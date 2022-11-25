Officials recently held a ribbon-cutting event and open house at the Laurel Highlands Workforce & Opportunity Center, Inc., at 310 Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township.
LHWOC is a nonprofit organization and a private licensed school by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. LHWOC is partnered with Excela Health Medical Group to help fill clinical medical assistant positions throughout the group.
“Utilizing the Manchester Bidwell Corporation method, and they’ve been around for 50 years and using that model, we went around to area companies to see what the needs are, recruit students and train them with externships,” said LHWOC CEO/President Greg Daigle. “In Westmoreland County, health care is the largest employer, and manufacturing is second. We met with Excela in 2019 and they helped us write three programs.”
The clinical medical assistant program started in July and the program will ramp up again in the spring.
Other programs in the works for Excela are for patient service assistant and phlebotomist.
“Those are their priorities at the moment for them,” Daigle said.
During the development of each course of study, an advisory board made up of local members of each respective industry provide input to help make each program reflect the changes in the career market and to ensure that LHWOC graduates are job-ready on day one, according to LHWOC’s website.
Medical assistants play a key role in physicians’ offices and in a variety of health care settings, including urgent care centers, clinics and ambulatory care facilities. Graduates of the program will be fully prepared to fill entry level positions as medical assistants.
The course length is 848 clock hours and lasts 28 weeks. Classes run Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Externship schedules are determined by the site.
“The education aspect isn’t easy, but everything else going on in people’s lives makes it that much harder,” Daigle said. “That transition from school to work is difficult. For the employers, they hire someone, then they may end up having transportation or child care issues, so they need services.”
LHWOC offers “wraparound services” while students are in training and for another 12 months once students are employed. All the services will be available onsite and include fully subsidized child care, initially at their in-house daycare center, transportation assistance, financial literacy, behavioral health counseling, drug and alcohol counseling, tutorial assistance, dress of success and interviewing skills.
“We want to remove every obstacle for everyone so that they can participate in what opportunities this center can provide to position themselves in a good paying job that simultaneously addresses the community employment needs,” said Patrick Wallace, LHWOC board chairman. “Doing so will go a long way to protecting our community and the American experiment that has despite our short fallings created the best standard of living the world has ever seen.
“As a community, we must come together and remove our own bias barriers and collaborate with each other so that we may in fact protect our communities from further decline. There are too many barriers including our own personal biases that continue to impact so many that preclude them from a productive, independent life.”
Officials also are in the process of working with an area manufacturer to put together a program.
“In the short term, we want to address the largest needs and health care would be first, then manufacturing would be next,” Daigle said. “Our long-term plans include a possible program for horticulture. That’s a few years away from now but there are very few of those programs nearby.”
Additionally, LHWOC recently benefited from a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant. The RACP provides funding for improvements and new facilities related to “regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects,” according to the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.
“We’ve used some of it for remodeling the existing space,” Daigle said. “It must be used for capital projects, so it could be used for the daycare area, any equipment we might use. We’ve put a lot of money into remodeling even before we got the grant.”
Visit lhwoc.org for more information.
