LHWOC ribbon cutting

Shown at the Laurel Highlands Workforce & Opportunity Center cutting the ribbon are Lisa Kennedy, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce director of business development; Mark Vallozzi, LHWOC recruitment coordinator; state Rep. Eric Nelson; Dan DeBone, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce president/CEO; Matthew Groll, Allegheny Foundation chairman; Patrick Wallace, LHWOC board chairman; Dr. Dan DiCola, LHWOC board member and medical director; Greg Daigle, LHWOC president/CEO; Judy Haliko, Excela Health VP of primary care service, and Tay Waltenbaugh, LHWOC board member.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Officials recently held a ribbon-cutting event and open house at the Laurel Highlands Workforce & Opportunity Center, Inc., at 310 Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township.

LHWOC is a nonprofit organization and a private licensed school by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. LHWOC is partnered with Excela Health Medical Group to help fill clinical medical assistant positions throughout the group.

