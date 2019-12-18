Dear Santa,
Hello how are you? Can you please help the homeless this year. they need it real bad. My mom says we need to help them to. Santa I only want a few things if you can. I'm trying to be good. transformers - coloring books - new glasses for mom - and whaterer you can give me will be fine.
Donovan Bevan, 7
Ligionier
dear santa
Dacie Sichula list Wilpen rod Bllivar I'm six years. I help mom dad uncle john grandma. I would to have unicorn it is big and los Barbie cloths and shoes. I would to have a pair star runer shoes. Thank you.
Dear Santa
Levi sichula Wilpen road bolivar Im 5 mearslod legoos to nastrins winnbeneis thank you
Dear Santa
I would like a phone case, mud boots,bluetooth earbuds,changing station, radio,under armour water bottel. that is what I want from Santa.
Kaitlyn Herczyk, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I would like a re car hover - 1 pokemon binder tablet
Trent Herczyk, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I would like a car airplane books firetrucks
Carson Herczyk, 1 year 10 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I would like a metal detector for chrismas so I can go exploring difrent places and find lost items there. i have been trying very hard in shcool and I have been geting geting good grades in school to.
Greg Cole, 10
Latrobe
Dear Santa
What I want for Christmas i a Iphone and earpods, Breyer horses, Hover Board amd the color is yellow amd some clothes and also some slime from Parkeet Slime and that would be all. I'm trying to do my best in shcool from Allie
Allie Cole, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I have been a good girl all year. I would like black pants, hydro flask stickers, sprite, candy. Thank you so much!
Gianna Johnson, 12
Delmont
Dear Santa
I have been on the nice list all year. My name is Bianca and I am 3 1/2 years old. I would like a baby doll amd some cookies for Christmas. I would like a new dress too so I can twirl in. Thank you.
Bianca Johnson, 3 1/2,
Delmont
Dear Santa
My name is Bacara and I have a twin sister. We are both 3 1/2 years old. Please bring me a Jolly Princess jacket, tea set. I am a good girl. Thank you, Santa.
Bacara Johnson, 3 1/2
Delmont
Dear Santa
I am 8 years old. This year I would like dance clothes and dance leotards since I am a dancer. I would also like lol dolls amd accessories. I would like unicorn stuff and I would like some make up. Please bring something for mommy & daddy and my dogs Diesel & Skye. I will leave you cookies & milk. I have been a good girl all year.
Mackenzie Cole, 8
Greensburg
Dear Santa
I want for Christmas please. 1. a computer 2 a sceptile plush. 3. a gargarr plush 4. a sudowoodo plush 5. A Lucano plush 6. robux Thank you Santa.
Jonathan Clark, 8
Derry
Dear Santa
I've been a good girl all year long, so for Christmas this year, I would like: a rapuzel doll, anna cape, belle dress and gloves, lol doll, princess jasmine doll thank you Santa Merry Christmas
Clara Shipley, 3
Derry
Dear Santa
Hello Santa this is Emily and this is what I would like for Christmas Nerfgun, new roller blades,wireless earpods, 5 surprise mini brands, new phone, poopsie, some close much much more thanks
Emily Trout, 10
Latrobe
Dear Santa
Hello Santa this is Jasmine and this is what I would like for Christmas Nerf gun, shoes, close, coloring books, and much much more I hope I get everything I asked for thnaks
Jasmine Pollard, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Collin. For christmas I would like an Iphone, a play toy bmx bike, lego sets, yeezys, side by side, nintendo switch, an under armour phone case, air pods, and a wireless charger. i'm curious is all your elves are bad? i will leave you cookies & milk!
Collin Gettemy, 9,
Derry
Dear Santa
My name is Landon. I've have been very good this year. For Christmas I would love a bike that looks like a dirtbike, pokemon cards, a skeleton hat, pants that aretight at the bottom, and a missile from Fortnite. I will leave you cookiesandmilk, and some carrotsfor Rudolph.
Landon Gettemy, 5
Derry
Dear Santa
I been a good boy this year please bring me Legos& Nerf guns and something for my sister Fancy Love you santa have a merry Christmas PS. I'll leave cookies & milk for you and dooer food.
Austin Barkley, 9
Lathrobe
Dear Santa
Hi my name is Amira I am 8 years old. how many elfs do you have? and is it hard to be santa? I really want lol stuff. and I want a computer and a new iphone 11 for christmas. Thank you Santa I hope I get this stuff I was a very good girl. ps. How old re you and miss claus?
Amira McAteer, 8
New Alexandria
Dear Santa
Hi my name is Timberlin. I am 5 years old. What I would really like for Christmas is a monster truck a train with tracks to drive on in circles and a play kitchen set a kiddie buzz 2 tablet amd a computer. Santa how many raindeer does it take to pul you sleigh? I was a very good boy. I really hope I get everything. I love you Santa
Timberlin McAteer, 5
New Alexandria
Dear Santa
My name is Zayden I have been a good boy. I would like lego blocks remote comtrol car race car
Zayden, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I would like Cowgirl boots because a lot of kids in my schol have boots My name is Brianna thankyou
Brianna Hamby, 9
Luxor
Dear Santa
My name is Katelynn and I am 7 yrs old. what I want for Christmas ia a toy gun and just surprise me.
