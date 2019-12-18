Dear Santa,
I would like a piano, a vet set and a Baby Alive doll. I will let you a treat!
Mackenzie, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a tractor for Christmas this year. It’s my favorite thing to play with. Thank you!
Gunner, 2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Gradyn. I have been a good boy. For Christmas this year I’d like a ball gun, a cardinal puzzle, alien dissection and a Polar Express add-on. Also a puzzle. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Gradyn S., 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Apple Watch. Also a MacBook for my school work. Can I have a drum set and a microscope. I’d like a Minecraft disc. And where do you go for summer?
Mason Munchinski, 8
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Can I have an iPhone 6s? Also, can I have a Chromebook to do my school work. My favorite thing to do for Christmas is to bake cookies. I also like spending time with my family. What do you like doing at Christmas time?
Marissa Munchinski, 9
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great year so far. I was hoping to get an iPhone, sports clothes, catching gear for softball, and a new softball bat. Thanks for whatever you get me! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Maddie Munchinski, 11
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Jeremiah Finch. I am 7 years old. I’m trying to be good but it isn’t easy. Thank you for last year’s gifts. For Christmas this year I would like a scooter, hover board, basketball game and surprises. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Jeremiah Finch, 7
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Royalty Jording. I am 2 years old. Jeremiah Finch is my big brother. For Christmas I would like baby dolls, toys that make noise, clothes and surprises. Thank you for last year’s gifts. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Royalty Jording, 2
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last year’s gifts. I am very good 98% of the time. For Christmas I would like LOL doll, Twisty Pet, games, princess shoes and dress. Also candy, Polly Pockets, Disney princess little kingdom and surprises. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Lots of love,
Bree Morales, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
It’s us, Marlowe, Blayre and Beau. We know you see us all the time. We’re sure you’ll agree we’ve been very good... pretty good... decent... not bad. Okay, we tried! Mommy always says to tell you to bring whatever you want, BUT, if you could, Blayre would like: real makeup, a phone, a dog and an Anna doll. Beau wants a doggie, a dinosaur and cars. Marlowe would like a Barbie plane and Elsa and Anna. You really liked the apple juice and cookies last year, so we’ll leave that again! Be safe!
The Ferrenbergs, Marlowe, 5, Blayre and Beau, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson. I am going to try extra hard to be a good boy at preschool and be kind to my brother. This Christmas, I would really love a toy train and a stuffed bear. My teddy bear that I have had since I was born needs a friend. Please bring my brother Kayson a singing Barney, my mom a new potato mixer and my daddy a jackhammer. I will leave you milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Jaxson Kisner, 5
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Jack says he would like a Slinky, T-rex, Toy Story toys, Paw Patrol and some M&Ms.
Jackson Sellitto, 4
Greenock
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayson and I am 2 years old. I am trying really hard to listen to mommy and daddy and to share with my big brother Jaxson. This year I would really like Toy Story 4 and crafts that I can do with mommy. I especially love to paint. Please remember to leave something special for Jaxson and my grandparents. I love them all. Even though this year I am a little scared to sit on your lap, I’m still excited for you to visit my house. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Kayson Kisner, 2
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa do you remember me? I think I’ve been a good girl this year. If you think so too, here is some stuff I would like for Christmas: Mini brands, American Girl doll stuff (anything except PJs), nail polish, scrunchies, chapstick/lip gloss, Purivita bracelets (only bracelets, not anklets), Justice clothes. There is more stuff but this is what I mostly want. Thank you,
Leila Halula, 10 1/2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been trying to be good all year. I would really like for you to bring me some Disney princess ornaments. I would also like a snowman bracelet. I promise to leave cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a Merry Christmas.
Ava Holzapfel, 5
Derry
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Brylee, my mommy is writing this letter for me because I’m still too little. I’ve been a very good girl this year! For Christmas could you please bring me baby dolls, Baby Shark toys, a kitchen set and clothes? I’ll make sure mommy leaves you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Brylee Kuszajewski, 2
Derry
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been a good girl this year. I’m sure that Pete, our elf has told you. This year I would like a Queen Elsa Barbie doll and some gymnastic mats. Thank you! I will leave you some milk and cookies and the reindeer some water and apples. See you soon. Safe travels!
