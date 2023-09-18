Ligonier Borough officials have approved a liquor license transfer for a new restaurant coming to town this fall.
Council following a public hearing Thursday voted 5-0 in favor of the intermunicipal license transfer for Amanda Goodish, who plans to open Tubmill Creek Provisions at 106 N. St. Clair St., a new restaurant offering both sit-down dining and grab-and-go options.
Goodish described her forthcoming eatery as a more elevated and polished Cracker Barrel-style restaurant that will feature a butcher shop, deli, bakery and coffee shop.
According to Goodish and her counsel, she plans to offer to-go beer pack sales as permitted by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), but most alcohol sales will accompany meals enjoyed on the premises.
Once an all-season porch is added to the building, the restaurant will accommodate up to 88 patrons year-round.
Goodish anticipates launching Tubmill Creek Provisions in November, with tentative hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and potential extended hours during special events such as the Ligonier Night Market.
“They’ll have time to participate in those events and then come in after that event to pick up dinner or sit down for dinner or whatever they want,” Goodish said.
Now that the borough has approved the license transfer, her next step is to request the transfer from the PLCB, which will conduct operational and financial investigations of the business and make sure the company members and manager are RAMP certified to responsibly serve alcohol.
The license comes from the former Coco’s Prodigious Food Artisans on West Drive in Hempfield Township.
Council quickly approved the license transfer during a special session after the hearing. Members Brad Chartier and Nate Sylvester were absent.
During council’s regular meeting Sept. 14, resident Sandra Podlucky again requested that officials consider changing Ligonier Borough’s noise regulations to address the live outdoor music at Sweet Rust restaurant at the Thistledown at Seger House bed and breakfast.
Podlucky, who lives next door to the establishment on West Main Street, claimed that not only can’t she sit outside, but the nearby Colonial House bed and breakfast is losing customers because the music is too loud, especially during Fort Ligonier Days, when bands have played until 11 p.m. that weekend.
“We cannot enjoy our own home or sit on the front porch as the music is too loud,” Podlucky said.
She suggested lowering the excess noise limit from 90 decibels to 60 decibels, measured 25 feet from any property line, reducing the performance hours no later than 9 p.m., and moving the outdoor tent, sound system and stage.
Sweet Rust Distilling owner Christian Simmons defended his operations, telling council that decibel readings of the music inside the tent have never exceeded 80 decibels and that his entertainment schedule for Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. complies with his lease with Thistledown owners.
“Stopping music at 9 p.m. would disrupt my business and would also take away from wages and tips for my servers and my staff. So it would also hinder my business and people that I’m trying to employ and give a good quality wage to,” Simmons said.
Both Sweet Rust and Podlucky’s residence are located in the C2 general commercial zoning district.
Simmons was open to potentially relocating the tent, stage and sound system, and testing to see if that would make a difference in the volume and direction of the sound.
“I’m willing to work within the system. I’m not here to push back, I’m here to ride the ride with everybody here in Ligonier,” he said.
Council president Matt Smith offered to meet with Podlucky and Simmons after the meeting to mediate possible solutions.
Council addressed a light agenda this month, granting permission to Christy Boyd with the Brandon J. Boyd Memorial Fund to take holiday photos on the Diamond Saturday, Dec. 9, as a fundraiser for Ligonier Valley High School students. Officials also approved a request from the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 to close portions of Fairfield Street and Bank Alley Saturday, Oct. 22, for the annual Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade.
Council forwarded to the Finance Committee a request from the Ligonier Valley Library for an increase in the borough’s annual contribution from $1,200 to $2,000 starting in 2024.
Councilwoman Mariah Fisher reported the Parks and Recreation Committee continues to fundraise for the Friendship Park Phase II project and hoped to have more to report in the next few months.
The elevator at Town Hall passed its recent inspection with flying colors, councilwoman Judy Hoffer said.
Secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw reported that the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267 donated 26 nylon flags to the borough to be displayed around the Diamond during holidays. She also announced Ligonier Borough’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
As he did at the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this week, Ligonier Valley Police Chief Michael Matrunics warned citizens against investing in Bitcoin and other non-FIDC insured cryptocurrencies following two scams where residents lost a combined $81,700.
Matrunics continues to work with Westmoreland County detectives and other agencies to try and recover the victims’ money.
“Don’t go do the Bitcoin, especially if you know nothing about it. There’s more of a chance of your money disappearing than getting anything back in return. That’s just fact of the matter,” Matrunics said.
The next Ligonier Borough Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Ligonier Town Hall. The meeting day was moved from the regular second Thursday due to Columbus Day and Fort Ligonier Days.
