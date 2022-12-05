Ligonier Borough officials are starting to look proactively – rather than reactively – at long-term financial planning to tackle stormwater issues throughout town.

Ligonier Borough Council held a special public meeting Dec. 1 to discuss possibly establishing a stormwater authority to generate funds to replace, repair and maintain the aging pipes, catch basins and drains used to prevent heavy rainfall and snow melt from damaging basements and businesses.

