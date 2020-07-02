A lawsuit filed last month naming the Diocese of Greensburg and Bishop Edward Malesic as defendants alleges years of sexual abuse by a former Fayette County priest who has since died.
According to the lawsuit, filed June 22, the Rev. Joseph L. Sredzinski began abusing the victim in 1991 when he was 11 years old and continued until the victim was 17. The victim, not named in the lawsuit, is now 40 years old and lives in Hawaii.
Sredzinski, who was named in a 2018 Pennsylvania grand jury report that cited concerns regarding his “inappropriate relationship with multiple local boys,” served at the former St. Joseph Church in Everson from 1989 to 1999. He died in 2015.
The grand jury report identified 301 priests statewide who were accused of sexually assaulting and abusing hundreds of children over the course of several decades.
Sredzinski’s name is also on a list of priests with “credible and substantiated allegations (of sexual abuse) against them,” in the Greensburg diocese.
According to the grand jury report, diocese officials in 1991 were told of an incident in which police found Sredzinski and a boy in a parked car at night in a cemetery along with other reports of inappropriate relationships he had with boys.
The lawsuit filed last month alleges that Sredzinski started “grooming” the victim for sexual abuse after the boy was abandoned by his father and fell into poverty.
The victim claims Sredzinski raped him in the church rectory and on dozens of trips to Washington, D.C. for events sponsored by the diocese or parish. The victim shared a hotel room and slept in the same bed as Sredzinski during the trips, according to the lawsuit.
Because many of the alleged instances of sexual abuse occurred in Washington, D.C., the lawsuit seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages was filed there. Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who was bishop of Pittsburgh between 2006 and 2018, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The suit alleges that Wuerl saw the victim being abused by Sredzinski “on a few occasions,” and did nothing to stop the abuse.
The victim attempted to report he abuse when he was 13 by leaving two phone messages with the Greensburg bishop’s office, but those messages were never returned.
