Leslie Rossi sworn-in as House representative of 59th District

Surrounded by her family, Leslie Rossi on Monday afternoon became the first-ever woman to be sworn-in to represent the 59th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“Today was an honor to be sworn in as a representative of the people of District 59,” she said to the Bulletin. “As I was surrounded by my loving family, I could not help but think of the people, and what they mean to me and I’m going to work hard to help them with their needs and do all that I can for the area we love and call home.”
Rossi (R-Unity) won the May 18 special election for the House seat in the 59th District left vacant by the death of Mike Reese, who passed away Jan. 2 of an apparent brain aneurysm. He was elected for a seventh-term in the state House of Representatives, running unopposed as a Republican in the November 2020 election.
On Monday, Abby Major (R-Ford City) was also sworn-in after winning a special election last month. Major also became the first woman to represent Pennsylvania’s 60th legislative district.
House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) presided over the livestreamed ceremony held inside the Chamber of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“The people of your district have placed extraordinary confidence in you,” he said. “I hope that as you begin these new roles as elected officials you will always remember that the most important people are not the ones that occupy this beautiful Chamber, they are all of your friends and family neighbors and citizens back home.”
Cutler added that Rossi and Major should work to serve those groups to build “for the next generation of learners, workers and families.”
State Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) welcomed Rossi and Major as the House’s newest representatives. She noted that their addition marked the “largest amount of women that have ever served the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.”
Holding the Bible, Rossi was sworn-in by state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Saylor.
Rossi, 50, is a proud wife, mother of eight and lifelong resident of Westmoreland County. Rossi lives in Unity Township with her husband Mike and their family. She created the red-white-and-blue “Trump House” on Route 982 in Unity Township amid the former president’s 2016 campaign. She helped hundreds register to vote or change their party affiliation up through the 2020 election for which she was a GOP delegate for Trump.
In a press release, Rossi said her other top legislative priorities include enacting landmark election integrity reform, eliminating wasteful spending, and reducing taxes for families, seniors, farmers and job creators to restore a prosperous economy and bring home more well-paying jobs to the 59th District.
The 59th Legislative District encompasses part of Somerset County consisting of the townships of Conemaugh and Jenner, and the boroughs of Boswell and Jennerstown.
In Westmoreland County, the district includes the townships of Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Hempfield (part of districts Todd, University and West Point), Ligonier, Mount Pleasant, St. Clair and Unity (part of districts Baggaley, Beatty, Crabtree, Dennison, Kuhns, Marguerite, Mutual and Pleasant Unity) and the boroughs of Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward.