Noelle Stoup, 5
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have tried to be good but it is so hard! I hope that Pete, our elf has been telling you I’m trying. This year I would like an Anna doll and some walkie talkies. I will leave you some milk and cookies and some water and apples for the reindeer. See you soon. Safe travels!
Evie Stoup, 3
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Thanks for spending some time with me at Latrobe’s Holly Jolly Christmas. You’ll have to forgive me for being in a sour mood as I was teething at the time. I’m feeling better now and I’m so excited to celebrate my first Christmas with my family! Please bring me whatever toys and books you like, I’ll play with anything. I especially like Llama Llama, he’s my favorite. Please also bring my puppy Joy a toy and some treats. She’s my buddy. Oh, and something special for Mommy and Daddy, as they have been working very hard this year taking care of me. I’ll leave a special treat out for you at our house. Love you Santa!
Cayde Ulicne, 11 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I am very excited for Christmas this year. I have been a very good girl at home and in kindergarten. I would like a foot spa, LOL Doll, Blinger, and a few games. My little brother John, who is 1, would like anything Baby Shark, Daniel Tiger or Sesame Street. I will leave cookies and milk for you and the reindeer. Thank you Santa!
Anna Trickett, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
hello, I am 6. I would like Large mansion 3 Five Night Freddy Legos. I Will leave you cookies and milk.
Andre Campbell, 6
New Derry
Dear Santa,
This year I am going to give the reindeer an apple. Last year, I gave them a carrot. I will give you milk and cookies. Please bring me a LOL House and Descendant costumes. I love you. XOX
Primrose Denara, 4
Derry
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I would like to ask you for a Frozen 2 playset, PJ Mask Seeker, Disney Princess Castle with Princesses and an Ariel mermaid that turns into a human. Please give Dancer an extra carrot for me. I will leave you lots of cookies Christmas Eve.
Colton Mowry, 5
Jeannette
Dear Santa,
I’ve tried to be really good this year and listen this year to my mom. I want a farm playset with moo-moos (cows) and horsies. I also want some PJ Masks stuff and Groot toys. I could also use a new teddy bear because I carry mine with me everywhere. Give the reindeer lots of hugs, kisses and carrots. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies.
Avery Mowry, 4
Jeannette
Dear Santa,
My name is Colton. I just turned 2 on Dec. 13, so mommy and daddy are helping me write this. I have been a good boy this year. I love fire trucks, building blocks, Paw Patrol, Baby Shark and much more! I’ll be sure to leave you cookies and milk and also carrots for your reindeer.
Colton Ciocco, 2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl all year. I’m sorry that I cried when I saw you at the mall and didn’t get to tell you that I would like an art desk, some Daniel Tiger toys and Little People playsets from you for Christmas. Thank you so much Santa! I’ll be sure to have mommy and daddy leave out some milk and cookies for you and something for the reindeer too.
Hailey Hall, 2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Harmony and with the help of my Grame Sally we are writing my Santa list for the fifth year. I won’t try to trap you like I did last year! You do such good work for all the kids. I would like: Barbies, Shopkins, Polly Pocket, anything from Frozen and something special for my mom. Thanks Santa!
Harmony Fiske, 5
Olmstedville, New York
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava and I am four. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like to have an American Girl doll bathroom and school and bed. Another American Girl doll that looks like my sister. She is 1 and she wants a Bity Baby and Toy Dog. My cousin Charlie is 1 and he wants some trucks and blocks. And we all want some clothes. Thank you for bringing us toys and remind everyone that it’s Jesus’ birthday!
