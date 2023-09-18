Ligonier Borough Town Hall

Ligonier Borough officials have approved a liquor license transfer for a new restaurant coming to town this fall.

Council following a public hearing Thursday voted 5-0 in favor of the intermunicipal license transfer for Amanda Goodish, who plans to open Tubmill Creek Provisions at 106 N. St. Clair St., a new restaurant offering both sit-down dining and grab-and-go options.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.