The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) continues the Lights of Love holiday tradition in 2022, with donations accepted for this special event which honors and memorializes loved ones.
This year marks the 35th year of trimming an exterior tree near the main entrance of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with each light a reminder of loved ones. The event began in 1988 and has raised more than $231,000 to benefit Latrobe Hospital patients and programs. Through 2021, more than 30,000 loved ones were remembered or honored with a Lights of Love light.
Having been a virtual event in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony that precedes the tree-lighting in 2022 will be held in the auditorium of the Robindale offices, located in the former Latrobe Elementary School, 1501 Ligonier St., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The venue was offered by Robindale/The Kroh Family to mark this milestone anniversary and to recognize the importance of the event and Latrobe Hospital in the community.
Attendees will be able to view the tree illumination remotely at the conclusion of the ceremony. For a suggested $8 per name, individuals can remember the family members and friends who impacted their life but have passed away. Donations also can honor the people who bring meaning and joy to the contributor’s life now.
There are several ways to participate. Previous donors have been mailed a brochure with instructions on how to complete. Donations also may be made online by visiting www.excelahealth.org/lightsoflove. Individuals who wish a pre-printed “Lights of Love” brochure or LAHAS membership application may call 724-537-1733, or email lahas@excelahealth.org.
Gifts are welcome through year’s end and donors may designate people to whom the auxiliary will send or email “Lights of Love” acknowledgement cards. Donations received by Nov. 18 will appear in the initial online honor roll booklet. Those donations received after that date will be included in an honor roll addendum posted later in the holiday season.
Lights of Love is one of many community outreach activities initiated by LAHAS, whose mission is to support the hospital and the communities it serves through education, fundraising and volunteer service.
