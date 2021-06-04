An organizing meeting for the League of Women Voters (LWV) in Westmoreland County will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 16 at St. Clair Park’s Robertshaw Amphitheater in Greensburg.
LWV is a nonpartisan political organization that empowers citizens to shape better communities by encouraging informed and active participation of citizens in government. On a local level the LVW is known for providing candidate forums, voter services, civic education and advocacy.
Because there is currently no active LWV organization in Westmoreland County, these services are not locally availabl. There is a parking lot for the Robertshaw Amphitheater and also off-street parking adjacent to the park. Attendees are asked to bring a folding chair. The overall purpose of the meeting is to decide if there is sufficient interest and support to form a LWV chapter or unit in Westmoreland County.
With sufficient interest, an organizing committee will be formed to lead the effort to meet the requirements for forming a local chapter or unit. Future meetings and activities will also be discussed. All interested parties, women and men, are welcome to attend this meeting.
To be added to a distribution list for future activities, email lwvforwc@gmail.com. For more information on the League of Women Voters, please visit League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania (palwv.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.