Katelynn Hamby, 7
Luxor
Dear Santa
My name is Sheena I am 3 yrs old I would like a baby doll and snow. a mickey mouse a barbie doll and a baby sister a real toy car. playdoh and a toy bunny.
Sheena Hamby, 3
Luxor
Dear Santa
please may I have alot of bakugan and someting to carry them Please may I have a big smashers egg too.
Henry Reinbold, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I want a lot of girl stuff please, Santa. I love you. I love Christmas. I've been a good girl.
Emilie, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I want 2 walkie talkies, Friday the 13th the game Ultimate slasher addtion, Wii, bran new garden tractor for my nice pap, 4x4 Gator 4 wheel drive, dad truck 1980 box truck header, mom new conter tops, my online on PS 4 with mud runner American Wilds for brother a bran new PS 4.
Bryce, 10
New Florence
Dear Santa
Hope this letter finds everyone at the North Pole is in good health. my Mom say's I've been extragood this year. I would realy like if you could bring me some Polly Pockets, lol dolls, LPs, new boots and clothes, ear muffs a new coat, and gloves. Please be safe flying your sled with your reindeer hopefully Rudolp's nose is extra bright! I'll leave cookies hot coca, and carrots with a special picture.
Love, Kenzie Simmons Krinock, 8
Derry
Dear Santa
Thank you for last years presents! I think I am old enough for a camera and gator-golf and uno-attack. Also my sister Trinity wants a baby doll and microphone thank you
Jace Heller, 5
Derry/Latrobe
Dear Santa
How are you this year? me? I was a really good girl. Santa, here is what I woud like: Hamster, basketball hoop bracelet maker air pods and fancy case clothes & shoes anything else you may want to get me the snacks will be out for you!!!
Kylie Jae Hall, 7
Derry
Dear Santa
This year for Christmas may I have a L.O.L surprise 70 surprise. Can I also have a Lego set from a show called Eleves and can it be the purple dragon set. One more thing can I have lots of L.O.L bells. Hope you, the elves, and the reindeer have a good christmas. I' leave cookies for Mrs. Clause and you Thank you.
Brooklynne Marie Bowser, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I have been a good boy. I would like a remote control robot, and lego set how to build a mansion. I hope that you & the reindeer have a safe trip. I will be leaving lots of carrots @ cookies. Love you Santa! P.S. Love Mrs. Claus too! XX00
Dillon Bowser, 5,
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Lucas. I have been a good boy all year. For Christmas I would like 1. Lego Hidden side school 2. R.C. car 3. Lego Hagrids Hut 4. Lego train I will leave you milk and cookies and a snack for your reindeer.
Lucas Garland, 10
Cokeville (Derry Twp)
Dear Santa
For Chrismas I got a thing to hang on the tree. it will show you What I want for Chrismas and not every thing could fit so Im righing the rest on this. Human fall flat. Mat mat .r. hexbug sticky the poo. straws with flavor inside. thats all of the rest. I hope I get what I want and I also want coal.
Chase Gardner, 7
Blairsvill
Dear Santa
My name is Owen Copelli, my grandma is helping me write this letter because I'm only 1 1/2 years old. I have been a super good boy this year and for Christmas I would like new books, pretend food, and anything Winnie-the-Pooh! Thank you and merry Christmas. Love Owen.
Dear Santa
For Christmas, can I have a BB gun and a dirt bike. I would also like an XBOX that has Call of Duty with it. Can you bring me a TV to play my games on too? What is your favorite reindeer? Thank you Santa!
Gage Batsa, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Brody Batsa. I am 4 years old. Please bring me a Nintendo Switch with all the games. I love Nintendo Switch. Be careful driving. I'll leave you milk and cookies. Love,
Brody Batsa, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa
This is the list of what I really want. The top #1 great thing is a stuffed Rowlet. These are the things I really want a whole folder of Pokemon cards, Pokemon coins, and a Star Wars Death Star Escape Lego set. I love you. Am I naughty or nice? Sincerely,
Addison Rodarte, 8
New Florence
Dear Santa
I would like Howdy Doody, mach box cars, growcho, a toy elf, named Hery, a yellow flaslite, a tanktop and shorts, a baxcit ball hoppe, a bacit ball, a stuft Santa, GI Joe, a fuzzy Christmas pajamas. Thank you and have a nice year. Tell the lves thank you for watching me. I love them too.
Everett Rodarte, 6
New Florence
Dear Santa
This letter is written for me, Kaitlynn Kelly, and my brother Jr. Kelly by my great grand parents, who live in Latrobe, Delores & John Kelly. We live in Bell Vernon. We've been pretty good this past year I love dolls, especially "Frozen." My brother love trucks. I am 5, I'll be 6 in February 2020. My brother is 2. He is very polite. My Pappy calls me Clementine.