Ava Rae, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex and I am 6 years old. I am in kindergarten now and I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like Space Legos. Some little treats would be good too. Please bring something for my baby sister. I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Alex Stuchlik, 6
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah and I am 3 1/2 years old. I try to be a good boy all the time. For Christmas I would like the Pop the Pig game. I will like whatever you bring me. Can you bring something for my baby sister Ellie? She is almost 1 year old. I will leave you some hot chocolate.
Noah Stuchlik, 3 1/2
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
Hi. My name is Jack and I am 2 1/2 years old. I am a good boy and I hope you come to my house. For Christmas I would like a big dinosaur and the Daniel Tiger Family dolls. I will leave you pepperoni and cheese for a snack. I will leave carrots and apples for Rudolph and the other reindeer.
Jack Borello, 2 1/2
Forest Hills
Dear Santa,
I want the biggest Grave Digger (monster truck). Also an elf on the shelf. I will name her Penny. Also a doll that can really move and a chair that can really move.
Bennett Polakovsky, 4
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Bennett says his sister Emma wants clothes, no she needs clothes (he said). Emma likes Elmo dolls and rattles and balls.
Emma Polakovsky, 8 months
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a Nintendo Switch with Mario and Roblox games. I would also like a Fire kids tablet. A Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg and a set of walkie talkies. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies that my mom and I are going to bake.
Marquell Smith, 4
Johnstown
Dear Santa,
This is my first Christmas. I would like some fun toys to learn. First I would like a Best Learning Educational Cube. I would also like a Playskool Poppin’ Pals Activity Toy and a Baby Einstein Music Activity Table. I hope you enjoy the snacks my mom and dad will leave for you.
Delilah Vogel, 10 months
Johnstown
Dear Santa,
Baby clothes = 13, lead pencils, slime, 2 packs of sticky tack, smart watch, baby stroller=1, Descendants Diary, 3 packs of gum, elf on the shelf=1, 6 pairs of clothes, 6 pairs of pants, little boy reborn.
Isabella, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
A remote truck with Big Wheels, art supplies, electric scooter, clothes, Hot Wheels track, gun blast, darts.
Jaxson Paul, 6
Blairsville
Dear Santa,
I want a buggy with a doll, clothes, teddy bear, Vamparina, kitchen set, Baby Shark.
Paisley Grimm, 18 months
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Aalejha Stephson. I’m 2 1/2. My brother is Cari Stephson. He is 1 1/2. We would like a play kitchen set and a tablet. A new TV for our room. We had been very good this year, so my grandma says, who is helping us write this to you. We’ll leave out milk and cookies for u. Or a Miller Lite.
Grandma Penny
Pittsburgh
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I also have been being very good in preschool and have been helping my brother in preschool. This year for Christmas I would love to have a new baby doll with a binky, my little ponies and anything involving frozen items like Elsa & Anna. Thank so so much Santa! PS cookies for you!!
Gracie Grimm, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be on my best behavior. I also have been doing very good in preschool. I love my brother and sister so much. For Christmas this year I would love to get a new scooter, monster trucks, and also a bunch of dinosaurs. I will keep being a good boy. Thank you so much Santa!! I will leave carrots for the reindeer!
Bentley Grimm, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklyn. I am 5 years old. I would like some Barbie’s and LOL Dolls for Christmas. I have been a very good girl. I will leave some milk and cookies for you by the Christmas tree. I will also leave some food for the raindeer. Merry Christmas.
Brooklyn Watt, 5
Derry
Dear Santa,
It was so nice seeing you last weekend at the mall. I just want to remind you of a few things. I would really like a gumball machine, American Girl doll, LOL surprise dolls, the Hungry Hippo game and some surprise gifts if you have the time. My brother, Eli, would like an airplane, cleaning kit and toys. Tell Rudolph and Mrs. Claus we said Hello.
Emily Munchinski, 5
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Lydia. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. I have 4 brothers Owen, Clayton, Chase, and Grant. I hope you have room in your sleigh to bring us all some presents. I am not sure what they want, but I sure would like a Calico Critter house, a sleeping baby doll and a new kitchen. I will leave milk and cookies by the fire.
