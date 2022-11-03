The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) continues the Lights of Love holiday tradition in 2022, with donations accepted for this special event which honors and memorializes loved ones.

This year marks the 35th year of trimming an exterior tree near the main entrance of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with each light a reminder of loved ones. The event began in 1988 and has raised more than $231,000 to benefit Latrobe Hospital patients and programs. Through 2021, more than 30,000 loved ones were remembered or honored with a Lights of Love light.

