Cutting Crew Lawns will be donating all its profits from Wednesday, Aug. 17, appointments to Latrobe Elementary School to help support children in need.
Last year, the business raised over $750 for Derry Area School District’s KIND Closet, a clothing program which benefits underprivileged school students.
This year, Cutting Crew Lawns owner Cliff Bratton is more than happy to help support Latrobe Elementary School students.
“I do this because I grew up poor and my parents were drug addicts,” Bratton said. “I think the teachers in schools see the situations way more than we do. I’ve been to school with holes in my shoes before and it’s a sad thing but kids have no control over their situation.”
Potential customers are asked to contact Bratton at 724-972-5239 to schedule a time for Wednesday so that he can map out a route to be as efficient as possible.
“I will work all day long if able,” he said. “If I don’t get enough lawns to cut, I’d be happy to trim some shrubs to make some extra money for the kids.”
Bratton also will be donating $300 of his own money to the cause.
“I will charge what I normally would to cut your grass professionally and take all money from that day and give it to the school,” Bratton said. “I’m more than happy to help out.”
Bratton’s son attends the Derry Area School District which is why Bratton first decided to donate to Derry Area’s KIND Closet last year. This year, Latrobe Elementary School students will benefit from Bratton’s generosity.
“A lot of these kids come in with worn out shoes or maybe their clothes are dirty, and it just breaks your heart,” Bratton said. “The teachers see the kids and have a good idea of the situation, so the school is in a good position to help the ones who need it most. We know about it but we don’t like to talk about it, but there are kids who don’t have enough clothes or shoes. The more money we raise, the more they can give to the kids.”
Additionally, potential donors can make an online donation on the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation website at https://glpief.org/donate/. Potential donors have the option of using Paypal or a credit card. If someone would prefer to send a check, donors can write a check payable to “Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation,” and mail to: Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, Attn: Wildcats Emergency Fund, 1816 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Bratton said Good Samaritans are also welcome to contact the Latrobe Elementary School to find out ways to donate shoes and other clothing items directly to the school.
“I’d love to do this every year,” Bratton said. “It makes me feel good.”
