Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is world peace!
Dear Santa,
My name is Natalie and I am one year old. I have been good girl this year. On my Christmas list this year is: baby dolls, stuffed animals and play-doh. I can’t wait for you to see my Christmas tree! Merry Christmas Santa!
Natalie Tatrai, 1
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexander and I am almost 4 years old. I have been a very good boy this tear. For Christmas I would like a science kit with rocks, art stuff, and a target truck hot wheel. I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!
Alexander Tatrai, 3 1/2
Derry
Dear Santa,
I’ve tried to be good all year. I hope Mrs. Claus is well and so are you. What I really want is tinsel and Stitch and Angel earrings, Apple Watch and little red truck bracket for me and mom. I hope you have a good Christmas and tell Sylvi I love her so much.
Ava Holzapiel, 8
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail and Have been very good this year. For Christmas, could you bring me a Barbie Airplane, Barbie dolls, Skye Deluxe vehicle, Peppa Pig watch and lots of cute clothes. I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Abigail Smeltzer, 3
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I tried really hard to be good this past year so I really hope to be on your nice list. For Christmas I would like a Gabby’s Dollhouse Dress Up Closet, Barbies, Mini Brands and a Hatchimals Rainbow Unicorn. Also, if you could bring something for my cat, Ted. I’ll make sure to leave you some cookies and milk and some carrots for the reindeer. I love you a lot.
Hailey Hall, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Hi. My name is Noah and I am 6 yrs old. I have been a really good boy. I would like Super Mario Air Hockey and Mario pajamas for Christmas. There will be cookie and milk and carrots for your reindeer. Say Hi to Mrs. Claus and the elves. Thank you.
Noah Stuchlik, 6
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
I hope you are getting ready for Christmas. I have been good all year. I would like Switch games and Legos under the tree. I will leave you cookies and milk and some carrots for the reindeer. Could you leave a present for my baby sister Isabella? She is 7 months old. Thank you.
Alex Stuchlik, 9
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie and I am almost 4. I would like Unicorn Popcorn and a Minecraft pillow for girls. I will leave you lots of cookies and hot chocolate. I will leave some snacks for the reindeer. Are you bringing Rudolph? I love you. Merry Christmas.
Ellie Stuchlik, 3 3/4
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Jack and I am 5 yrs old. For Christmas I would like Bowsers Castle Mario playset and some Pokemon action figures. I have been good all year. I will leave you some popcorn and milk. Also carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas.
Jack Borello, 5
Pittsburgh
Dear Santa,
I bet your getting excited for your big trip! I would like to play with the elves in the snow. I would like a pet snake for Christmas. I would also like a new blue water bottle that keeps my water cold. And you can always surprise me! I love you Santa!
Eli Munchinski, 5
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I would like a trampoline and more games. And I love to draw so I would like an art set. I would love to see what the real Mrs. Claus looks like! I hope you enjoy your cookies Santa! Fly safe!
Emily Munchinski, 8
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Anthony. My Mimi is helping me write this. I’m 2 and cannot write very well. Please bring me anything with dinosaurs. I love them. I will leave you a snack and some carrots for the reindeer.
Anthony C., 2
Mt. Pleasant
Dear Santa,
I would please like some hot wheels cars and some trucks. I will try to be good. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Thanks you.
Maddix S., 6
Mt. Pleasant
Dear Santa,
Please bring me games and Barbies. I’ll leave you cookies. Thank you.
Olivia C, 5
Mt. Pleasant
Dear Santa,
My Gaga is writing this for me. I am Brooks. You should find my name on your nice list. I work really hard at home for Mom and Dad. I help clean up everything. For Christmas I would like cars, trucks, and tractors. I like to take things apart and put them back together. Bring me lots of those toys. I will put out cookies and milk for you. I like to bake also. Please bring me eggs, flour and oil. Love,
Brooks Michael Kyle Harr, 2, Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am excited for Christmas. My house is the one with a big inflatable Grinch in the yard. You will see it from the sky. For Christmas I would like MARBLE RUN, Fat Brain toys, Drum Set, Operation game, Matchbox cars, Kinetic Sand, Slime, Books, and gift card for ice cream. I will put out some carrots and water. I would was told these are good for you. Let us stay healthy so I see you next year. Your bestest buddy,
Remington Justin Wayne Harr, 4, Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a Cheagle baby, stuffed dog and a pink collar that has the name Mochi and please give me that. I was good and I will leave cookies out and leave carrots out for the reindeer.
