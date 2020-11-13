With Ligonier Borough facing a tight budget for 2021, and the Ligonier Valley Police Commission seeking a new headquarters for the regional police force, borough officials are planning to sell the town’s former police station next year.
Ligonier Borough Council on Thursday voted 7-0 to put the more than 80-year old building up for sale in the first quarter of 2021. Professional Real Estate Appraisal Services, Inc. of Greensburg appraised the building for $275,000 in August, councilman Nate Sylvester announced.
The finance committee feels that selling the police station is in the best interest of the borough and its taxpayers, he said, given the challenges of preparing the 2021 budget.
Council president Sam St. Clair also pointed out that the building’s maintenance compared to the borough’s use of it doesn’t justify retaining it.
“I think we really need to do some serious thought about what we would like to see happen with it because, you know, it is an expense against the borough and the taxpayers to maintain this facility,” St. Clair said.
The two-story Colonial Revival-style building at the corner of North Fairfield Street and Bank Alley housed Ligonier Borough’s police department until it merged with Ligonier Township’s department in 2019.
The building was used as the police chief’s headquarters after the consolidation until Chief John Berger moved his office to Town Hall in summer 2019.
The department’s officers and vehicle fleet are stationed at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex on Route 711 North.
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 (LVHC) stores a fire truck and antique Cosmopolitan fire engine in the building.
The structure originally served as Ligonier Borough’s municipal building until it was replaced by the current Town Hall, erected in 1967-68.
Located in Ligonier’s Historic District, the random ashlar stone veneer building was a Works Progress Administration project designed by architect J.F. (Fred) McWilliams in 1937, according to the district’s National Register of Historic Places registration form. Council met for the first time in the new municipal building in April 1938, following more than a year of construction.
The stone building replaced the borough’s prior town hall located in the same spot — that frame structure was destroyed by a fire in February 1936.
To sell borough-owned real estate, council must pass a resolution to sell the police station and follow a specific process under the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs code involving rounds of bids or public auctions before a private sale with full disclosure could occur, according to solicitor George Welty.
“Honestly, we would love to see that put to use for private enterprise. It would make a great restaurant, brew pub, banquet hall — there’s so many options that could bring economic development to the borough,” Sylvester said.
He cautioned against rushing into a sale, though, given the upcoming holiday season and the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilman Jeff Craig admitted that while selling the building is the right thing to do, it’s also a tough one.
“I know it’s the right thing to do, but it’s very difficult. I do think we should take a little bit of time with this and let the public know what we’re doing and why we’re doing it as opposed to just put it out on the market, because, you know, for older folks, there’s some sentimental attachment to that building,” Craig said.
Ligonier Borough is looking at a balanced budget of more than $1.4 million for 2021 with no tax increase, after borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw and the finance committee crunched the numbers.
Both income and expenses increased about $89,000, Sylvester said, leaving a small surplus of about $300 for next year.
The property tax rate will stay at 24.5 mills. One mill generates roughly $17,000 for Ligonier Borough, according to Shaw.
The loss of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau as a Town Hall tenant left a big hole in the budget, Sylvester said, that the borough hopes to eventually fill.
Yet one positive trend that he noticed was that the amount of earned income taxes the borough collects has increased over time — about 8% from 2018 to 2019 and about 5% from 2019 to what is projected for 2020.
“There’s a good tax base of people living in and wanting to live in the borough. There’s houses being improved, there’s new construction going up in lots that were vacant in the past. The transfer taxes are coming through ahead of plans. The future’s bright for the borough in that case,” Sylvester said.
The proposed 2021 budget will be available for review at Town Hall before council members vote to approve it at their Dec. 10 meeting.
In other financial news, the Ligonier Valley Police Department will end its year with a slight excess and maintain a flat budget for 2021, which Craig cited as a phenomenal achievement.
Craig credited Berger and assistant police Chief Michael Matrunics for their management of the department and their dedication and willingness to take on additional shifts and reduce overtime.
“I just want to point out that the taxpayers, both the borough and the township, owe those guys a thank you for the incredible amount of work and sacrifice that they have put in to make this commission and the Ligonier Valley Police Department be a success. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys and more proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.” Craig said.
Council unanimously approved Cheryl and Paul Saunders’ conditional use permit for a yoga studio and short-term rental at 114 North Market Street.
A side entrance from Bank Alley would provide separate access to the single-unit residence that would be rented like a hotel room or Airbnb property. A demising wall would separate the storefront yoga studio from the living quarters. The couple would live in the existing second-floor apartment.
Council heard testimony on the Saunders’ proposed mixed-use plan at a brief public hearing before its regular meeting. The planning commission in September recommended approval of the conditional use application.
Zoning officer Rick Schwab reviewed the permit request and determined it followed the borough’s zoning ordinance, expanding an existing residential use while adding another commercial enterprise in town.
The Saunders are still working out the name for the yoga business and will need to apply for occupancy and sign permits at the appropriate time.
“I think it’s going to be great to have that in our community,” councilwoman Judy Hoffer said.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce plans to host the 30th Annual Ice Fest on Jan. 23-24, 2021, following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pandemic guidelines for social distancing and masks. Council discussed the logistics of where to allow the ice sculptures, given the heated sidewalks and safety concerns over placing them on the walls around Diamond Park.
Chamber board president Joyce McIntire agreed to have the sculptures on the grass, atop a buffer on the sidewalks, or in front of the sponsoring businesses. There will be no on-site ice carving or ice chair this year, she said. Council also approved bagging meters for kettle corn sales and carriage rides.
Council also approved free parking at metered lots during the four consecutive Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas, subject to the chamber contributing $1,200 for two Saturdays — or $600 per day, which is what the borough accepted as a donation for a free parking Saturday in October.
The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier will join the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) and several other groups to host Operation Wildflower, an outdoor flower show on July 24, 2021.
Weeders and Seeders and the LWA are partnering with the Brandywine Conservancy’s Penguin Court preserve, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County, and First Energy for a season-long educational program spotlighting native wildflowers and plants. The council-approved flower show is part of this initiative.
The borough is working with Darr Construction on the Town Hall repairs needed following the September accident when a garbage truck slammed into council chambers. The work will be pushed into the winter because of delays with the insurance company in determining the scope of the repairs, which will increase project costs, borough engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group reported.
The public safety committee will consider a suggestion from Ligonier Borough resident and LVHC No. 1 secretary Ginny Fitzner to offer free parking along one block of North Fairfield Street for fire company members in appreciation of their thousands of volunteer hours and numerous community service activities. The committee will bring a recommendation to council in December.
Friendship Park restrooms are now closed for the winter, but the park will be open on days where the temperature hits 50 degrees or above.
The borough is still accepting ideas for renovating the tennis courts by the park. Councilwoman Mariah Fisher said the parks and recreation committee still hopes to schedule a public forum to discuss the project, likely in January.
She also mentioned that council’s Fort Ligonier Days committee plans to launch a community survey to solicit input on the annual festival, although it won’t make any recommendations to Fort Ligonier Days Inc. for the 2021 event.
The Town Hall auditorium, community room and second floor meeting rooms will continue to remain closed to the public. All visitors must wear masks and social distance when in the building.
Ligonier Borough residents are asked to keep leaves out of the streets and remain patient as the public works crew continues its regular leaf pick-up.
Council adjourned Thursday’s meeting into an executive session with no action planned afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.