LIDA to apply for grant to fund stadium improvement study

One day the Wildcats may not be the only cats to play in Memorial Stadium.
A collaboration between the Greater Latrobe School District and St. Vincent College (SVC), along with the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority (LIDA), to secure funding for a study of potential improvements at the school district’s facilities at the stadium which could result in a variety of opportunities, including possibly a Bearcats game there in the near future.
LIDA unanimously decided it will apply for a grant through the Local Share Account program to fund an improvement study for the project on Tuesday. The study, which would cost $32,800, will be conducted by SHP — the firm the school district hired to develop its facilities master plan — and look at possible upgrades and expansions for facilities at the site, including the stadium, football field and track.
The school board granted authorization to Superintendent of Schools Michael Porembka to send a letter to the necessary parties in order to participate in the grant process through LIDA.
According to SHP, the scope includes evaluating the current track construction and reusability. SHP will also meet with district representatives and stakeholders to review, refine and further define the improvements, which could include a two-story press box, relocating the current scoreboard to the east end zone and placing an all-digital scoreboard at the west end, replacement of fencing, new seating, painting, LED lighting, improving locker rooms, building of an athletic community center on the north side of the property, and signage.
In addition, the scope also includes a schematic site plan showing the extent of stadium and site improvements, including track expansion to eight lanes, as well as the other improvements; itemization and summary of improvements and budgets; aerial visualizations and schematic renderings; and presentation of findings to district representatives and stakeholders.
The study also reportedly will look at SVC’s use of the property as well as “possible investment in the property for college athletics and activities.”
“We’re very excited about this project,” said David Hollenbaugh, vice president of institutional advancement at the college, who attended the meeting, along with Chris Foschia, director of foundation and government grantseeking for SVC.
Foschia said SVC is very grateful to be partnering with the school district and LIDA on the project.
Jeff Mallory, executive vice president at SVC, also spoke of the role the college could play in helping revitalize the downtown area with athletic events that would be held at the stadium instead of on campus, including football.
