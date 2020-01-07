Ligonier Borough Council reorganizes with two new members for 2020

Ligonier Borough Council welcomed two freshmen members at a brief reorganization meeting Monday night.
Nate Sylvester grew up in Hollidaysburg, but settled in Ligonier in 2013 when his job at Kennametal Inc. brought him back from the company’s Tennessee location.
The St. Vincent College graduate told the Bulletin that serving on council would be his way of giving back to the community.
“Keep what’s good, good. And what needs improved, let’s work together on it,” Sylvester said when asked about his goals for his term on council.
A Ligonier Valley High School graduate, Robert Barron has already racked up a decade of service as a firefighter with Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1. He currently works at Aggressive Grinding Service Inc. in Youngstown.
The lifelong Ligonier native said he wanted to keep the borough pristine and a place where people want to come, spend time and raise their families.
Incumbent councilwoman Judy Hoffer also returned for another four-year term on council.
Council voted to reelect Sam St. Clair as president and chose Matt Smith as vice president for 2020.
“Aye,” St. Clair joked when Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas called for any opposing votes.
Council also whizzed through its annual appointments of borough staff and agencies, retaining: Rick Schwab as zoning officer; Shawn Knepper as code enforcement officer; TKL Code Inspection Services & American Building Inspection Services Inc. (Merle Musick) as building code inspectors; The EADS Group (Ben Faas) as engineering firm; Welty & Welty (George Welty) as solicitor; David DeRose as Zoning Hearing Board counsel; Mark Sorice as Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals counsel; Robert Bell as Vacancy Board chairman; Delisi, Keenan & Associates as auditor and Peter Fitzner as Planning Commission member.
Gene Stouffer will continue as the borough’s emergency management coordinator, with Amber Noel as animal control officer. Corey Blystone was named fire chief for Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, taking over for Steve Barron, who retired in December after a three-year term as fire chief.
Jan Shaw was reappointed secretary-treasurer after after taking over following former secretary-treasurer and public works director Paul Fry’s retirement in early 2019.
Fry is returning to public service, however, as council reappointed him assistant secretary-treasurer and public works advisor for the borough.
Shaw will also serve as Ligonier Borough’s right-to-know officer, its chief financial officer for pension plans, plus its delegate for both the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs annual convention and the Westmoreland County Tax Collection Committee.
Council re-enacted several tax ordinances: Real Estate Transfer Tax (1%), Wage Tax (0.5%), Per Capita Tax ($5), Amusement Tax (5%), Occupational Privilege Tax ($5) and Local Services Tax ($52).
Officials also approved the usual depositories for borough funds: Bank of New York Mellon, Citizens Bank, Commercial Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, First National Bank, PNC Bank, Standard Bank and Somerset Trust Co.
Ligonier Borough will continue to use Berkheimer Tax Administrator to collect Act 511 and local services taxes, PNC Advisors and Mockenhaupt to manage the police pension fund and Guyasuta Investment Advisors to oversee the town hall and parks and recreation funds.
Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, for its first regular meeting of 2020. The board will conduct business on the second Thursday of each month at Town Hall, except during Fort Ligonier Days, when it will convene on Monday, Oct. 5, instead.
The borough’s planning commission will meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Town Hall, except during November and December, when it will meet on the third Tuesday.
