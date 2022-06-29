The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors approved hiring a firm to study the feasibility of the Ligonier Beach pool at its Tuesday evening work session meeting.
Supervisor Dan Resenic brought the estimate from Aquatic Facility Design Inc. to the board after reaching out to the company on behalf of the township supervisors. Aquatic Facility Design Inc. is one of two companies to previously visit the site last month.
The Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) is waiting on a report from the other company, Integrated Aquatics. Members of the group in attendance told the board they would receive their report in the coming weeks but did not have a timetable.
Supervisor John Beaufort asked if the board should wait for the FOLB report before paying $4,700 for the same study.
“I hate to hold anything up because we wait to see what (the) numbers are and what (the company) is proposing to do,” he said.
Resenic said the cost would be paid with foundation money and not come out of the township’s budget. He told the board he spoke with Linda Boxx, chairman of the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and a primary contributor, about paying for this study and she agreed.
Supervisor Scott Matson motioned for the board to vote on the agreement because it would be done without using taxpayer money. Supervisor Erik Ross seconded the motion.
The board approved the motion 3-2 with Beaufort and supervisor Stephanie Verna objecting.
After the vote, Resenic said it would be good to have two professional companies look at what can be done.
“This does not in any way impede or deny the Friends of Ligonier Beach from doing what you have to do,” Resenic said.
Before the matter was brought to the board, it reviewed correspondence it received this week. The one-sentence email from Pam Polito read, “I support reopening Ligonier Beach.”
Micky Corb also addressed the board prior to the vote to speak on the work the FOLB is doing. She said while she is afraid the beautiful area could fall prey to greed, replacing green fields with industrialized areas, the group has given her hope. The work done by the volunteers from site development to post-construction business plans “impressed” Corb, she said.
“All of this, the supervisors get straight into their lap for free when any other town often pays hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Corb said. “We are so very lucky.”
The supervisors agreed to not formally ask its planning commission to start updating the ordinances due to cost and time concerns.
“If we are going to approve them to move forward, we need to set parameters,” Verna said. “Doing a whole review of the zoning code could become expensive and lengthy.”
Verna suggested the commission come back to the board with a list of areas it would like to review. Solicitor Dan Hudock said he could meet with the commission to discuss their concerns and explain the process for any potential public hearings that would need to happen if changes are made.
The supervisors spent nearly an hour in executive session discussing legal and personnel matters. Upon returning, the board approved two motions related to the public works department.
The board narrowly approved public works employee Michael Shadron to serve as a public works leader when the manager has time off. Both Beaufort and Verna voted against the measure.
Beaufort explained his vote at the end of the meeting.
“He won’t be the best man for the job and this will create more problems,” Beaufort said.
The board unanimously approved township manager Michael Strelic to review the public works manager job description.
The board approved allowing the Ligonier Township Recreation Board to work with Bethlen Community to explore connecting existing walking trails with their community.
Bethlen Community would like to have the trails extended around its cottages and the extension would be open to the public, Beaufort said.
The supervisors approved the rental of a bounce house for the Ligonier Valley National Night Out, which will be hosted by the Ligonier Valley Police Department Aug. 2. The celebration will coincide with the township’s 200th anniversary.
Resenic told the board he would begin reaching out to community members, asking for them to loan the township any memorabilia for display during the event.
Mike Getto, who owns property along Two Mile Run Road, thanked Resenic and code enforcement officer Jim Nieusma for their help in trying to resolve an issue with his neighbor’s “blighted” property.
The issues have been going on for decades with little being done. Although there is still more action that should be taken, Getto wanted to publicly thank the two men for their help.
“(Resenic) is approachable, he’s available and he takes action,” Getto said. “I want this board to know the work that Mr. Resenic has done to help improve the situation I’m dealing with.”
Getto said he was disappointed to hear Nieusma was leaving his job. While the work by Nieusma has been slow, it has improved the situation, Getto said.
Getto, a former Marine, said he was taught to put the mission first and you must either lead, follow or get out of the way.
“I’m disappointed that he has chosen the latter and is getting out of the way,” Getto said. “I want to wish him well.”
Along with Nieusma, Tracy Legato resigned from her administrative assistant position earlier in the month. Both have followed former township manager Terry Carcella over to the city of Latrobe.
Before adjourning for the evening, Resenic thanked finance officer Bethany Caldwell for her work during the difficult time.
“She deserves a lot of credit,” Resenic said. “This is the perfect opportunity for the manager to build a crew.”
The township supervisors will meet again 7 p.m. July 12 at the Township Municipal Complex.
