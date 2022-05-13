Members of Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 filled council chambers at Ligonier Town Hall Thursday night to show council their desire to see a fire services agreement between the department and Ligonier Borough come to fruition after more than a year of discussions.
“I would also like to make sure that council’s aware that we have concern over the lack of progress on our fire services agreement, the lack of council financial support to a capital funds campaign, and the future of the fire department,” Fire Chief Corey Blystone told council members, emphasizing the countless hours that the more than 40 regular and auxiliary members of the department have put into supporting the company.
Neither council nor the fire chief elaborated on any potential contract details, which are still being developed. As far as Blystone is aware, the fire department has never entered into a fire services agreement with the borough, he told the Bulletin after the meeting.
When finalized, the contract could be the first such one in the company’s 125-year history. It would put the borough and fire department on the same page and give the latter an idea of what it needs to do to operate every year, Blystone explained.
The fire department and council’s public safety committee began working on the agreement well over a year ago, according to Blystone.
“Thank you all, firemen and women, for all that you do. We are certainly working on all those things as we would want,” council president Matt Smith said.
In other business, council voted 5-0 to pass a new ordinance amending sections of Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance related to fences, swimming pools and service structures. Council members Mariah Fisher and Nate Sylvester were absent.
The revisions involve removing a reference to commercial districts from a section on fence regulations for accessory buildings and structures, thus allowing a 10-foot maximum fence height for rear and side yards in the industrial district only. Also included is a clarification that all fences in non-residential zoning districts must be constructed with the finished side facing adjacent properties and public rights-of-way.
Other changes adjust the borough’s swimming pool regulations regarding enclosures to follow Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code, and remove references to service structures like dumpsters, air conditioning units, and propane tanks from screening and landscaping requirements.
Council has been working on this ordinance amendment for several months. It deferred action earlier this year after a West Main Street resident and business owner criticized the fence height and service structure changes and also sent the proposal back to the planning commission to add an additional fence-related tweak.
After a five-minute executive session, council unanimously appointed Tracey Pelesky, owner of Loyalhanna Realty, to a vacant seat on the five-member planning commission.
Council authorized the installation of a stop sign on South Grant Street at the intersection with Route 30 for a 60-day probation period. It also granted permission for Anastasia Rose Jaeger to teach an outdoor yoga class at St. Clair Park on alternate Saturday mornings this summer and fall, and for Pioneer Presbyterian Church to display a banner advertising its upcoming Vacation Bible School.
Council also approved the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s request to use the bandstand and Diamond Park for The Stroll, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Diamond and one block of East and West Main streets and North and South Market streets will be closed for the annual 1950s-themed event, which is expected to draw more than 150 antique and classic cars.
However, council also tabled a few agenda items until the next meeting, preferring to gather additional information before taking action.
While supportive of the concept, council members weren’t comfortable having Ligonier Borough as the administrator of community donations toward the purchase of a historical plaque at the location of the former Dickinson School, now the metered municipal parking lot at the corner of North Market and West Church streets.
Resident Gregory Smith approached council in April with his idea to recognize the history of the 12-room yellow brick school, which educated thousands of elementary, middle and high school students in Ligonier between 1903 and 1971.
Borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw said a 12-by-12-inch plaque plus installation would cost about $1,200.
Gregory Smith suggested advertising for donations but did not want to receive them under his name. Matt Smith proposed contacting a non-profit group to handle the funds.
Council will wait to approve the Platform Group as the designer for the Friendship Park Phase Two, which will revamp the existing tennis courts into a multi-use recreational space including pickleball courts plus a bicycle and skatepark, until it receives a firm cost for the work. The parks and recreation committee recommended the firm, according to Smith.
Officials further tabled the Chamber’s request to use the Town Hall Courtyard to sell rolling 50/50 tickets at the upcoming Sunday Evening Band Concerts, Antiques on the Diamond, Summer in Ligonier, The Stroll, and Bark in the Boro, given question of whether these can be sold on borough property.
Ligonier Borough residents can expect to see the next round of Peoples gas line replacements begin within the next two weeks.
Roads that will be impacted are North Market from the Diamond to just past the Ligonier Valley YMCA, East Church Street from North Market to North Graham, North Graham from East Church to Locust, and Pine Alley from East Church to Bank Alley.
Streets supervisor Ron Ross did not yet have information on expected detours.
Resident Patty Smith also spoke during public comment about the hazards that leaves and grass clippings blown into the public roadway can become to motorcycles, bicycles and other two-wheeled conveyances. She asked council to issue a notice to homeowners and lawn care companies about this unsafe practice.
Council adjourned the meeting into a second executive session with no action planned to be taken afterwards. Its next session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