Lydia Burket, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Trinity and I’ve been very good this year. Some things I would like for you to bring are: LOL Dolls, JoJo Siwa stuff, a Rainbowcorn, Barbie dolls, crafts, anything American Girl and Legos, especially Frozen II Legos. I’m sure I will love anything you choose to leave under the tree. I will leave you cookies and milk and I’ll leave the Reindeer Food for Rudolph and the crew.
Trinity Palmer, almost 8
Whitney
Dear Santa,
hello, I am 8. I would like LOL Doll. Barbie doll. American Girl doll. I will leave you cook and milk.
Rebecca Chesla, 8
New Derry
Dear Santa,
I have been A very good boy this year santa and I would like some fortnite figurines, mine craft figurines, Pokeman cards and figurines, X-box cards, pajamas, X-box one e-controller, headphones. Thank you santa!!!
Chance Diorio, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year. My name is Tanner and I would like paw patrol toys, peppa big toys, hulk toys, Batman toys, P.J. masks toys, and a paw patrol firetruck. Thank you so much.
Tanner Diorio, 3 1/2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good boy this year and I would like legos, cars, hunting/camo clothes, farm animals, shapes, e colors, sled, crayons, coloring books, shapes e colors rug. Thank you Santa.
Remington Harr, 21 1/2 mos
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for christmas. I want new switch remote’s, long football pillow, football sheets, a football blanket, fortnite alarm clock, money counter, blue ray, and a mouse for my computer. Thank you for the prezient’s. Your a good man.
Hunter Reed, 7
Blairsville
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily and I am 7 years old. I have been trying very hard to be a good listener this year. I am doing very well in school this year and learning to read on my own. For Christmas, I would like scrunchies, skating lessons, PJ’s and rollie the dog. My sister and I will leave special treats and snacks out for you. PS could you please bring my sister and I matching PJ’s. We love to wear matching PJ’s. Love Lily.
Lily Reitz, 7
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie and I am 4 years old. I have been a pretty good girl this year. For Christmas I would like scrunchies, activity books, PJ’s and new toys. I hope you have a good Christmas. I will leave some special treats out for you and your reindeer. P.S. please bring my big sister something special this year. She has been trying to be a good big sister to me. Love Ellie
Ellie Reitz, 4
Derry
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want transformers and more magnetic blocks. Can you bring my sissy a new baby doll? I’ll leave you a snack and reindeer food for your reindeer. Merry Christmas! Love, Ethan Brown
Ethan Brown, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been good this week. I want a baby doll, a unicorn, and a firefighter Barbie. Can you bring my brother some magnetic blocks? I’ll leave you a cup and donuts. Have safe flight. Love, Aubrey Brown
Aubrey Brown, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexander and I just turned one year old! I have been a pretty good boy all year. This year I would like trucks, books, balls and bubbles for Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies out for you! Merry Christmas!
Alexander Tatrai, 1
Derry
Dear Santa,
Remote control car, coloring books, reading books
Anna Piper, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Train, truck, ball.
Troy Piper, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Ball, truck, cars.
Max Piper, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Nathaniel & I am 4 years old. I’ve been a very good boy this year. For Christmas this year I’d like the paw patrol cars, puzzles and a trampoline. Please bring a new toy for my dog Chance. I will leave milk and cookies for you & carrots for your reindeer.
Nathaniel Irwin, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa
How are you this year? me? I was a really good girl. Santa, here is what I woud like: Hamster, basketball hoop bracelet maker air pods and fancy case clothes & shoes anything else you may want to get me the snacks will be out for you!!!
Kylie Jae Hall, 7
Derry
Dear Santa,
Hope all is well at the North Pole! Even though I am small, there are a few things that I would like for Christmas this year. I want some new books, footy pajamas, and musical toys. Please don’t forget about my puppy, Sidney, either. She would like a new squeaky football. We will leave carrots for your reindeer and cookies for you, Santa! See you soon!
