Dear Santa,
There is nothing I want for Christmas. I just want my family to be happy and healthy, and joy to the whole earth.
Jessica Gold, 12
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
May I have a snow globe for my mom and can I have a piano? thank you, have a hapy holiday!
Nicole, 7
Derry
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a minibrand ball, a nerf gun, monster jam steel titans for PSM. These are what I am hoping for this year and happy holidays!
Alex Komar, 9
Derry
Dear Santa,
I want a polaroid camera. and socks. I would like a stuffed animal that looks like my cow, Norman, and my two front teeth.
Mackenzie Komar, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want a Bruder life guard station & truck and a camera. I also want a stuffed animal that looks like my pony, Beauty. That’s all I want!
Gunner Komar, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I will be good I will clean my toys. I would like some stuffles I would like some makeup I would like some markers I would like some shopples and some shopkins I would like some play dough thank you. Santa
Harmony Fiske, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. My brother has been good too. We would like
me 1. nintendo — switch 2. lola loops doll 3 ice cream cart
my brother 1. robot t-rex 2 gorilla 3 new play tent
thank you Santa. Merry Christmas and happy new year.
Anna T., 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I know I don’t want a lot but its enough for me. I want a golden retriver puppy, an art kit, a heated blanket, some new clothes, converse shoes apple watch and more toys and I will leave cookies and milk out for you!
Kylie Hall, 9
Derry
Dear Santa,
this year I would like a MP3 player because my other one broke and would not charge. I would also like a plush like the one from build-a-bear. (purple please) and if you do not mind can I have a image tracer so I can take a picture and trace it. And last, surprise me! Thank you Santa.
Brooklynne, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a metal detector, a 2 by 2 rubix cube, a 24 pound wieght, a boomerang that returns, and the nerf x-shot, and one lsat thing…surprise me with something. Thank you a lot Sant, Saint Nic. I am Nikki in my school play. And maybe 2 surprises for Brook because she has less on her list this year.
Dillon, 7
latrobe
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you gave me last Christmas. I have been half naughty and half nice but I tried my best. This year I would like another horse like you gave me last year but a different color. I would also like a horse barn for all my horses that I collect. Please bring me anything else that you want. I will leave you some of my mom’s special brownies that she makes and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you for everything.
Emilia Schirf, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie and I’m 6 years old. I think I was pretty good and could I have a few things. I would like a barbie doll house, lol dolls and maybe some clothes. We have a new place. I hope you can find it. I’ll leave you cookies and milk.
Gracie Grimm, 6
Hostetter
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. It’s me, Bentley Grimm! I’m in kindergarden and am trying hard to be good. I would like a RC race car and lots of other cars. My brother Riley would like some lego 9 sets. Nana said to ask for new clothes but I like toys better. Love
Bentley Grimm, 5
Hostetter
Dear Santa,
I would like a real candy cane and a toy one. A 4 wheeler and a bunch of hockey cards and soccer cards. A radio. Carrots for your reindeer and milk and cookies for you by the Christmas tree. Merry Christmas to you santa.
Max Farrell, 5
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Hi I’m Trinity and am almost 10. I would like LOL dolls, an LOL doll camper, a McDonald’s (real) play set, switch games and a new pair of crocs. Please bring yarn for Aunt Dee and for MeMe and a word search puzzle book. I also would like an easy bake oven because I like to bake. I want a go cart, a quad and a side by side but that’s a bit much. Thank you Santa!
Trinity Palmer, 9 almost 10
Whitney
Dear Santa,
I would like a iPod for Christmas! But sometimes I really want a cat. Tabby skin, a bowl for water and food! Love,
Emma Linger, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like Star Wars Legos, board games, pop-its, Needohs, books, and stuffed owls and penguins. Thanks.
Everett Rodarte, 8
New Florence
Dear Santa,
I would like, stuffed penguins, real looking ocelot, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Legos,Minecraft Legos, cat Mario amibo, Super Mario power up packs, army men, base pop-its, and Star Wars Legos. Thanks
Addison Rodarte, 10
New Florence
Dear Santa,
This year I would like, slime, dance clothes, (I am a dancer) LOL dolls, boots, PJs science toys and any thing else you want to bring me. Please bring my brand new baby sister Delanie Jayce some things too and also my Mom and Dad we are trying to be good
Mackenzie Cole, 10
Greensburg
PS we will leave cookies
Dear Santa,
I would like these things:
LOL dolls
sand art
blank books to make your own story
rc puppy
a unicorn puzzel that has more than 100 pieces
a alarm for the room
love you santa claus
Robin Jorgensen, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
power ranger water
rc boat
fortnite nerf gun
rc car
roller blades
mountain bike
rc helicopter
rc airplane
Robert Jorgensen, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I know that I’m to old to be writing you letters but all I ask is to bring all the troops home this Christmas. They served our country, so let them come home so they can be with their love ones and their families. This is all I want also peace on earth.
