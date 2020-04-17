The general contractor for the Latrobe Elementary School construction project has filed a new lawsuit against the project’s architect seeking roughly $1.3 million in damages related to delays in the completion of the building and is seeking other damages through arbitration with the project manager.
Nello Construction this week filed a civil complaint in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas claiming Axis Architecture breached its contract with Greater Latrobe School District, leading to a four-month delay in completion of the school. The contractor is seeking similar damages from Foreman Program and Construction Managers through arbitration, according to Nello’s attorney, Dean Falavolito.
Axis would not agree to arbitration in the matter, Falavolito told the Tribune-Review.
Nello contends the Foreman Group breached its obligations to the school district by not properly managing the project, and the company and representative George Dickerson were “openly hostile towards Nello’s contractual interest” in the project and “actively attempted to have Nello breach its contract” with the district “to cover up Foreman’s failure to perform its obligations,” to the district.
The suit claims Axis Architecture “wrote specifications for the project that were defective, thus hindering Nello’s timely completion of the project,” and claims delays in the project’s completion stemmed from work on the project that was not Nello’s responsibility, including phone and sewer line connections, as well as a lengthy delay from HVAC-related problems.
Most of the money being sought by Nello is owed to subcontractors, Falavolito said.
Nello had previously filed a lawsuit naming Greater Latrobe School District and district director of operations and planning Kurt Thomas among the defendants seeking payment of more than $1.25 million for work on the $24.8-million Latrobe Elementary School (LES) project.
The district’s school board in February approved an agreement calling for the district to pay Nello $831,000 to settle the claim.
“We’re very pleased to have this done,” GLSD solicitor Ned Nakles said of the settlement. “We are very pleased to have the case settled. The public is now the owners of a beautiful elementary school and we’re glad to get this piece of it behind us.”
The district had withheld its final payment of $1,257,000 to the contractor after construction delays pushed back completion of the project roughly four months.
The school was originally expected to open Aug. 3, 2018, but the school district wasn’t granted an occupancy permit for the $24.8-million school until Nov. 30 and students didn’t start classes there until Dec. 4.
The school district could recoup part of the settlement cost as a result of part of the agreement that entitles GLSD to a percentage of any future claims Nello is awarded from other parties related to the LES project.
“Nello believed that we would have a claim against the architect or the manager. We take no position on that, but we say ‘If you think there’s a claim, we assign it to you, you go do it and if you get anything, we get 15% of that back,’” Nakles said. “The settlement is $831,000. I believe the settlement probably will end up being closer to somewhere between $775,000 and $800,000 when it’s all said and done, but for now, it’s $831,000. We will pay that and then get money back if their other case is successful.”
As part of the agreement approved by the school board in February, Nello agreed to dismiss Thomas as a defendant in a related suit and also drop its Right-to-Know request for project-related information the firm had sought from the district, Nakles said.