Colton, 8
Jeannette
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia and I turned 1 year old this year. My 2 older sisters say that I have been very loud and cheeky this past year. This year for Christmas I would like the Bluey playhouse set, pjs, and any other special gifts you pick for me. Please bring my sisters special gifts too. Ellie really likes Gabby dollhouse and Lily likes reading. We will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas. Love,
Amelia Reitz, 1
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily and I turned 10 years old this year. I have been trying my best to be a good big sister to my little sisters. This year for Christmas I would like a red panda stuffed animal, Dork Diaries and anything Harry Potter. Please bring my little sisters special gifts too. Ellie and Amelia love snacks, in case you need an idea. We will leave out milk and cookies for you and some carrots for you reindeer. Merry Christmas. Love,
Lily Reitz, 10
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie and I turned 7 years old this year. I have been trying to be a good helper and listener. This year for Christmas I would like anything Gabby dollhouse, pjs, clothes and anything special you think I would like. Please bring my big sister and little sister something special too. Lily likes reading and red pandas. Amelia loves Bluey. We will leave out treats for you and your reindeer. Merry Christmas. Love,
Ellie Reitz, 7
Derry
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! This year for Christmas I would love to get Minnie, Dora the Explorer, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Go! Diego, Go! giant coloring pages. Merry Christmas!
Ella Blair, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Paul David. I have been a good boy all year. A few things I would like for Christmas are hot wheel, and some putty, a squishmallow, Pokemon cards, Jurassic Park truck, and Baby Yoda. Can you please bring dog bones for my dog Luna? Thank you!
Paul David Baughman, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Sofia. I have been a good girl all year. A few things I would like for Christmas are a Polaroid camera, a sewing kit, Baby Yoda, a Barbie house, a Barbie dog, Fidgets, and a squishmallow. Can you please bring bones for my dog Luna? Thank you!
Sofia Baughman, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Abbie. I have been a good girl all year. A few things I would like for Christmas a Polaroid camera, a tablet mini brands, Barbies, Baby Yoda, a shihtzu, a sewing kit, a Barbie house, make-up, Fidgets, and gymnastic clothes. Can you please bring a new collar for my dog Luna? Thank you!
Abbie Baughman, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll pair of diapers some clothes toy horse food for baby spoon for baby plumber ducky soap stuff unicorn pair of glasses set of painting kitchen set and table toy ice cream cone.
Ava Pasparage, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Can I have: Dirt bike, RC car, Fish tank
Ryder Pasparage, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy car, dirt bike and quad. I will have some cookies and chocolate milk out for you.
Zayden Pasparage, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good and want you to bring me a big Bluey house for me. Oh! When you come down our chimney at the bottom is a big gate for baby Emma. Please don’t trip! Don’t worry we will leave you a minced pie and a drink. Oh! And I want a rubble digger. Thank you!
Olivia Bisi, 5
Verona
Dear Santa,
My mommy is writing this to you since I don’t think you will understand my scribble. I have limited my temper tantrums and think I’ve been really, really good. Can I have my own Bluey lovey and tent to take long naps in? I’ll make sure big sister Olivia remembers to leave carrots for the reindeer. Hugs!
Emma Bisi, 1
Verona
Dear Santa,
I like baby dolls the color pink & animals. I would like some things for my baby dolls & duplos.
Adelina, 1.5
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I want tonie box, tonies, a scooter and legos please! Do you like apple juice?
Everett, 4
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Brylee I am 4 years old. This is what I want for Christmas: a LOL Dollhouse, Monster High dolls, Barbies, Games, I have been good for my family this year. Please bring my mommy a present to. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your Reindeers.
Brylee K., 4
Bradenville
Dear Santa,
I hope you and the elves are fine, working hard on all the presents. I have been pretty good. I want Barbies and LOL dolls and a warm blanket for my mother, she is always cold. Also, I have a new baby sister Mackenzie Anne (baby Mack for short, I would like a small stuffed animal for her. Love, Harmony
Harmony Fiske, 8
Olmstedville
Dear Santa,
Hi! I have been a good girl this year. I’ve been working really hard at school, too. This year I would like new Baby doll clothes and food for my dolls. I will leave out cookies and milk for you and carrots for your reindeer. I can’t wait for you to come to my house. Be safe!
Evie Stoup, 6
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Hi! I have been a good girl this year but I need to work a little harder on listening to my parents. I would like a new Barbie Dream House and a big vanity for my room. I will leave you milk and cookies and some carrots for your reindeer. Safe travels!
Noelle Stoup, 8
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Nico and I am 1 years old. I have tried really hard to be good but some days it was really hard. For Christmas I would like a few Buzz Lightyear & Blippi toys, sippy cup, blanket & bath towel, a few books, and some clothes too, please. Can you please bring something nice for my mom and dad and I guess for my brother & sisters too.
Nico Mendez Lopez, 1
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Cristian and I am 5 years old. I tried to be a good boy this year but some days were better than others. For Christmas I would like a superhero diamond art, batman blanket, Nerf machine gun, hot wheels color changing race track, super hero action figures. And if you could think of anything else that would be great too. I will leave you some homemade cookies & a glass of milk.
