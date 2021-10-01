Lecture series to open with U.S. Commissioner of Labor Statistics

The Center for Political and Economic Thought, part of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at St. Vincent College, will open its 2021-22 McKenna Economic Education Lecture Series with an event featuring William Beach, U.S. Commissioner of Labor Statistics, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Fred M. Rogers Center on campus.
Dr. Beach’s lecture, How Robots, Telework, and Global Value Chains Are Fundamentally Reshaping How We Work Now and in the Future is free and open to the public.
Dr. Beach became the 15th Commissioner of Labor Statistics on March 28, 2019. Before joining the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Dr. Beach was vice president for policy research at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University from Feb. 2016 to March 2019. He previously served as the Chief Economist for the Senate Budget Committee, Republican Staff, from 2013 through early 2016.
Among his other professional positions, he was the Lazof Family Fellow in Economics at the Heritage Foundation and founder and director of the Foundation’s Center for Data Analysis.
Prior to joining Heritage in 1995, Dr. Beach served as a senior economist in the corporate headquarters of Sprint United, Inc., in Kansas City and, from 1991, as the president of the Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University.
A graduate of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, Dr. Beach also holds a master’s degree in history and economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Ph.D. in Economics from Buckingham University in Great Britain, where he is a Visiting Fellow in Economics.
For more information, contact Mary Beth McConahey, assistant director of the Center for Political and Economic Thought, at marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu or (724) 805-2120.
Given the evolving situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors to St. Vincent College are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the college’s health and safety while on campus. For the latest information about these protocols, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
