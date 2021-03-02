Slowly but surely, Latrobe’s downtown improvement projects are coming together.
As downtown streets are slated to be paved this summer and a project bringing updated traffic signals and handicapped-accessible curb ramps at key intersections is underway, a “Welcome to the Neighborhood” sign will soon greet motorists and pedestrians crossing the Lloyd Avenue bridge over the Loyalhanna Creek.
The Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) was awarded a $9,500 mini-grant administered by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) to create and build a new welcome sign in partnership with the City of Latrobe and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.
LCRP was one of seven nonprofits awarded mini-grants with funding LHHC receives from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, according to LHHC Executive Director Lauren Koker. The planned sign will be located at the point where Main and Depot streets meet, in the grass lot bordering the post office parking lot.
LCRP Executive Director Jarod Trunzo said with the Route 981 bridge complete and downtown improvement projects nearing the finish line, “The timing was right to attempt to create what is now a custom, one of a kind ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’ sign which has been sought for many years.”
He said LHHC funded a comprehensive streetscape study in 2006, which called for numerous improvements to the gateway into Latrobe’s downtown, including a welcome sign.
LCRP consulting architect Steven Patricia designed the sign. The 25-foot-long sign would feature a brick column — 8 feet high — on its left side. The design includes a decorative stone base and cap stones that will wrap the sign itself, composed of two large powder coated aluminum plates.
The sign would also feature backlighting at night. The “Welcome to the Neighborhood” lettering will likely be laser cut out of the front panel, while the word “Latrobe” will use custom designed halo lettering.
Trunzo said, “The unique curvilinear design was very intentional as it is designed to help motorists subconsciously complete the right turn into downtown without stopping to gaze.”
Koker said all mini-grant applications were approved by a joint committee of LHHC board members and a DCNR representative. LHHC had $35,000 to award this round.
Applicants came from entities within LHHC’s 200-mile corridor stretching six counties, which includes Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Franklin, Fulton and Adams.
“With this round we had three categories: Nature, preservation and education,” Koker said. She added that LHHC also awarded mini-grants based on how proposed projects “are going to help promote the Lincoln Highway, as well.”
LCRP applied for the mini-grant under the preservation category.
Trunzo said construction is set to begin this fall, with completion expected by the year’s end.
“I think it’s going to look really nice,” Latrobe City Manager Mike Gray said. “It’s going to complement everything in the downtown once they get the signal project done this year and the paving.”
The total cost is estimated at $37,200, as the grant request had to be matched dollar for dollar with funds from other sources.
Among other local recipients of the LHHC mini-grants were:
- Greensburg Art Club, $5,400 towards upgrading and conserving property bordering Route 30;
- Westmoreland Cultural Trust, $675 towards creating an interactive walking tour of the nonprofit’s “Art in the Alley” in Greensburg;
- Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, $2,400 towards creating a concert about the musical history of the Lincoln Highway, with a concert to be performed this fall.
