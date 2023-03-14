Two lawsuits to remove two Republican challengers for county commissioner from the May ballot will be heard Thursday.
The suits were filed last week by the chairman of Westmoreland County’s Republican Committee and alleged candidates John Ventre and Paul Kosko did not meet state election code requirements when they failed to submit financial disclosures to the chief county clerk. Both candidates are making their second attempt to run for commissioner.
If successful, the lawsuits would end the campaigns of two challengers to unseat incumbent Republican commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew. A third challenger, Patricia Fritz, a former chief deputy sheriff from Mount Pleasant, was not challenged in court filings from GOP committee Chairman Bill Bretz, who last month endorsed both incumbents.
Ventre and Kosko claim the lawsuits are politically motivated and plan on fighting them legally.
According to the lawsuits, Bretz claims candidates are required to submit specific documents to specific county offices to qualify for the ballot, including nominating petitions with at least 250 valid signatures and financial disclosure forms to the election bureau. Copies of the financial disclosures also must be filed with the chief county clerk in the commissioners’ office.
It’s that final task that the lawsuit contends Ventre and Kosko failed to do.
The Republican committee is not participating in the challenges.
The hearing on the lawsuits is scheduled to be heard noon Thursday before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Harry Smail Jr.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
