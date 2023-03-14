Two lawsuits to remove two Republican challengers for county commissioner from the May ballot will be heard Thursday.

The suits were filed last week by the chairman of Westmoreland County’s Republican Committee and alleged candidates John Ventre and Paul Kosko did not meet state election code requirements when they failed to submit financial disclosures to the chief county clerk. Both candidates are making their second attempt to run for commissioner.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