Conner Taylor, 4 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I help mommy bring in groceries. I would like Star Wars Legos, especially Yoda Legos. I also would really like a light saber. Maybe a video game or two. I would also really like Pokemon figures. And a silver coin for my piggy. I will leave you a rice Krispie treat and a carrot for Rudolph.
Everett Freeman, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is JJ. I have been a good boy this year. I would like a basketball hoop, a spiderman bike, and puzzles, markers. Also a twisty thing like the Steelers one my dad has (Rubikcube) and some board games. I am going to help my mommy bake cookies and leave milk out for you. I want to leave an orange out for your reindeer. Merry Christmas, Love JJ.
JJ Asbee, 4
Brenizer
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail and I am 3 months old. Mommy and daddy said I have been really good these last few months. For Christmas, I would like: A bouncer, Pretty Outfits, Books, Musical Toys, Stuffed Animals and a Rocking Lamb. Please leave something nice for my four-legged brother, Tucker. I will leave cookies and milk for you, along with carrots for the Reindeer.
Abigail Smeltzer, 3 months
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
A wish list from children at Care Bear Day Care: Colonna — baby doll; Violet — unicorn stuffed animal; Aven — books, doll; Aaron — train; Elon — paw patrol truck; Caly — candy, lollipop; Eva — mickey toy; Amarion — basketball; Khadjat — doll, colors; Wyatt — truck, Lido — teddy bear; Dallas — race car; Addison — coloring books; Ryan — train, race car; Iver — garbage truck; Addisyn — lol doll. We all have been good and learning. Love you.
Dusty Harris
Day care director
Dear Santa,
Hello how are you? Can you please help the homeless this year. they need it real bad. My mom says we need to help them to. Santa I only want a few things if you can. I’m trying to be good. transformers — coloring books — new glasses for mom — and whaterer you can give me will be fine.
Donovan Bevan, 7
Ligionier
Dear Santa,
Dacie Sichula list Wilpen rod Bllivar I’m six years. I help mom dad uncle john grandma. I would to have unicorn it is big and los Barbie cloths and shoes. I would to have a pair star runer shoes.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
Levi sichula Wilpen road bolivar Im 5 mearslod legoos to nastrins winnbeneis
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone case, mud boots, bluetooth earbuds,changing station, radio,under armour water bottel. that is what I want from Santa.
Kaitlyn Herczyk, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a re car hover — 1 pokemon binder tablet
Trent Herczyk, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a car airplane books firetrucks
Carson Herczyk, 1 year 10 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a metal detector for chrismas so I can go exploring difrent places and find lost items there. i have been trying very hard in shcool and I have been geting geting good grades in school to.
Greg Cole, 10
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas i a Iphone and earpods, Breyer horses, Hover Board amd the color is yellow amd some clothes and also some slime from Parkeet Slime and that would be all. I’m trying to do my best in shcool from Allie
Allie Cole, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl all year. I would like black pants, hydro flask stickers, sprite, candy. Thank you so much!
Gianna Johnson, 12
Delmont
Dear Santa,
I have been on the nice list all year. My name is Bianca and I am 3 1/2 years old. I would like a baby doll amd some cookies for Christmas. I would like a new dress too so I can twirl in. Thank you.
Bianca Johnson, 3 1/2,
Delmont
Dear Santa,
My name is Bacara and I have a twin sister. We are both 3 1/2 years old. Please bring me a Jolly Princess jacket, tea set. I am a good girl. Thank you, Santa.
Bacara Johnson, 3 1/2
Delmont
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. This year I would like dance clothes and dance leotards since I am a dancer. I would also like lol dolls amd accessories. I would like unicorn stuff and I would like some make up. Please bring something for mommy & daddy and my dogs Diesel & Skye. I will leave you cookies & milk. I have been a good girl all year.
Mackenzie Cole, 8
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas please. 1. a computer 2 a sceptile plush. 3. a gargarr plush 4. a sudowoodo plush 5. A Lucano plush 6. robux Thank you Santa.
