Ligonier Borough officials are starting to look proactively – rather than reactively – at long-term financial planning to tackle stormwater issues throughout town.
Ligonier Borough Council held a special public meeting Dec. 1 to discuss possibly establishing a stormwater authority to generate funds to replace, repair and maintain the aging pipes, catch basins and drains used to prevent heavy rainfall and snow melt from damaging basements and businesses.
While it’s performed “fairly well” over the decades, Ligonier’s century-old terracotta pipes have exceeded their useful life and the issues that the borough now faces are becoming larger in scope and more consequential, according to engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group.
The system “was built to handle basic things and it was built before there was any regulation. The way we’ve handled the stormwater infrastructure in the borough as long as I’ve been here is very reactively,” Faas said.
He estimated it would cost Ligonier Borough more than $7 million to replace its stormwater system in-kind – far beyond the level of what the municipality could raise through taxes – and unexpected work is normally not included in the annual budget.
A case in point: emergency repairs to a crushed storm sewer pipeline on Burd Alley in summer 2021 cost the borough nearly $113,000.
“I think the problem is we don’t have the money in the budget to keep pulling Burd Alleys left and right,” councilman Robert Barron said.
Last week’s meeting allowed council to gather some preliminary information from Faas about stormwater authorities, how they can be operated and pros of that income stream versus taxpayer dollars.
Like a water and sewer authority, a stormwater authority can charge user fees to all system participants, both taxable properties and tax-exempt entities like churches and the Ligonier Valley YMCA, for example.
“The benefit to that is that you capture everybody that’s contributing to the system,” Faas said.
PENNVEST, a state agency that helps fund sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects throughout Pennsylvania, considers the affordable rate for stormwater fees to be a quarter of 1% of the median household income, according to Faas.
For Ligonier Borough, the fee would be $140 – or a little over $11.50 per month – for one equivalent residential unit (ERU), based on the reported median household income of $56,000. The number of ERUs applied to a property would be determined by its size – a single family home would be assessed differently than Ligonier’s Giant Eagle store.
PENNVEST’s projection would bring the borough about $117,000 a year, Faas said. He advised council to consider a lower fee initially to start generating income and collecting data before calculating a defendable rate structure.
Karl Horman, who attended the meeting as a borough resident and not in his official role as zoning officer, pointed out that it would take 60 years at $117,000 to replace Ligonier’s entire stormwater management system at the estimated $7 million, not considering inflation.
Faas explained that the user fees would create a pool of money that the borough could leverage as its required match for any sizable state grants it pursues for more extensive – and more expensive – stormwater infrastructure projects.
The borough earlier this fall applied for two Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Economic Development grants for such work.
The first would address more than $496,000 worth of stormwater improvements on West Main Street near Holy Trinity Parish where the borough’s 15% match to a Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Grant is about $75,000. A second grant through the Local Share Account Category 4 Facilities Program would fund most of the $530,000 worth of needed repairs to an outfall pipe on Hazel Alley near Mill Creek; if awarded, the borough’s 15% match is $79,500.
“We had Burd Alley last year and how much we spent on that. We have the two grants that are going and the matching funds for those are each about $75,000. So we need to have a way to get that money to us, because that’s only two small projects, what about the rest of the stuff?” borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw said.
In addition, while Ligonier Borough has been granted waivers from Pennsylvania’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) regulations, Faas was unsure how long those waivers will last. Municipalities that have separate systems for disposing of wastewater and stormwater fall under the MS4 permit.
Street supervisor Ron Ross has already been implementing some MS4-compliant improvements like new catch basins, but regulations constantly get harder to follow, Faas said.
Another benefit to a stormwater authority is that it has the ability to work outside municipal borders, as watershed areas don’t necessarily follow these boundaries, Faas added. There are tributary areas in Ligonier Township that impact Ligonier Borough’s stormwater management system.
If council decides to create a stormwater authority for Ligonier Borough, it won’t happen overnight, according to solicitor George Welty. Thursday’s meeting was merely council’s first step in educating itself about the possibility.
If council decided to form a stormwater authority, council would then need to decide on how much oversight it wants to have. The authority board could function more like figureheads with council prioritizing infrastructure projects and borough staff handling day-to-day operations, or it could be more active in developing the regulations and setting the rate structure and appeals process.
“It all depends how you want to work together with the authority you create and the management agreement you both agree to,” Faas told council members.
There will also be legal and engineering costs for drafting the management agreement between the stormwater authority board and council, according to Welty, plus council would need to hold a public hearing before passing an ordinance establishing the authority.
“There’s kind of a lot of thought and a lot of work is going to be put into this before you really get off the ground,” Welty said.
However, the biggest challenge could be the public perception of a stormwater management fee, according to Faas.
“People will complain about everything, but I’ve talked to a lot of residents over the years that have a concern with our infrastructure and I think that most people, the majority – not the squeaky wheel – will believe that this is a responsible, sustainable approach to making sure we’re keeping the town in good shape. That’s my opinion,” councilman Nate Sylvester said.
Ligonier Borough officials also want to learn about how other Pennsylvania municipalities are operating stormwater authorities. Faas said this trend is somewhat new and that most communities exploring that option are in eastern Pennsylvania.
However, there are those in western Pennsylvania that have also implemented stormwater management fees or established municipal authorities, including some around Pittsburgh as well as Latrobe. Council members and Shaw were particularly interested in talking to representatives from Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County, where in 2014 its council enacted a stormwater management program and user fee very similar to what council is considering.
By the end of the one-hour session, council members were receptive to the idea of a stormwater authority, although they weren’t ready to put the topic on the agenda for their next regular meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
“I think it’s a good idea. Since I’ve been on council, at least the first four months I was here, the biggest thing we talked about was Burd Alley and how much that cost our town,” councilman Brad Chartier said, noting that a stormwater management fee is not uncommon in other states.
Council vice president Mariah Fisher suggested scheduling another dedicated public meeting to gauge the community’s feedback on a potential stormwater authority before moving forward with the idea.
“I think we need to make a concentrated effort to discuss this with our friends and neighbors throughout town, those individuals who are going to pay. For the most part, it’s my belief that people don’t mind paying for government when they see it working for them, when they see it being run efficiently,” councilman Jordan Frei said.
“It needs to be communicated to them why it’s important and what it’s going to bring to the table. I wouldn’t want to rush that,” he added.
