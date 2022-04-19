Latrobe Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) members met Monday afternoon to sign off on a refinancing project for St. Vincent College (SVC).
According to LIDA solicitor Robert Lightcap, SVC officials recently decided to refinance its existing bond issue in the amount of $12 million.
“There was financing for St. Vincent back in the ‘90s used for dormitory construction,” Lightcap said. “That was refinanced on several occasions, the most recent one being 2013.”
The publicly-held bond has an interest rate of roughly 5%, according to Joshua Guiser, vice president for finance/CFO at SVC.
“We were in conversations with Huntington (National) Bank about privatizing this debt so it would be a privately-issued bond through them,” Guiser said. “Given the current interest rate market, we were able to sign a rate-lock agreement with Huntington (National) Bank. We would issue a taxable bond effective prior to June 1 of this year that would be put into escrow in the amount of approximately $12 million.”
Over the next two budget years, SVC officials estimate they will see roughly $1.5 million in savings.
“In order to do the refinancing with the tax-exempt status, it’s up to the development authority to allow us to do that,” Guiser said.
A TEFRA hearing, in reference to the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982, is also required by federal regulations as a form of public approval. Additionally, Latrobe City Council and Unity Township Board of Supervisors must also sign off on the refinancing project before advancing to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for approval.
Officials anticipate everything will close before Memorial Day weekend.
“The state has to approve all IDA (Industrial Development Authority) projects,” Lightcap said. “The promissory note is signed by the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority, and since you’re issuing it, the interest, normally, through the bank on that note is exempt from federal and state income taxes. That’s why (Huntington National Bank) can afford to loan the money to St. Vincent at a lesser rate.
“In order to qualify for this kind of loan, the state keeps dibs on it and the state insists that it regulate this whole concept. So we have to get state approval.”
LIDA acts as a “conduit,” Lightcap said, which enables borrowers to receive the benefit of tax-exempt financing.
“They don’t want us financing McDonald’s restaurants, in other words,” Lightcap said. “They want these to be legitimate public, semi-public charitable projects. That’s why all these governmental units have to have their approval.”
LIDA member Thomas E. Sylvester presided over the meeting as vice chair. Other LIDA members in attendance included Charles Dominick, Diane Mogle and Francis Tandarich.
LIDA meets on an as-needed basis and has not yet scheduled its next meeting.
