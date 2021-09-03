Ligonier Country Market (LCM) and the Ligonier Valley School District’s Air Force JROTC program will observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a special ceremony during the regular market on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Under the direction of Master Sgt. David Oates at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, cadets with the Air Force JROTC’s color guard will present the U.S. flag and observe a moment of silence for those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks. Cadets also will present “God Bless America” in American sign language.
“With our regular Saturday market being held on Sept. 11, honoring the fallen will be a central theme,” said Cari Frei, LCM executive director. “We’re very proud to be teaming up with the Air Force JROTC cadets to mark this day with a special ceremony of remembrance.”
Established in 1994, the Ligonier Valley Air Force JROTC program is one of approximately 870 such units with more than 125,000 cadets in high schools across the U.S. and abroad. The Ligonier Valley unit has 61 cadets actively enrolled and is focused on instilling a sense of service, citizenship, discipline, and dedication to the nation and community. Education and scholarship opportunities are available to participants, including leadership training and a Flight Academy Program, according to the national program’s website.
The LCM is held each Saturday from mid-May through September, rain or shine, on the grounds of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) Farm at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier Township. Parking is available on the LWA property and also at The Barn at Ligonier Valley across Springer Road from the LCM.
For the latest market news and information, shoppers should visit ligoniercountrymarket.com and check the market’s Facebook page.
