The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce was honored to graduate and award certificates of completion for 16 incredible individuals who finished a nine-month Chamber leadership program last week.
The 2021/2022 candidates included professionals from various nonprofit organizations to Fortune 500 companies. In addition to the various county site visits and dialogue with key decision makers, participants learned how the county operates, acquired insight into decision making and gained access to vital resources.
Most importantly, each student was responsible for participating and completing a team project with an end goal of helping change and/or make a difference to support our communities, while helping grow our economic footprint connected with workforce, education, recreational development, safety and much more.
“It has been amazing to watch this diverse group of professionals embrace Leadership Westmorland and take advantage of every opportunity to learn about the county and network with key decision makers,” Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan DeBone said.
Mike Storms, chairman of the Chamber’s Leadership Westmoreland Committee and representative of Torchbearer sponsor Elliott Group, said “The presenters, the leadership experiences, and the camaraderie within the group all help to ensure the participants are ready for future county leadership roles and advancement opportunities within their own organizations.”
Leadership Westmoreland is sponsored by Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce. For information about participating or becoming a Leadership Westmoreland sponsor, please contact Grace Markum, facilitator, at leadership@westmoreland.com or by calling (814) 659-7144.
The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,000 member businesses and is one of the largest business organizations in the area serving residents across Westmoreland County. Monthly bashes, grand openings, open houses, networking and social activities, fundraisers, events and committee opportunities provide members with many occasions to get the word out about their businesses and connect with other area professionals.
