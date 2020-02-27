In its effort to build trust with the community, the Latrobe Police Department is hosting a “Lunch With a Cop” event Friday at Latrobe Elementary School.
City officers will visit LES students over three lunch periods beginning at 11:25 a.m until 1:15 p.m.
Sgt. Nunzio Santo Columbo said it’s an opportunity for the Latrobe Police Department’s five new officers to introduce themselves to the community.
“We have a large changeover coming in the police department,” Santo Columbo said. “The main goal is to get (officers) familiar with the younger kids and people that they will deal with throughout the day.”
Friday’s event is the department’s second community outreach program of its kind.
The inaugural “Coffee and Cocoa with a Cop” held Feb. 5 at the Latrobe Art Center attracted more than 50 community members, Santo Columbo said.
Given the success of the inaugural meet-and-greet, the department plans another “Coffee and Cocoa with a Cop” event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 14 at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2014 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe.
At the March 14 event, attendees can expect: “No speeches, no agenda, just a chance to get to know the officers in your neighborhood.” The event is open to the entire community, while Friday’s program is for young students.
Santo Columbo commented that the programs have gone “very well so far.”
“Everybody has very good comments concerning it and they are glad to get out there and meet the new officers,” he added.
