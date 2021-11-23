Hey kids, does Santa know if you’ve been naughty or nice?
Well, don’t take a chance that he will have the wrong information about you this Christmas season.
Write a letter to Santa on the official Bulletin Letters to Santa form and submit it to the Bulletin. Don’t wait until it’s too late!
The deadline for letters to be at the Bulletin office is Thursday, Dec. 2.
The Bulletin will publish the letters before Christmas, just in case they don’t make it to the North Pole before Santa leaves to deliver presents to boys and girls everywhere.
The Bulletin will be publishing a Letters to Santa page on Thursday, Dec. 9, that will include all the letters written to the Bulletin on the official Bulletin Letters to Santa form that is published in the Bulletin.
You can mail the letters to Santa Letters, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650, or drop them off in the front door slot at 1211 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
All letters must be signed with your full name, age, where you live and include your phone number.
The name of the letter writer will be printed but not the phone number.
