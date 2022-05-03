Lawson Heights welcomes familiar faces for generational reunion

It’s never too late to make memories with loved ones that will last a lifetime. For Kathy Bravis and her family, they proved that to be true this past weekend. Bravis, who is 80 years old, along with her 14 cousins who are all in their late 70s and early 80s, had a very special family reunion in Unity Township last Thursday. Bravis’s grandfather, Harry W. Lawson, built what is now known as Lawson Heights in Unity. Lawson Heights was built in the late 19th century by Lawson himself. The second house that Lawson built was a 5-bedroom home which is now the site of the Stay Inn Latrobe.
Bravis, who has always wanted to get her family together to all spend time together back in the house, finally decided that this year was the year they were going to do it. “We are all in our 70s and 80s... if we didn’t do it soon, we never would have,” Bravis said. With that in mind, Bravis and 14 of her cousins set out to create a family reunion in Lawson Heights, somewhere that all of them had been born and raised.
That is exactly what they did too. With all 14 different cousins coming from all over the United States, it wasn’t going to be easy to get everyone there. However, Thursday was a day Bravis recounted as being special and exciting as all 14 cousins made the trip for the reunion, along with great-grandchildren and grandchildren as well.
The day saw Bravis roasting a chicken, in the same kitchen her grandmother used all those years ago, sharing stories, laughing over memories that at one time were thought to be lost, and seeing relatives that they grew up with but hadn’t seen in over 50 years. Bravis said the moment was so special for her and her family that it was almost too much to take in all at once. “It was a little overwhelming when we were all together,” Bravis said, “we all played together as cousins and then we all went our separate ways… everybody came and we visited and talked and shared memories it was incredible.”
Bravis also noted that the Stay Inn was the very same building her mother and father met. Bravis remembered that it was in this building her father telling her he first laid eyes on her mother and knew he’d marry her from that moment on. “I wanted my husband to walk down those same steps that my father did all those years ago and say I was the woman he would marry, so that’s what we did,” Bravis said.
Of all the business and entities in the Latrobe area that Bravis remembered so fondly, there were none more influential for her than the Latrobe Bulletin. Bravis’ father, Bill Miller, worked for the Bulletin for 45 years starting at just 14 years old. Bravis remembered going with her father occasionally delivering papers all over the area; the same papers her father just finished pressing, as he served as the pressman for most of his time with the Bulletin. “It was wonderful…sitting on the newspaper that my dad had just ran the press on and every Wednesday I got to go with him,” Bravis said, “He was very proud of his job…he put that paper out every day.” While there were other, large news outlets interested in covering the story of this reunion as well, Bravis noted that having the Latrobe Bulletin meant so much more to her given her and her father’s relationship to the paper.” Bravis remembers the area fondly, as she now lives in Plant City, Florida. “I remember it was a quaint little town, there’s so much history,” Bravis said of Latrobe.While Bravis and all the relatives that are from the area have returned to their own neck of their woods, she believes that this weekend was one that will forever be special for her family. Doubtful that their family will ever have another reunion quite like this one again, Bravis noted she will hold onto the memories made this weekend for a long time. “I got to do everything we wanted to do… we have had a wonderful time,” Bravis said.
