Ligonier Borough Council on Thursday conducted its monthly meeting online via the Zoom remote conferencing system, its first since Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order for Pennsylvania went into effect last month to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Mirroring the governor’s most recent Proclamation of Disaster Emergency, council unanimously agreed to extend the Declaration of Disaster for Ligonier Borough through June 4.
Despite the health crisis, borough business continues. Council voted 7-0 to join with Ligonier Township in updating the municipalities’ respective stormwater management ordinances and split the cost of an engineering review by the EADS Group.
EADS engineer Ben Faas estimated the borough and township would each pay less than $1,000 for the study.
In early March, the Westmoreland Conservation District presented a new Pennsylvania Act 167 stormwater management ordinance approved by the Westmoreland County Commissioners the previous month. All municipalities in the county must adopt plans that follow the county ordinance’s principles and standards.
EADS will thoroughly compare Ligonier Borough’s current stormwater management ordinance against the Westmoreland County ordinance. The firm is already working with Ligonier Township to modify its stormwater management ordinance.
Ligonier Borough last updated its stormwater management plan in 2016, but it already includes provisions that agree with the county’s new plan, Faas said.
Faas recommended that Ligonier Borough not adopt the county’s model stormwater ordinance. Instead, EADS will propose revisions to the borough’s current ordinance.
“We feel the ordinance that you have in its basic form is heading more in the right direction,” Faas said.
While council moved forward with some business, such as the stormwater ordinance, other borough initiatives and community events are now on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ligonier’s second annual National Night Out will be postponed until 2021, councilwoman Mariah Fisher announced. The national organization pushed the 2020 event promoting community-law enforcement relations from Aug. 4 to Oct. 6; the new date is too close to Fort Ligonier Days.
Also slated to be rescheduled is a public forum to discuss ideas for renovating the tennis courts near Friendship Park, originally planned for April 1, Fisher said.
Council also voted to return all current bid proposals for seal coating and rebid the road project later.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce announced via letter that it is postponing both the sold out Soup’s On! event on April 18 and the third annual Wine Walk on May 9, with new dates and ticket sales to be announced.
Delaying all upcoming events until June or possibly July because of the pandemic has caused a financial hardship for the Chamber, which has already laid off its part-time employees to reduce costs. The Chamber’s board of directors asked council to defer the monthly rent for its office at Town Hall until all federal and state mandates are lifted.
“We’re going to get 12 months’ worth of payment, we just don’t have a crystal ball to understand what it’s all going to look like,” Chamber director Scott Haines said. Council will allow the Chamber until the end of 2020 to catch up on its rent.
“I would think it would be an appropriate action on our part to work with the Chamber as best we can,” said council president Sam St. Clair.
Ligonier Borough expects to take its own financial hit, anticipating a quarter-year loss of parking meter revenue and fines, councilman Nate Sylvester reported. Council voted to extend free metered parking in the borough until its next meeting on May 14.
Sylvester also projected less earned income tax coming in, considering residents who may be currently out of work.
Last month, council approved the hire of attorney Mark Hamilton of Tremba, Kinney, Greiner and Kerr to review Ligonier Borough’s ordinances. Resident Rich Hudock asked council during public comment to elaborate on the intent and scope of the ordinance review.
Councilman Jeff Craig explained that the review focused on the borough’s Fort Ligonier Days ordinance. The special counsel will provide his findings to the Fort Ligonier Days Committee and solicitor prior to presenting to council for its consideration.
Craig said that the Fort Ligonier Days Committee, which was established in February, felt it needed guidance concerning the processes in place to adhere to the ordinance and sought outside counsel, given its close ties to the annual festival. The Town Hall committee is taking advantage of the building’s closure by conducting deep cleaning and painting, according to councilwoman Judy Hoffer.
Fire Chief Corey Blystone updated council on the precautions that Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 is taking to protect its firefighters and residents during the coronavirus pandemic. The department is reducing the number of people manning its apparatus, disinfecting the North Fairfield Street station and developing procedures for interacting with presumed or confirmed positive COVID-19 patients.
The Ligonier Valley Food Pantry will hold a drive-through food distribution behind Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18. Council approved the closure of the eastbound lane of West Vincent Street for the event.
Junior councilwoman Izabella Wentzell suggested that council require volunteers to wear masks and gloves when handing out the food.
Fisher reminded the public that while Friendship Park is the only park in Ligonier Borough officially closed during the pandemic, residents should stay at home as much as possible and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Council adjourned Thursday’s meeting and entered into a separate executive session on Zoom to discuss personnel issues. Councilman Matt Smith during the meeting asked solicitor George Welty about how to handle temporary employee furloughs if necessary.
“We’re worried about our employees. We want to keep them working as long as we can,” Smith said.