Crisitian Mendez Lopez, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Josee and I am 10 years old. For Christmas I would like a kids painting moon diamond art and a few other diamond art, Perler beads set, demon slayer key chain, demon slayer tee-shirt, backpack, blanket and action figures. Please bring my mom & dad and siblings something nice too. I will leave you some homemade cookies and a glass of milk. Oh and carrots for the reindeer.
Josee Mendez Lopez, 10
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is AnaMaria and I am 2 years old. For Christmas I would like anything Elsa or Frozen. Books, dolls, Frozen pj’s, cup, Elsa blanket and bath towel. I would also like a pair of princess earring and bracelet. And anything else you think I might like. Could you please bring something nice for my mom & dad and my brothers & sister.
AnaMaria Mendez Lopez, 2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Hope you had a good year. I have been a very good girl this year. I listen to my mommy & daddy & my teachers at school. This year I would like a big ice cream truck for Christmas. My dog, Libby, has been a good girl too. Could you bring her treats? Merry Christmas!
Mila Curcio, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want a new hoverboard, Barbie Dolls and I have been good this year.
Kendall Stephenson, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want more Baby Dolls and 2 more American Girl Dolls, Barbie Dolls gymnastic ones. More clothes for my American Girl Dolls spatulas, kitchen utensils a teapot set, a little notebook, a balance beam sunflower seeds for Kendall and Dad. I’ll leave you cookies and carrots for the Reindeer. I love you Santa
Emma Stephenson, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year although my list is long I will be happy with whatever you bring. I really want a lot of LOL dolls (big & little), cash register so I can play store with my cousins and friends. I would love a toy claw machine so I can try and grab up my toys. I love barbies, magic mixies, doorables and mini brands. Lastly, I want a toy coffee bar to make coffee for my mom. I love you Santa and can’t wait to see what you bring me.
Harper Harr, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like monster trucks, an ipod, some hot wheel cars, a Bruder cattle truck, and a toy hauler truck with 2 side-by-sides. I like Christmas.
Gunner Komar, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, a show stick, a camera, wash pants, riding pants, and a big horse! Thank you for giving me presents!
Mackenzie, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have tryed very hard to be good. For Christmas I would like a barbie camper Barbie dolls Pokemon cards some games, Color Changing Barbie, some clothes and please bring my sister some stuff to. And cat treats for Angel and Deomon I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for your deers.
Victoria Zepp, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracie.
Dreamplane playset, Bigger surprise set, O.M.G. Doll, natural double sided wooden easel, 3 in 1 dream camper, kids foldable ankle skipball, Anastasia, the axolotl plush toy. This is my list. Thank you look for cookies. Love.
Gracie Grimm, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley. I would like trestle tracks, mega marble run, hot wheels monster trucks, akedo team arena, hot wheels track. Thank you Santa.
Bentley Grimm, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want a big box of real V-Max pokemon card – no fakes! Bring them for my brother Gage too please. And I want a RC car. And a Nintendo Switch for Grandma’s house. We found a reindeer shoe (like a horseshoe) in our yard a couple of years ago. Hope you have extra shoes for them. Hope your elves don’t get touched. Love you, have a safe trip!
Brody Batsa, 7
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone, airpods, 76ers Jersey, Harmonica, Apple watch and clothes.
Mason Munchinski, 11
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name Trinity Palmer. I think I’m on your nice list. I would like for you to bring me a Pusheen Pop, Stitch Earrings, some clothes, Laffy Taffy, and anything else you think I would like. Please don’t forget my little sister Paisley and maybe bring something for the new baby that is on the way. Thanks Santa! I’ll be sure to leave you and the reindeer a snack.
Trinity, 10
Whitney
Dear Santa,
My name Paisley Palmer. This year I would love for you to bring me squishies, anything blues clues, stuff for my kitchen play set and some baby doll stuff. I have a big sister Trinity that loves all kinds of toys and earrings too. I will be on my best behavior. Thank you Santa! Merry Christmas!
Paisley Palmer, 2 1/2
Whitney
Dear Santa,
I am so excited to have you visit our house this year! I have been a very good boy this year! I would like to get some new monster trucks and some new cars. I also love to read so some new books would be great too! Please bring my puppy Sidney some bones. She has been good too! We can’t wait for Christmas this year!
Connor Taylor, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole? This year for Christmas I would like the 2020 Hess Truck, Mario Striker Battle League, and a Nintendo Switch. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Ethan Brown, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole? This year for Christmas I would like a lava lamp, a Nintendo Switch, and the transforming garden from Gabby’s Dollhouse. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a nice rest of your year.
Aubrey Brown, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want dinosaur toys with the treehouse that they have, a toy triceratops. I want PJ Masks toys and Gecko’s cars and the Headquarters Garage, and a toy car with a toy dog but make it real but no poop in the house. I was good and I will leave you cookies with milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Avery Mowry, 6
Jeannette
