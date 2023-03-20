A Wednesday visit by two Pennsylvania state representatives to Derry Area High School and Middle School showcased learning that goes beyond books and lectures.

Both state Reps. Jill Cooper (R-55) and Leslie Rossi (R-59) were taken around the school district’s campus to see how students are preparing for careers and higher education through hands-on learning. Superintendent Greg Ferencak said outreach with state legislators can influence how decisions are made in Harrisburg.