Rose S., 71
Latrobe
I’m not ashamed to tell my age.
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard, pjs, American girl doll stuff with clouse for me and my girl dolls, I want some books to read and my sister to, I want stuff animals, I want figets a lot of them so I have a loot to play with and calm down. PLEZ FIGETS I want heated blankets
Callie S., 9
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard nail polish pjs horse books elsa pjs American girl doll stuffed animals earrings coat heated blanket Christmas ornaments clothes
Chloe Starry, 5
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good and for Christmas i would like 17 popits and a shape snake and 30 squishies and a talking barbie doll. Thank you.
P.S. I will leave cookies& milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Ava H, 7
Derry
Dear Santa,
I would like a car wash, airplane & helicopter. What is your favorite color? Mine is RED!
Love,
Everett, 3
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I would like a dog vet barbie set barbie convertible pony barn paints canvas markers movies — new sponge bob — onward= monster truck guitar
Scarlette Dias, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want a 200 dollar nitendo gift card five of them please I would also like a nerf gun. I rally want a mincraft lego set and lego wingd jago lego set, and a police lego set, and sealego set, and a race car lego set, and a star wars lego set, and a boat lego set/racing. I would also like nintendo games. A necklace for my mom. All diary of a wimpy kid movies and the home alone called home sweet home alone.
Donovan Bevan, 9
Ligionier
Dear Santa,
My name is Noelle. I love you Santa. I’ve tried to be good this year. Sometimes my sister makes it hard. This year I would like roller skates and some crafts. I would also like an Elsa doll. I will lave you some milk and cookies and lots of carrots for the reindeer. Be sale.
Noelle Stoup, 7
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Evie. I’ve tried to be good this year, but it’s hard! I would like a new mini couch and some baby doll clothes. I will leave you some milk and gingerbread and some carrots for Rudolph. Be sale!
Evie Stoup, 5
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily and I turned 9 years old this year. I have been trying my best t be a good big sister to my younger sisters. This year for Christmas I would like Harry Potter book set, boots, pj’s, toy dog with collar and name tag, and any other special gifts you pick for me. Please bring my sisters special gifts too? Can you bring our dog Dexter some treats? Merry Christmas
Love,
Lily Reitz, 9
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie and I am 6 years old this year. I have been pretty good this past year. I was promoted to a Big Sister in April and I have been a god help with her. This year for Christmas I would like clothes, pj’s, toy dog, fluffy boots, and board games. I hope I get to see you before Christmas. Please bring my sisters new toys to play with. We will leave out cookies for you and carrots for you reindeer.
Merry Christmas Love Ellie
Ellie Reitz, 6
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia and this is my 1st Christmas. I have been hearing alot about you from my 2 big sisters. For Christmas I would like some new outfits, pj’s, toy and baby food. My big sisters have been trying pretty hard to be good listeners this year, so can you bring them something special too? We will leave out some cookies and snacks for you. Merry Christmas! Love
Amelia Reitz, 7 months
Derry
Dear Santa,
This year I would like Vbucks on Fortnite ($13,500 Vbucks), a computer and monitor. I would like an electric scooter and a basketball hoop and Air Jordan shoes. I will listen for your reindeer on the roof. Thank you Santa — I will leave you milk and cookies.
Gage Batsa, 9
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Please bring me Vbucks, an electric scooter, an electric quad, and a million dollars so I can buy 5 golden retrievers for my dad because our dog Enzo died. Can you bring me an elf that looks exactly like th e ones at the North Pole? And I want a banana for me and a Lamborghini for Dad. Thank you Santa. I’ll leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your reindeer.
Brody Batsa, 6
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
North pole all I want minibrands and I want 100 minibrands.
Scout
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Hooverboard, candles, crystals, bathroom decor, Poralide films, skin care, incense, Shein cart jewelry, cosmetic fridge, slime lickers, books, make up and money. Thank you Santa.
