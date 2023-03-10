Ligonier Borough officials are skating forward with the next phase in the Friendship Park redevelopment.
Council on Thursday night unanimously voted to approve the proposed design for the Friendship Park Phase II project, which will transform the old tennis courts near the park’s playground into a brand new multi-use recreational complex.
The master plan prepared by Trafford-based landscape architect Richard Rauso shows multiple new amenities in the space at Boquet and North Fairfield streets, including a basketball court, two pickleball courts, a tennis court with additional pickleball lines, a skate and bike park with pump track, updated restrooms and picnic pavilion, more tables and benches, and a partial perimeter sidewalk.
Visitors would follow a 5-foot-wide concrete access walk through a decorative entry arbor into the park. Restroom upgrades will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and include baby changing stations. The concept also shows fabric and leaf-shaped shade structures, a rain garden, and water bottle filling stations, plus interspersed mounds comprised of excavated rocks and soil to avoid the additional cost of removing them.
The nearly $1.7 million estimated price tag for the site development comprises these updates plus fees from the two firms involved – Richard P. Rauso Landscape Architects and the Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch, which prepared the skate and bike park’s schematic design.
“It is hefty, obviously, but as we’ve discussed previously, we’re looking for grant funding, community fundraising, and everything like that to move forward with the project,” Ligonier Borough Council Vice President Mariah Fisher said. “Obviously as we go, things may change, we may scrap stuff, but right now, we think this is a pretty solid plan to move forward with.”
Fisher couldn’t yet give a timeline for the completion of Friendship Park Phase II from the ground breaking to the ribbon cutting, but cautioned that it wouldn’t begin anytime soon.
“Nothing’s really going to happen until we feel confident about the funds that we have raised or the money that we have gotten from grants. So it’s not like this is going to start this summer by any means. This is going to be a little while. We will see the funds that we are able to raise and then our plan may change accordingly depending on what we are actually able to get,” Fisher said.
Council at its Nov. 10 meeting voted to accept Rauso’s $25,295 design bid, which included Spohn Ranch’s input. That deal involved multiple meetings and site visits, a geotechnical survey review, and initial sketches, as discussed during the meeting.
So far, the design bills are under budget, as council approved a $16,280 payment to Rauso, but that could change as he begins to spec the project more thoroughly, Fisher said. While borough savings are covering that expense, it will be repaid in full once fundraising starts in earnest, she explained.
Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee also began working with a community task force since it held a public forum in July 2021 to generate ideas for revamping this space. According to Fisher, who chairs the committee, the main focus of the remodel – the skate and bike park – evolved from consistent feedback about the need for a recreational facility geared toward middle and high school kids who have outgrown the Friendship Park playground.
The new site will be located between the existing playground and the Donaldson baseball and softball fields. The first phase of the Friendship Park makeover – a more than $300,000 refurbishment of the original playground constructed in 1994 – was completed in 2016 thanks to community volunteers and their fundraising efforts.
The public can follow the progress of the project through the Friendship Park Phase II Facebook page Fisher launched in February. Individuals and businesses wishing to donate are asked to make checks out to Ligonier Borough with “Friendship Park Phase II” in the subject line and mail or drop them off at the municipal office at Town Hall located at 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
