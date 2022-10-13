Lesco welcomes Pakco Employees FCU members

Brian Edmiston, treasurer of Lesco Federal Credit Union Board of Directors, stands alongside Tom Brubaker, treasurer of Pakco Employees Federal Credit Union, outside Lesco Federal Credit Union offices located along Ligonier Street.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

On Oct. 3, Lesco Federal Credit Union opened its doors and welcomed Pakco Employees Federal Credit Union members into its membership.

Earlier this year, on April 4, the National Credit Union Association approved the merger between Pakco Employees Federal Credit Union and Lesco Federal Credit Union. The respective boards of directors at both institutions also approved the merger, and on June 8, the Pakco Employees FCU membership voted to approve this merger.