Kaitlynn, 5, and Jr. Kelly, 2
Bell Vernon
Pappy & Grandma
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Cejay Schuler I'm 11 yrs. old I want clothes 14-16 toys cars, trucks, light up Huuver Board Jake Paul items skull, quad, Pokemon
Cejay Schuler, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Schuler I'm 9 yrs. old I want clothes 14-16 toys headbands bling items for your hair Hovver Board light up! Frozen items Princess itms
Kia Schular, 9
latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Selena I'm 5 mths old I want lot diapers size 3 lots clothes 12-18 mths jacket size 12 mths second stage carseat toys minnie mouse Lion King items
Selena Schular, 5 mths
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I've been trying to be good this year. Our elves are cool! I can't wait until Christmas. I am hoping to get a nef gun and nintendo switch. We baked really cool cookies for you. I'll be sure to leave you some Pepsi.
Nolan Huska, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa
I've been good this year. I think you are the best! This Christmas I would like a Teddy Bear, cars, trucks, and crafts. It won't be hard to finsd us this year. Just look for the Star Wars figures outside. I love you, Santa!
Benjamin Huska, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Natalia Marie Baker I am 3 1/2 years old I've been a really good girl for Daddy & Mommy I would like a Minnie car for Christmas clothes, and toys for my dog Mya, and I want Frozen toys and castle I will leave cookies and milk for you Santa and apples for the reindeers I love you Santa. tell my Pappy Jeff I love him in heaven.
Natalia Baker, 3 1/2
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Kaylen and my grammy Linda is writing this for me because I'm not quite two yet. I wouldlike a Kitchen Play Set to pretend cooking and baking. I have Daniel Tiger anything withhim and his friend would like. I would love anything you would bring me. Please take care of all the children along the way! I'll leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas to you and Mrs Clause and elves. Love
Kaylen Peltz, Almost 2 (Jan)
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Josee and I'm 7 years old. To be honoest Santa I have not been the best behaved. I'm sorry! I promise to do better. For Christmas this year I would like a Keyboard, colored erasable pens, Lol's, clothes, Disney onIce tickets, kids ATV, and a new cellphone case. Could you also please bring somethign nice for my mom, dad, brother Cristian, my baby sister who isn't here yet, and Uncle Bruce. I will leave you some milk and cookies as well as carrots for your reindeer.
Josee Mendez Lopez, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Cristian and I'm 2 yrs old. I have not been the best behaved this year, but I really try. For Christmas I would like anything dinosaurs, a nerf gun, a motorcycle, a football helmet, remote control car, some new clothes, and Dinosaur live tickets. Could you also please bring somethign nice for mommy, daddy, my sister Josee, my baby sister who isn't her yet, and Uncle Bruce. I will leave you some milk and ckkies as well as carrots for your reindeer.
Cristian Mendez Lopez, 2
Latrobe
Dear Santa
My name is Lilyana. I am 6 years old. I would like a snake, sewing machine, GX Pokemon, Smelly markers, art kit, Lol-omg, Scruff a love Color Change Barkie, Suprise DolY, No, NoNo Suprise. Please bring Bud-Bud something, I will leave you a Snack Thank you Lilyana
Lilyana Lash, 6
Greensburg
Dear Santa
My name is Isabella I would like a rainbow coat, a new I-Pad Shark Boy PJ's adn What everelse you can think of. Lily and I will leave you milk and cookies. Thanki you -
Isabella Lash, 3
Greensburg
Dear Santa
I have tried very hard to be a good girl this year! My mom says I've done well! I would really like to have the Barbie dream house, an Elsa Frozen 2 costume, boots, and ung, a new Barbie doll, and a big pack of Frozen 2 toys. Please bring Snooky clothes and a bone, the kitties catnip, and Mario a toy. Something for Mom & Dad too. Thank you!
Hayle Gelsdorf, 6
Derry
Dear Santa
This year for Christmas I would like a baby doll named Rainbow Ruby, a toy train, dinosaurs, a toy bird, Also I would like the tony tukkins, books, color pencils, crayons, and coloring books.
Madilynn Vargovich, 4
Derry
Dear Santa
This year for Christmas i would like some Hot Wheel & Matchbox cars. A baby doll(evven though dad says no) little people & finger puppets.
Elijah Vargovich, 2
Derry
Dear Santa
LED Light, disco ball, snow globe, punching bag, keychains, christmas, chramebook, phone,playstation games, like Rocket league, modern, Blackops 4, red dead redemption, dead 4 daylighl, rainbow 6 siege banjanas.
Tommy Woitkowiak, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa
Twerkina santa, cat ears, wigs, (black, red, purple, blond). makeup, Led lights, skateboard, camera aand case, a new phone, microphone, snowglobe, sniperwolf hoodie, customized night light necklace that says noone, swinging hanging basket seat, Whipple.
Payton Woitkowiak, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa
Slime baby reborn, baby diaper, baby bottle, baby clothes, water balloons, vampirna chair for my sister Paisley, min-mouse chair
Pyper Zello, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa
Barbie with babies. barbie house. dresser. clothes. Santa, I want a doll sent to my twin Addy in heaven.
Aubriel Zello, 5
Latrobe