Jonathan Clark, 8
Derry
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl all year long, so for Christmas this year, I would like: a rapuzel doll, anna cape, belle dress and gloves, lol doll, princess jasmine doll thank you Santa Merry Christmas
Clara Shipley, 3
Derry
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa this is Emily and this is what I would like for Christmas Nerfgun, new roller blades,wireless earpods, 5 surprise mini brands, new phone, poopsie, some close much much more thanks
Emily Trout, 10
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa this is Jasmine and this is what I would like for Christmas Nerf gun, shoes, close, coloring books, and much much more I hope I get everything I asked for thnaks
Jasmine Pollard, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Collin. For christmas I would like an Iphone, a play toy bmx bike, lego sets, yeezys, side by side, nintendo switch, an under armour phone case, air pods, and a wireless charger. i’m curious is all your elves are bad? i will leave you cookies & milk!
Collin Gettemy, 9,
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon. I’ve have been very good this year. For Christmas I would love a bike that looks like a dirtbike, pokemon cards, a skeleton hat, pants that aretight at the bottom, and a missile from Fortnite. I will leave you cookiesandmilk, and some carrotsfor Rudolph.
Landon Gettemy, 5
Derry
Dear Santa,
I been a good boy this year please bring me Legos& Nerf guns and something for my sister Fancy Love you santa have a merry Christmas PS. I’ll leave cookies & milk for you and dooer food.
Austin Barkley, 9
Lathrobe
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Amira I am 8 years old. how many elfs do you have? and is it hard to be santa? I really want lol stuff. and I want a computer and a new iphone 11 for christmas. Thank you Santa I hope I get this stuff I was a very good girl. ps. How old re you and miss claus?
Amira McAteer, 8
New Alexandria
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Timberlin. I am 5 years old. What I would really like for Christmas is a monster truck a train with tracks to drive on in circles and a play kitchen set a kiddie buzz 2 tablet amd a computer. Santa how many raindeer does it take to pul you sleigh? I was a very good boy. I really hope I get everything. I love you Santa
Timberlin McAteer, 5
New Alexandria
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayden I have been a good boy. I would like lego blocks remote comtrol car race car
Zayden, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like Cowgirl boots because a lot of kids in my schol have boots My name is Brianna thankyou
Brianna Hamby, 9
Luxor
Dear Santa,
My name is Katelynn and I am 7 yrs old. what I want for Christmas ia a toy gun and just surprise me.
Katelynn Hamby, 7
Luxor
Dear Santa,
My name is Sheena I am 3 yrs old I would like a baby doll and snow. a mickey mouse a barbie doll and a baby sister a real toy car. playdoh and a toy bunny.
Sheena Hamby, 3
Luxor
Dear Santa,
please may I have alot of bakugan and someting to carry them Please may I have a big smashers egg too.
Henry Reinbold, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of girl stuff please, Santa. I love you. I love Christmas. I’ve been a good girl.
Emilie, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want 2 walkie talkies, Friday the 13th the game Ultimate slasher addtion, Wii, bran new garden tractor for my nice pap, 4x4 Gator 4 wheel drive, dad truck 1980 box truck header, mom new conter tops, my online on PS 4 with mud runner American Wilds for brother a bran new PS 4.
Bryce, 10
New Florence
Dear Santa,
Hope this letter finds everyone at the North Pole is in good health. my Mom say’s I’ve been extragood this year. I would realy like if you could bring me some Polly Pockets, lol dolls, LPs, new boots and clothes, ear muffs a new coat, and gloves. Please be safe flying your sled with your reindeer hopefully Rudolp’s nose is extra bright! I’ll leave cookies hot coca, and carrots with a special picture.