Payton Woitkowiak, 10
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I’m 13 years old. i just want money, gift cards new Boost headphones and an iPhone. Thank you Santa.
Tommy Woitkowiak, 13
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I have been a really good boy this year. I thought you were coming at Thanksgiving but mommy said it was too soon. I kept looking out the window. For Christmas I want Legos, Matchbox cars and trucks, craft stuff like colors, markers, paper, fingerpaint and Play Do. I like kinetic sand too. I will leave you cookies and milk. I am excited to seeing you stop by. Opps forget kitchen set.
Love,
Remington Justin Wayne Harr, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I got to see you at the mall last week. I had lots of fun. My favorite toys are balls, cars, play food, stuffed people and animals, little people stuff and building blocks. Sorry about knocking the Christmas tree over but mommy put the balls on it way at the top. I really wanted those balls. I can’t wait to open presents this year. I think I’ll wait for you so we can eat cookies together. I like milk too. Merry Christmas.
Brooks Michael Kyle Harr, 1 1/2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. Mommy and daddy are so proud of me listening and being a big girl. I would like lots of “girl” toys this year. I love all the Disney princess and their dress up clothes. I also want LOL Dolls & clothes for my Life Dolls. I love you Santa and was so happy to see you this year at the mall.
Harper Harr, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
With mommy’s help, I would like anything Peppa Pig. Also, I like to play instruments. I will leave you cookies and milk and the reindeer carrots, if I don’t eat them first. P.S. Maybe you can sneak me a kitty.
Desirey Kintz, 3
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex and I am 8 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like Super Mario deluxe for my switch. I will leave you red velvet cookies and milk. Lots of carrots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas to Mrs Claus and the elves too.
Alex Stuchlik, 8
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Jack and I am 4 1/2 years old. I am a good boy. For Christmas I would like a BB Hoopster. I also love everything Marvels. Candy is good too. I will leave you cookies and chocolate milk and snacks and vegetables for the reindeer. Merry Christmas.
Jack Borello, 4 1/2
Pittsburgh
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for Christmas. I have been watching your Christmas movies. I like how you and the reindeer fly in the sky. I have been kind to my brothers & sisters. I would like Pokemon things, robots and Legos, Pokemon PJs, pillows, figures and watch. Everything Pokemon. I missed having cocoa with you at Overly’s. I will put out cocoa and cookies for you and magic oats for the reindeer.
Your pal,
Tanner Anthony DiOrio, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah and I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy and am really excited for Christmas. I would like Mario Party Superstars for my Switch. There will be cookies and milk for you and snacks for the reindeer. Don’t forget a few treats for in my stocking. I love you.
Noah Stuchlik, 5
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. My name is Ellie and I am almost 3 years old. I am a good girl. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Doll. I also love puzzles and Polly Pockets. I will leave you hot chocolate and cookies. i will leave you some snacks for you to take to the elves.
Elliana Stuchlik, 3
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I’ve been good this year and I have good grades in school. I would like a Transformer Jetfire figure, Super Mario 3D World game for Nintendo Switch, and a blue Robotryx Lego set. I hope you have a good flight. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Ethan Brown, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? I have been good this year. I have good grades in school. For Christmas I would like Gabby’s Dollhouse toys, Lego friends shopping mall set & My Little Pony toys. I will leave you cookies and milk. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Aubrey Brown, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava Mahaney and I am 7 years old. This is what I want for Christmas Fidgets and make up. I’m giving to make you cookies and save you milk, and carrots for your reindeer. Thank you Santa.
Ava Mahaney, 7
Derry
Dear Santa,
I was a good girl this year. I would really like a scooter and a tablet for Christmas. I would also like some fidgets, so I can play with them at BASE. Hopefully your elves don’t have to work too hard this year. I will be leaving you a special treat. Love, Emily.
Emily Munchinski, 7
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I am trying to be a really good boy. I would love for you to bring me a tablet and a blue scooter this Christmas. Tell Rudolph and Blitzen I said hello. I love you Santa!
Eli Munchinski, 4
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Lydia Burket. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a beanbag, a babydoll with clothes, ice cream poly pocket, and some games. Could you please bring collars for our pet bunnies. I have four brothers and it would be nice if you brought them something too. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Lydia Burket, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Gator Golf. Grocery Store. Melissa & Doug Coffee Maker. Cookies & Tray.
