (VFW) to close the sidewalks adjacent to its building for a charity pig roast in honor of National Suicide Awareness Month in September.
The VFW’s Sept. 25 fundraiser will benefit the Valor Clinic Foundation, which assists homeless and at-risk military veterans.
The organization has a Veterans Unstoppable program that specifically targets veterans who are returning home from wartime service.
VFW quartermaster Amanda Mattioli explained the purpose is to create a designated area for attendees to move between the post’s first floor bar and the rear parking lot and garage where barbecue food will be served and additional seating will be available.
The sidewalks on East Main and South St. Clair streets will be blocked off from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and four parking meters on St. Clair Street will be bagged.
Mattioli said the post will seek a special occasion permit to extend its catering club liquor license to encompass the area for the event, which will be roped off.
Shaw reported that Ligonier Borough has received the first half of its expected $158,050.52 in COVID-19 relief funds through the federal American Rescue Plan – about $79,000.
As a follow-up to past conversations about potentially reducing Ligonier Borough’s residential speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph, solicitor George Welty confirmed that an engineering study would need to be conducted, which could cost upwards of $5,000 to $10,000.
Councilwoman Mariah Fisher reminded the public about an upcoming forum to discuss the potential renovations of the Friendship Park tennis courts at 7 p.m. July 22 in council chambers at Town Hall.
She encouraged anyone with ideas about how to use the recreational space to attend the forum in person or contact Jan Shaw at the Ligonier Borough Town Hall office with their feedback.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger cautioned residents about actors filing false unemployment claims using their personal information including part of their social security number. He also noted that organizations like the Ligonier Valley Fire Companies and the Fraternal Order of Police will only solicit donations by mail and not over the phone.
“Just tell your loved ones. Every day we’re taking fraud reports,” Berger said. “There’s nothing on the phone. Please don’t give out information. Apparently, they can get it, but just be careful. Just tell them not to give out their information.”