Love, Kenzie Simmons Krinock, 8
Derry
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last years presents! I think I am old enough for a camera and gator-golf and uno-attack. Also my sister Trinity wants a baby doll and microphone thank you
Jace Heller, 5
Derry/Latrobe
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas may I have a L.O.L surprise 70 surprise. Can I also have a Lego set from a show called Eleves and can it be the purple dragon set. One more thing can I have lots of L.O.L bells. Hope you, the elves, and the reindeer have a good christmas. I’ leave cookies for Mrs. Clause and you Thank you.
Brooklynne Marie Bowser, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a remote control robot, and lego set how to build a mansion. I hope that you & the reindeer have a safe trip. I will be leaving lots of carrots @ cookies. Love you Santa! P.S. Love Mrs. Claus too! XX00
Dillon Bowser, 5,
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucas. I have been a good boy all year. For Christmas I would like 1. Lego Hidden side school 2. R.C. car 3. Lego Hagrids Hut 4. Lego train I will leave you milk and cookies and a snack for your reindeer.
Lucas Garland, 10
Cokeville (Derry Twp)
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas I got a thing to hang on the tree. it will show you What I want for Chrismas and not every thing could fit so Im righing the rest on this. Human fall flat. Mat mat .r. hexbug sticky the poo. straws with flavor inside. thats all of the rest. I hope I get what I want and I also want coal.
Chase Gardner, 7
Blairsvill
Dear Santa,
My name is Owen Copelli, my grandma is helping me write this letter because I’m only 1 1/2 years old. I have been a super good boy this year and for Christmas I would like new books, pretend food, and anything Winnie-the-Pooh! Thank you and merry Christmas.
Love Owen.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, can I have a BB gun and a dirt bike. I would also like an XBOX that has Call of Duty with it. Can you bring me a TV to play my games on too? What is your favorite reindeer? Thank you Santa!
Gage Batsa, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody Batsa. I am 4 years old. Please bring me a Nintendo Switch with all the games. I love Nintendo Switch. Be careful driving. I’ll leave you milk and cookies. Love,
Brody Batsa, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
This is the list of what I really want. The top #1 great thing is a stuffed Rowlet. These are the things I really want a whole folder of Pokemon cards, Pokemon coins, and a Star Wars Death Star Escape Lego set. I love you. Am I naughty or nice? Sincerely,
Addison Rodarte, 8
New Florence
Dear Santa,
I would like Howdy Doody, mach box cars, growcho, a toy elf, named Hery, a yellow flaslite, a tanktop and shorts, a baxcit ball hoppe, a bacit ball, a stuft Santa, GI Joe, a fuzzy Christmas pajamas. Thank you and have a nice year. Tell the lves thank you for watching me. I love them too.
Everett Rodarte, 6
New Florence
Dear Santa,
This letter is written for me, Kaitlynn Kelly, and my brother Jr. Kelly by my great grand parents, who live in Latrobe, Delores & John Kelly. We live in Bell Vernon. We’ve been pretty good this past year I love dolls, especially “Frozen.” My brother love trucks. I am 5, I’ll be 6 in February 2020. My brother is 2. He is very polite. My Pappy calls me Clementine.
Kaitlynn, 5, and Jr. Kelly, 2
Bell Vernon
Pappy & Grandma
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Cejay Schuler I’m 11 yrs. old I want clothes 14-16 toys cars, trucks, light up Huuver Board Jake Paul items skull, quad, Pokemon
Cejay Schuler, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Schuler I’m 9 yrs. old I want clothes 14-16 toys headbands bling items for your hair Hovver Board light up! Frozen items Princess itms
Kia Schular, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Selena I’m 5 mths old I want lot diapers size 3 lots clothes 12-18 mths jacket size 12 mths second stage carseat toys minnie mouse Lion King items
Selena Schular, 5 mths
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I’ve been trying to be good this year. Our elves are cool! I can’t wait until Christmas. I am hoping to get a nef gun and nintendo switch. We baked really cool cookies for you. I’ll be sure to leave you some Pepsi.
Nolan Huska, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. I think you are the best! This Christmas I would like a Teddy Bear, cars, trucks, and crafts. It won’t be hard to finsd us this year. Just look for the Star Wars figures outside. I love you, Santa!
