A section of Latrobe’s Legion-Keener Park has received a second life through the addition of recently acquired property that’s being turned into green space, land which could be used for potential development in the future.
The Latrobe Foundation recently purchased two properties within the park thanks to $150,000 in grant funding through the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation.
“What that enabled us to do was not only acquire it, but raze three structures, clean up debris on the property and (perform) landscaping,” James Okonak, vice president of the Latrobe Foundation, said of the grant funds.
Okonak noted that the additional green space adds “another two acres to the 52-acre Legion-Keener area.”
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Director Craig Shevchik said the new open space, which was also seeded and strawed, is located near the park’s tennis courts and not far from Catherine Street Extension and Frogtown Lane.
Shevchik said one property has already been demolished, fully removed and landscaped. He said the area — before items were removed — had included a house, trailers, sheds and piled up materials. He estimated more than 10 roll-offs of materials were removed from the site, work that was coordinated with assistance of the City of Latrobe, Lester Sutton and Fred Stynchula; the property was demolished and regraded by Salandro Construction. Plans are in place to tear down another property this month.
“It’s definitely an improvement,” Shevchik said. “It was an eyesore (before) and there used to be a fence that kind of protected that area. Any of the morning walkers, or people who are going to be down there playing tennis or baseball or using any of those facilities, will definitely see a difference.”
The land purchase continues a slew of recent improvements within the park system. Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation said previously that other grant-funded work included resurfacing tennis courts, refurbishing sand volleyball courts, paving the parking lot and redoing sections of the exercise path. Prior grant funding also led to the removal and installation of playground equipment at Memorial Rec Area and First Ward, sealcoating and lining of the First Ward basketball courts and renovations to the First Ward baseball/softball field.
“This stems off our vision of the rebirth of Legion-Keener Park with the new tennis courts, trimming of the trees, repaving parts of the path, so it was important to us to go to the foundation and see if we could acquire some of the properties by the path that need a little bit of attention and were kind of drawing away from the beauty of the park,” Shevchik said.
Added Okonak: “Park and Rec and the Latrobe Foundation, we’re continuing to improve the outdoor recreational facilities for both short -and-long-term use and planning. (The new green space) just brings great value to Legion-Keener Park for the community and people that use the park. It’s wide open area and just a tremendous asset for us right now.”
As for future uses for the green space, Shevchik said nothing has been determined. For now, both Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation and the Latrobe Foundation are each pleased to have the open space — and the unlimited possibilities that come with it.
“We have some goals for the future, but right now it’s just going to be open green space,” he said. “As we move forward with some goals, that land will allow us to either build something or create something. It gives us a lot of flexibility.” Shevchik added that the area also serves as headquarters for the Latrobe Mini-Gardens project and said the added land “will possibly give them more some room to do their good work.”
Shevchik said green space is an asset on its own, especially in a city such as Latrobe, where open, unused land isn’t widely available.
“People don’t realize how important green space is,” he said.
“Everybody says, ‘What are you going to do with it now?’ We’re going to keep it green, because as we move forward five, 10, 15 years from now, we have no idea how valuable that green space is. That’s why it’s sometimes hard for us to go ahead and build these structures or new playgrounds or new pavilions or where to potentially put a new dek hockey rink. There’s a lot of decisions to be made, because once you take that green space, it’s gone. And for a city that doesn’t have a whole lot of green space, there’s real value. That’s why it’s so nice to have partners like (the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation) to acquire that property, because without that funding, there would be no way for us to expand that park.”
Both Shevchik and Okonak praised the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation for making the land purchase available, a purchase that could potentially set the stage for big things in the future at Legion-Keener Park.
“We’re blessed that Katherine Mabis continues to be interested in the community, especially with private funding to really support our recreational program,” Okonak said. “And with this pandemic, people are looking to get outside and exercise.”
Added Shevchik: “The park and rec department, along with the Latrobe Foundation, is always looking into the possibility of something we can turn into green space. When the opportunity arose, we came together. That’s why it’s so nice to have some foundations that really value the City of Latrobe and the Greater Latrobe community.”
