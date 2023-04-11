The League of Women Voters of Westmoreland County will present the next installment of its Timely Topics Speaker Series 6:30 p.m. April 19 at Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, second floor conference room, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg.
The public event will feature Greg McCloskey, who is director of county operations and oversees the election bureau. His presentation is “Election I and All Other Things Election” as it relates to Westmoreland County.
The process for securing and counting votes from all forms of voting (i.e., in-person at polling locations, absentee and mail-in voting) will be discussed.
McCloskey will also detail the integrity of the voting process at each step, and the checks and balances built into the system.
McCloskey has over 30 years of management experience in corporate, field, government and service environments. From 1984 to 2006, he held numerous positions in the utility sector for Allegheny Energy. In 2009, McCloskey was selected to run Westmoreland County’s parks maintenance department. In 2011, he was appointed to a senior executive position overseeing Westmoreland County’s six public works departments including parks, roads and bridges, facilities, transportation, engineering, and weights and measures.
McCloskey has been involved in the county’s election process since arriving to the county in 2009. In 2021, he was appointed to assist in the management of the election bureau. In 2022, he was appointed director of county operations, which added the election bureau responsibilities to his public works responsibilities.
On-street parking near the library is free after 5 p.m. The Buncher parking lot next to the Post Office and near the library is also free in the evening. The venue is handicap accessible.
Formed in 2021, the LWVWC is committed to providing educational forums so that voters are informed on issues. The league operates a website with voting information and participates in public events to promote voting.
After the meeting, league members will be available to help attendees register to vote and provide information on voting.