Benjamin Huska, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Natalia Marie Baker I am 3 1/2 years old I’ve been a really good girl for Daddy & Mommy I would like a Minnie car for Christmas clothes, and toys for my dog Mya, and I want Frozen toys and castle I will leave cookies and milk for you Santa and apples for the reindeers I love you Santa. tell my Pappy Jeff I love him in heaven.
Natalia Baker, 3 1/2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaylen and my grammy Linda is writing this for me because I’m not quite two yet. I wouldlike a Kitchen Play Set to pretend cooking and baking. I have Daniel Tiger anything withhim and his friend would like. I would love anything you would bring me. Please take care of all the children along the way! I’ll leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas to you and Mrs Clause and elves. Love
Kaylen Peltz, Almost 2 (Jan)
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Josee and I’m 7 years old. To be honoest Santa I have not been the best behaved. I’m sorry! I promise to do better. For Christmas this year I would like a Keyboard, colored erasable pens, Lol’s, clothes, Disney onIce tickets, kids ATV, and a new cellphone case. Could you also please bring somethign nice for my mom, dad, brother Cristian, my baby sister who isn’t here yet, and Uncle Bruce. I will leave you some milk and cookies as well as carrots for your reindeer.
Josee Mendez Lopez, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Cristian and I’m 2 yrs old. I have not been the best behaved this year, but I really try. For Christmas I would like anything dinosaurs, a nerf gun, a motorcycle, a football helmet, remote control car, some new clothes, and Dinosaur live tickets. Could you also please bring somethign nice for mommy, daddy, my sister Josee, my baby sister who isn’t her yet, and Uncle Bruce. I will leave you some milk and ckkies as well as carrots for your reindeer.
Cristian Mendez Lopez, 2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilyana. I am 6 years old. I would like a snake, sewing machine, GX Pokemon, Smelly markers, art kit, Lol-omg, Scruff a love Color Change Barkie, Suprise DolY, No, NoNo Suprise. Please bring Bud-Bud something, I will leave you a Snack Thank you Lilyana
Lilyana Lash, 6
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabella I would like a rainbow coat, a new I-Pad Shark Boy PJ’s adn What everelse you can think of. Lily and I will leave you milk and cookies. Thanki you -
Isabella Lash, 3
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I have tried very hard to be a good girl this year! My mom says I’ve done well! I would really like to have the Barbie dream house, an Elsa Frozen 2 costume, boots, and ung, a new Barbie doll, and a big pack of Frozen 2 toys. Please bring Snooky clothes and a bone, the kitties catnip, and Mario a toy. Something for Mom & Dad too. Thank you!
Hayle Gelsdorf, 6
Derry
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a baby doll named Rainbow Ruby, a toy train, dinosaurs, a toy bird, Also I would like the tony tukkins, books, color pencils, crayons, and coloring books.
Madilynn Vargovich, 4
Derry
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas i would like some Hot Wheel & Matchbox cars. A baby doll(evven though dad says no) little people & finger puppets.
Elijah Vargovich, 2
Derry
Dear Santa,
LED Light, disco ball, snow globe, punching bag, keychains, christmas, chramebook, phone,playstation games, like Rocket league, modern, Blackops 4, red dead redemption, dead 4 daylighl, rainbow 6 siege banjanas.
Tommy Woitkowiak, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Twerkina santa, cat ears, wigs, (black, red, purple, blond). makeup, Led lights, skateboard, camera aand case, a new phone, microphone, snowglobe, sniperwolf hoodie, customized night light necklace that says noone, swinging hanging basket seat, Whipple.
Payton Woitkowiak, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Slime baby reborn, baby diaper, baby bottle, baby clothes, water balloons, vampirna chair for my sister Paisley, min-mouse chair
Pyper Zello, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Barbie with babies. barbie house. dresser. clothes. Santa, I want a doll sent to my twin Addy in heaven.
Aubriel Zello, 5
Latrobe
