Area residents and visitors — including fans of the Ligonier Country Market (LCM) — will want to mark Saturday, Aug. 7, on their calendars to attend this year’s Annual Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner.
Co-sponsored by the LCM and Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA), this year’s event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the market grounds at the LWA Farm located just off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township.
The event will be held outside “picnic table” style with a la carte dining options. Attendees will enjoy a wide selection of locally prepared foods and beverages that LCM vendors will create to celebrate the farm-to-table lifestyle, which supports local farmers and food producers.
“The Harvest Dinner has become one of the most anticipated annual events in our community,” said Cari Frei, the market’s executive director. “We encourage local residents and anyone visiting our area to join us Aug. 7 to enjoy some great food and entertainment, support our farm-to-table economy, and raise funds for a worthy cause.”
A limited number of tickets are available for only $5 per person and are available through Eventbrite at https://harvestdinner2021.eventbrite.com/. All proceeds will benefit the LWA’s free community education programs, which include ongoing environmental education lessons and activities for local students.
Attendees can purchase their meals at the event from any of the numerous LCM vendors who will be onsite and serving food and drinks. Participating this year are Tyler’s Bakery, Simply Good, The Pickled Chef, Cinco de Mayo, Little Garden Kitchen, Darlington Inn, Sand Hill Berries, Sugar & Spice, The Farmer’s Daughter Cookie Company, Crooked Creek Distillery, Stateside Vodka, Greendance — The Winery at Sand Hill, and Reading Soda Works.
Diners also will have a chance to win raffle prizes made and donated by LCM vendors. The annual butterfly release will occur.
T-Bird and Freddie will provide musical entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m.
Attendees are being asked to bring their own chairs, tables, canopies, or picnic blankets for a comfortable experience. The option to rent tables, chairs and tents is available while supplies last.
For more information, call the LWA office at 724-238-7560, Ext. 1#, or send an email to susan@loyalwater.com.
