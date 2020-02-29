More than 680 Latrobe Elementary School (LES) students had a blast Friday afternoon sharing Lunch with a Cop.
Eleven police officers from the Latrobe Police Department sat and conversed with students in the LES cafeteria — including Zeus, the department’s K-9 officer, who was a big hit with the students.
Sgt. Nunzio Santo Columbo and LES school resource officer Rob Daerr approached LES principal Sherri Holler with the idea for Lunch with a Cop after the success of the department’s inaugural community outreach event in early February.
Latrobe police officers are a familiar face around the LES campus, Holler says. Santo Columbo noted that he’s at the school almost every morning.
“We are used to seeing officers in our school. They are here every morning on arrival,” Holler said. “They are here at dismissal, and then a few times a week they do walkthroughs of the building.”
Santo Columbo said earlier in the week that Friday’s event was an opportunity for the Latrobe Police Department’s five newest officers — Matthew Dechicchis, Sean Grosso, Zach Lukon, Matthew Reeves and Jason Myers — to introduce themselves to the younger Latrobe generation.
Friday’s event was the department’s second community outreach program of its kind and the first at the elementary school.
The inaugural Coffee and Cocoa with a Cop held Feb. 5 at the Latrobe Art Center attracted more than 50 community members, Santo Columbo said.
Showing their appreciation to the Latrobe Police Department, students created posters and “thank you” cards for the officers. In return, officers brought coloring books for the students and spent over two hours with K-6th-graders over three lunch periods.
Santo Columbo said he spoke with parents early Friday morning as they were dropping their kids off at LES ahead of the lunchtime event.
“Some of the parents that I talked to said their kids were really excited to see everybody here,” he said.
By 1:15 p.m. students and officers had danced the “Macarena” and sang “Happy Birthday” on the cafeteria stage.
“It was wonderful, we had a great time,” Santo Columbo said after Friday’s event.
Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman said his favorite part of the day was being able to interact with the younger children in the community. “It not only makes a connection with the police department in their early years … somewhere down the road they are going to remember today and us being here, knowing they can feel more comfortable with coming to talk to us,” the police chief said.
The LES kindergarten Life Skills class created a large poster displayed on the cafeteria stage showing their appreciation for the Latrobe Police Department.
Presenting the poster to officers, Holler said: “We are so happy and so proud to have our Latrobe policemen here with us today. We say thank you to them for keeping us safe and for coming to our school to help us.”
Sleasman, looking at the poster, said, “I was just admiring this. Isn’t that wonderful?”
Students in K-2 replied to Holler with a loud, “Thank you!” and a round of applause.
First-grader Gabe Daniels, 7, was to the point in expressing how he felt about the event: “I love it.”
Added 7-year-old Ryder Bogle of Friday’s event: “It was really fun and cool … one of the officers is my best friend’s dad.”
Tanner Huemme, 8, a second-grader, wanted to share this message with Bulletin readers: “Always be nice to the cops.”
He added that the Latrobe officers were “really nice,” admiring that they “help other people.”
But for many students, including a table of Susan Kisick’s second-grade class, seeing Zeus was their favorite part of the afternoon.
Second grader Rylee Shenego said the officers “letting people pet (Zeus)” was the highlight of Lunch with a Cop.
Sgt. Joe Angus made rounds in the cafeteria playing rock-paper-scissors with several students.
He said he enjoyed all the “silly questions” the kids asked him.
“At this age they are still in awe,” Angus said, adding that some students asked to see his gun and handcuffs.
In addition, students and teachers wore stickers depicting the black and blue-colored police flag.
The Latrobe Police Department has another community outreach event, Coffee and Cocoa with a Cop, planned from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 14 at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2014 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe. The event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.