Ligonier Borough has a new zoning and code enforcement officer.
Council on Thursday unanimously selected borough resident Bill Wolford from a pool of candidates interviewed by the personnel committee.
Wolford takes over zoning duties from Rick Schwab, who resigned from the position in January. He will also handle code enforcement, which was previously a separate role.
He holds Bachelor of Science degrees from St. Vincent College and Carnegie Mellon University in industrial relations and labor management, plus has completed Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business Leadership Program, according to councilman Matt Smith.
Smith thanked all the applicants for their interest in serving Ligonier Borough.
“All interviews went great. The candidates were all wonderful in their own way. Each would have brought something different to the position,” Smith said.
Council’s parks and recreation committee will explore options for helping local restaurants expand outdoor dining areas, including continuing to allow these eateries to serve alcohol at their sidewalk cafés.
While council declined to grant a request from The Kitchen on Main to add seating between its building on East Main Street and Town Hall, officials recognized the challenges restaurants have faced due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and resulting economic shutdown: reduced indoor capacity and limited outdoor seating that have led to lost income.
Council agreed to have the parks and recreation committee discuss alternatives and bring its recommendations back for consideration.
“The spirit of what’s being requested here — of making the sidewalk cafés vibrant and help the businesses through the pandemic — we’re all about it. It’s just a balance of how we kind of do it the right way and do it while managing risk as well. We have a lot of space in the borough that we want to make sure we can utilize the right way to make something like this happen,” councilman Nate Sylvester said.
Council also voted 7-0 to temporarily suspend the section of the borough’s sidewalk café ordinance that prohibits alcoholic beverages from being served or consumed in outdoor café areas, this time through the remainder of 2021. It lifted that restriction from July through October last year.
A restaurant must have a valid sidewalk café permit from Ligonier Borough and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board must approve extending the restaurant’s liquor license to encompass the café area.
Alcohol can only be provided to customers seated in the sidewalk café.
In his motion to suspend the law, Sylvester also mentioned that council intends to later revisit the sidewalk café ordinance.
In other business, council approved the First Annual Cornhole Tournament on Sept. 11 after considering the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s revised plans to hold the event in a contained parking lot.
The chamber plans to host professional and recreational cornhole teams in town that day from 11 a.m. until dusk in the North Market Street metered lot between the Ligonier Valley Library and Ligonier Valley YMCA. Sept. 18 is reserved as a rain date.
Insured local food and beverage vendors will also participate. The approved request also included the suspension of the open container section of the Ligonier Borough code of ordinances, which would allow vendors to sell alcohol to of-age participants wearing designated wristbands.
Metered parking elsewhere in the borough will be free that day, thanks to a $600 donation from the chamber. Borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw will contact Lot A parking permit holders in advance to arrange alternate parking during the event.
Both Bank Alley and West Church Street will be blocked off from North Market Street to Oak Alley during the event. Portable restrooms will be set up in advance of the cornhole tournament, along with additional garbage cans.
Chamber representatives initially brought their idea to council in February, asking to host the tournament in a section of North Fairfield Street, but officials raised concerns about fire department access, parking, and restrooms, and requested a more developed proposal.
“It makes a lot more sense with them choosing to use the parking lot for this event rather than doing it in the street and it just seems like a lot better thought-out approach to it,” said council president Sam St. Clair.
Council also approved several additional event requests, including one from Jane Altman, founder and executive director of River Art Works, seeking permission to host local artists at a Pop-Up Art Event on the Diamond.
Inspired by the French Impressionists’ “en plein air” painting concept, artists would paint live for several hours in an outdoor setting, promoting their art while allowing the public to observe the process.
Along with Ligonier’s Diamond, Altman said in an email the nonprofit organization is also looking to host similar seasonal events at Greendance Winery, Nemacolin, the Pittsburgh Zoo, Phipps Conservatory and Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Council liked the idea and suggested Altman coordinate with the chamber to select community events for artist appearances.
“I think before we’ve had artists that have set up and I found it quite interesting watching people walk around and watching the artists and everything. I think it’s a nice idea,” councilwoman Judy Hoffer said.
Council also approved two community-wide Easter egg hunts hosted by Girl Scout Troop 90003 that will benefit the children’s department at the Ligonier Valley Library.
The egg hunts will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on March 27 and April 3. Egg seekers are asked to social distance during the events.
The troop will hide 500 eggs filled with candy and trinkets around the Diamond and along East and West Main Street, including Mellon Park and St. Clair Park. Scouts will wear masks and gloves and also retrieve any leftover eggs afterwards.
Participants are asked to make a monetary donation to the Ligonier Valley Library that will be used to purchase new children’s books. The event will count as a Bronze Award project for Junior scouts and a community service project for the troop’s Daisies and Brownies.
Council also approved Heritage United Methodist Church’s request to hold a sunrise Easter Sunday service on the Diamond at 6:30 a.m. on April 4.
Repairs to the Town Hall wall damaged last fall by a runaway garbage truck will begin Friday, Hoffer reported.
She thanked the borough’s public works department for the repairs they have done already and the money the in-house work has saved.
St. Clair also praised the crew’s personnel — streets supervisor Ron Ross, three public works employees and two mechanics — for their work in keeping the borough’s streets clean and more.
“What they do for us as a community, we are very fortunate to have the people that we do and the job that they do for us,” St. Clair said.
Council also approved the purchase of an upgraded paint machine and new lawnmower for the crew, to be paid for using funds from the sale of old equipment.
Friendship Park is now open for the season, although the public restrooms will remain closed for another month, councilwoman Mariah Fisher announced.
Council authorized Fisher to submit a letter of support for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant that Ligonier Township will apply for to fund the update of a 2011 Ligonier Valley Trail study.
Council at the start of Thursday’s meeting conducted an executive session to discuss legal matters but took no immediate action after. It also accepted an application from Stephen Cary to use the Diamond bandstand for one Sunday — no specific date — from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss social issues in technology, contingent upon following all Diamond Park rules.
Resident Alex Raine briefly introduced himself to council as a candidate for Ligonier Borough mayor during the public comment period.
Council voted to continue meeting remotely via Zoom as well as keep the auditorium, community room and second floor meeting room of Town Hall closed to the public due to COVID-19. The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 8.
