Ligonier Borough Council’s meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, is accessible to the public through the Zoom online conferencing system.
The link to participate remotely in the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89570045809 and the Meeting ID is 895 7004 5809. The meeting can also be accessed by phone by calling the following numbers and entering the Meeting ID when prompted: 1-646-876-9923, US (New York), and 1-301-715-8592, US (Germantown).
