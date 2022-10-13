Lesco welcomes Pakco Employees FCU members

On Oct. 3, Lesco Federal Credit Union opened its doors and welcomed Pakco Employees Federal Credit Union members into its membership.
Earlier this year, on April 4, the National Credit Union Association approved the merger between Pakco Employees Federal Credit Union and Lesco Federal Credit Union. The respective boards of directors at both institutions also approved the merger, and on June 8, the Pakco Employees FCU membership voted to approve this merger.
Both credit unions have established a longstanding history within the Latrobe community. In 1949, Pakco Employees FCU was started for the Stupakoff Ceramic and Manufacturing Company. For over 73 years, Pakco provided members with low-rate loans and savings accounts. Similarly, in 1950, employees of Latrobe Electric Steel Company, now Carpenter Technology Corporation, obtained a federal charter from the National Credit Union Administration and began Lesco Federal Credit Union.
The first “office” was in the treasurer’s home, followed by a small garage office near the steel plant. On April 4, 1960, Lesco Federal Credit Union moved to 6 Avenue D, where it remained for the next 55 years, until moving to its present location Aug. 17, 2015.
In 2005, Lesco FCU became a community credit union, opening its membership to Westmoreland County. Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Westmoreland County is eligible to join the credit union.
Lesco’s office is located at 2613 Ligonier St., Latrobe. The credit union’s office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. To best serve its membership, Lesco offers in-lobby service, a drive-up ATM, walk-up ATM, two drive-thru teller windows, online banking, mobile app and telephone banking.
Lesco offers a variety of low-rate loans, savings accounts and checking accounts. There is a coin counting machine in the lobby that’s free for all Lesco members. If you need something notarized, Lesco provides a free notary service for its membership. A comprehensive list of products and services can be found at www.lescofcu.com.
Additionally, in 2018, Lesco FCU partnered with Greater Latrobe School District to open a credit union student branch at the high school. The branch is open to the entire student body offering financial services like check deposits, cash withdrawals and account balance inquiries. Supervised by a Lesco employee, the “Cats Cash” branch is a student-run operation that provides students with real-world opportunities like financial responsibility and money management, as well as professional experience for student tellers.
Lesco FCU board of directors and staff are proud of its growth and expansion.
“We are grateful to be a part of the local community,” said CEO Neal Fenton. “The Lesco FCU founders wanted to help people. We will continue this legacy by providing our membership with excellent, friendly service and superior, money-saving financial products. We invite our local community members to stop by our Ligonier Street office to see all that we have to offer at Lesco Federal Credit Union.”
