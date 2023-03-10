Friendship Park

Shown are plans prepared by Trafford-based landscape architect Richard Rauso of the Friendship Park redevelopment. Ligonier Borough Council on Thursday night unanimously voted to approve the proposed design for the Friendship Park Phase II project.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ligonier Borough officials are skating forward with the next phase in the Friendship Park redevelopment.

Council on Thursday night unanimously voted to approve the proposed design for the Friendship Park Phase II project, which will transform the old tennis courts near the park’s playground into a brand new multi-use recreational complex.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.