Sadie Myers, 4
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year! For Christmas could you please bring me some Barbies, LOL Dolls, Hatchaimals, pop-its, sojo swim doll & just some clothes. I can’t wait to see you Santa. I’ll make sure my mommy leaves you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.
Baylee Kuszajewski, 3
Bradenville
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley. I will be 2 in March. For Christmas I would love lots of toys for me and my favorite big sister Trinity. I love baby dolls, pop-its, and anything that lights up. I love cocomelon, the big comfy couch, and Blippi. Merry Christmas!
Paisley Palmer, 2
Whitney
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail Smeltzer and I have been very good this year. For Christmas could you please bring me a tablet with a purple case, a digital camera, play dress up clothes, a sit and spin, musical instruments, and a lot of books, cute clothes, and art supplies. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Abigail Smeltzer, 2
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name is Alexander and I am almost 3 years old. I have been a little naughty this year, but I’m trying to make the nice list. For Christmas this year I would like hot wheels and a sea animal playmat. I will listen for you and the reindeers on Christmas Eve. I love you Santa.
Alexander Tatrai, 2 1/2
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Natalie and I am 6 months old. My mom said that I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll, busy beads, and clothes. I’ll leave cookies out for you! Merry Christmas!
Natalie Tatrai, 6 months
Derry
Dear Santa,
I hope all is well up in the North Pole! For Christmas this year I would really like cars and trucks and a new race track. I also would like a Thomas the Train playset. Also, please bring my puppy Sidney some treats and bows. We will leave you cookies and milk for you to snack on!
Conner Taylor, 2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail. I’m 5 years old for Christmas I would like Ladt Bug Cat Noir toys, Scooby Doo toys, Crocs with kitties on them Black like my GiGi, butterfly toys that wined up…Sackful of loot for my mimi…I will leave you milk and cookies and a carrot for your reindeer. Love Abigail.
Abigail Platt, 5
Derry
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a really good boy this year and I’m hoping my buddy Dash the elf is reporting good things to you. I have a few things on my wish list. Thomas trains, train track, play food for my kitchen, and a spider man costume.
Ethan Cox, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good boy this year. I would like a green Gravedigger power wheels for Christmas, and a couple excavator toys, and a couple hot wheels. Thank you! Love Lawson.
Lawson Bowman, 2 3/4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Mommy and daddy said I have been a good little girl, so I should write and tell you what I want for Christmas! Please bring me Peppa Pig & Paw Patrol toys, coloring books & pretty clothes. Also, we moved to a new house, so I hope you can find me! Mommy and daddy said I shouldn’t worry — you’ll find me! There will be milk and cookies waiting for you, and carrots for the reindeer. Thank you, Santa!
Love,
Charlotte Brinker, 2
Unity Township
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie doll, unicorn, coloring book, a baby alive, new dress for my barbie doll, and a puzzle. Also I would like a new water bottle, a new book to read, stickers.
Madilynn Valgovich, 6
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Josee and I am 9 years old. I tried to be good over the past year, but my brother and I do fight a lot. For Christmas I would like art supplies, pop-its, clothes, LED lights, OG Dolls, and I want happiness for my family. My parents work so hard all the time, could you please bring them something nice. Also please bring something for my brothers and sister too. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Jose Mendez Lopez, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Cristian and I am 4 years old. It has been difficult, but I tried to be a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a drone, action figures, race cars with a race track, and a shark light. Could you please bring something nice for my mom and dad, my sisters, and my brother. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Cristian Mendez Lopez, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is AnaMaria and I am 22 months old. I’ve really tried to be a good girl this year. For Christmas this year I would like some clothes, new earrings, baby dolls, doll clothes. and a few pop-its. Could you also bring something nice for mommy, daddy, my brothers, and my sister. I will leave you some cookies & milk, and carrots for your reindeer.
AnaMaria Mendez Lopez, 22 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Nico and I am 7 months old. For Christmas I would like some new clothes, toys, a sippy cup, a my brother Cristian thinks I need a baby drone. Could you also bring something nice for my mommy, daddy, my sisters, and brother. I will leave you some homemade cookies and milk. Also carrots for the reindeer.
Nico Mendez Lopez, 7 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas I would like baby dolls, baby shark stuff, and any learning toys. I also love books! PS — We will have milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Alivia Zimmerman, 1
Latrobe
